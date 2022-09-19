Read full article on original website
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage - Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
Fire Emblem Engage is set to release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on January 20. It will be available in a standard edition as well as a Divine edition, or collector’s edition. It’s available to preorder right now at a handful of retailers (see it at Best Buy). Read on to find out what Fire Emblem Engage is, where you can preorder, and what comes in each edition.
IGN
Persona 5 Royal for Switch, PS5, and Xbox Is Up for Preorder
Previously exclusive to PS4, the critically acclaimed JRPG Persona 5 Royal is heading to Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on October 21. The game is now available to preorder in a couple of editions. Below, you’ll find a full rundown about what comes in each edition, how much it costs, and more.
IGN
Like a Dragon: Ishin - Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
Like a Dragon: Ishin is heading to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on February 21, 2023. The game is a remake of a samurai spinoff from the Yakuza series, originally released in Japan in 2014. This remake represents the first time Like a Dragon: Ishin has officially mades its way to the West. And it’s available for preorder now (see it at Amazon).
Phone Arena
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23+ battery hints at the same release timeframe
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series seems to be already in the oven as its design and specs are seemingly finalized. Save for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the members of Samsung's 2023 S-line tribe aren't expected to stray away from the tried and true design of their predecessors, but they will all be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that is yet to be announced in November.
IGN
Soulstice Video Review
Soulstice reviewed by Jarrett Green on PC, also available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. If you just can't get enough of action-slashers in the vein of Devil May Cry, Soulstice is a competent action game, but it's brought down by a bland setting and tedious level design.
IGN
LG UltraGear 48GQ900 Review
OLED is the current reigning king of display technology, so it was only a matter of time before we saw the technology make its way into gaming monitors. LG has created some of the best OLED TVs, but the UltraGear 48GQ900 is its first true OLED gaming monitor. LG is also the company behind the LG C-series, which remains one of the most popular options for TVs to use as monitors, so expectations are rightfully high.
RS Recommends: This Tiny Portable Movie Projector Is on Sale for $69
Whether you’re prepping for a movie night outdoors or want to upgrade your home theater experience, this PVO mini projector makes a great addition. It’s normally very affordable at $99, but right now Amazon has the highly-rated projector on sale for just $69.99 — a $30 discount. You can even grab the 20% coupon below the product’s price for an additional discount, bringing the price down even further to $55.99. Buy PVO Mini Projector $55.99 Measuring 5.5 by 3.8 by 2 inches, the PVO is truly mini, making it easy to pack up in a small bag for camping trips or...
IGN
HBO Max Review
HBO Max retains its vast catalog of movies and zeitgeist-y TV, even if its interface leaves a lot to be desired, and its pricing options aren’t as competitive as other platforms. Before HBO Max makes even more changes, though, we’re taking a crack at reviewing how it stands today.
CNET
Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro Models Are Up to $400 Off at Best Buy
If you've been holding out for a steep discount on Apple's top-tier MacBook Pro models, your patience is being rewarded today with some of the best MacBook deals we've seen to date. Apple's MacBook Pro models with the powerful M1 Pro chip have had prices slashed at Best Buy, with as much as $400 taken off their regular prices, which is $50 more than the previous sale. The Best Buy markdowns apply to both 14-inch and 16-inch versions and make for the lowest prices ever on these machines.
IGN
Hardspace: Shipbreaker - Console Launch Trailer
Hardspace: Shipbreaker is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Watch the latest trailer for another look at the zero-g, spaceship-salvaging workplace simulator game.
Another 200MP camera phone looks set to launch very soon
A new leak shows off Xiaomi's upcoming smartphones, one of which will reportedly sport a 200MP camera.
IGN
Fortnite - Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Trailer
Chrome is taking over in the new season of Fortnite. This anomalous substance is spreading fast across the Island. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with Fortnite's Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass, featuring the ability to unlock Gwen Stacy a.k.a. Spider-Gwen, Paradigm (Reality-659), Meow Skulls, Bytes, Grriz, Lennox Rose, Twyn, and later on: The Herald.
IGN
Rystel is Giving Us Major GBA Nostalgia, Plus More Intriguing Indies From TGS 2022
One of the nicest features of the annual Tokyo Game Show is the co-mingling of blockbuster AAA video game franchises and small projects made by small teams or even solitary individuals. For years, TGS has dedicated floor space to universities, pavilions from nations around the world, and independent developers of all sizes.
Treat your eyes with this massive 32-inch 1440p gaming monitor for only $250
LG dropped the price on one of its better1440p gaming monitors.
IGN
Amazon's Prime Video Streaming Service Review
As part of IGN’s State of Streaming event, we’re taking a fresh look at the major streaming services and what they offer subscribers in 2022. You can check out our initial thoughts on Amazon’s Prime Video service as of 2019, and see what’s changed (for better or worse) in this updated review.
IGN
Shiny Charizard Wins Biggest Pokémon Regional Tournament Ever
It was a momentous weekend for Pokemon TCG player Piper Lepine, and fans of the Fire-Type Kanto starter, as the player from Minnesota won the Baltimore Pokemon TCG Masters Division Regional Championship with a deck featuring the fan-favorite Charizard. And this wasn’t just any Charizard. It was the new Radiant Charizard from the Pokemon GO set sporting artwork of the fire lizard in its shiny form.
IGN
Nvidia GTC 2022 Keynote: How to Watch Live and What to Expect
Nviidia is kicking off its September GTC 2022 event tomorrow where the company is likely to reveal the new RTX 40 series GPUs. Although there has yet to be any official information about it's upcoming products, the Nvidia CEO Jensen Huan has already confirmed that we will be hearing more about the next generation of GPUs at the event.
IGN
Nvidia's Third-Generation of DLSS Is Exclusive to RTX 40 GPUs
Nvidia has confirmed that its third-generation supersampling tech, DLSS, will be available exclusively on its recently-announced RTX 40 series of desktop graphics cards. Nvidia notes that DLSS 3 is exclusive to its just-announced RTX 40 series due to the hardware needed to run the next iteration of its supersampling tech.
IGN
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and Ada Lovelace Everything Announced
The day PC gamers have been waiting for is finally here, new Nvidia graphics cards. Nvidia announced a new Nvidia RTX 4090. Additionally, the computer chip maker announced new a new RTX platform and tools, and even an RTX remastered version of Portal. Read on to see all the biggest gaming announcements from Nvidia's GTC 2022 keynote.
IGN
Nvidia Officially Announces the RTX 4090 and 4080 Desktop GPUs
Nvidia has announced a new flagship GPU as part of its RTX 4000 series of graphics cards, the successor to its two-year-old RTX 3000 series. Using Nvidia's new Ada Lovelace architecture, which uses the third-generation DLSS, the first GPU is the GeForce RTX 4090, which includes 24GB of G6X memory and is claimed to be two to four times faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, Nvidia's previous flagship GPU. The RTX 4090 will cost $1599 and will be released on October 12th.
