Dominican Republic declares Monday a non-working day to avoid risks due to the arrival of hurricane ‘Fiona’.

Hurricane Fiona hits Dominican Republic after causing "catastrophic" damage, "historic" flooding in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall over the Dominican Republic early Monday after knocking out the power grid and unleashing floods and landslides in Puerto Rico, whose governor called the damage "catastrophic." The hurricane center said Fiona reached the Dominican Republic near Boca de Yuma at 3:30 a.m. EDT, with sustained winds...
At least 2 dead in Puerto Rico after 'unbelievable' Hurricane Fiona
At least two people have died in Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Fiona, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi told CNN, as rescuers scrambled to save flooding victims.
Fiona drenched Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: Where’s the storm going next?
What was Hurricane Fiona’s effect on the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico? The Category 1 hurricane is expected to gain strength as she reaches Bahamas. By the time she reaches Bermuda, she may be a Category 3. And she could reach Atlantic Canada, though her impact on the U.S. will be in the form of rip currents and surges on the East Coast.
Hurricane Fiona - live: Puerto Rico power outage hits 1.3m homes as storm reaches Dominican Republic
More than a million residents of Puerto Rico are without power as Hurricane Fiona departed the US island territory and continued on a path to the Dominican Republic.Wind speeds of 85mph and “historic” rains were felt as the tropical storm made landfall on Puerto Rico’s eastern shores on Sunday, where many rivers are now heavily flooded and at least one road bridge was swept away.As of Monday morning, more than 1.3 million homes were still without power as conditions remained too dangerous for repairs across large swaths of the island. Power company LUMA warned that it could take several days for full power resoration. The storm made landfall early Monday in the Dominican Republic and is on track to brush past the southeast Bahamas, as well as Turks and Caicos into Tuesday.Overnight, US President Joe Biden issued an emergency disaster declaration to speed-up the relief process for the island, which was days away from marking the fifth anniversary of another powerful hurricane that caused thousands of deaths and the collapse of vital energy infrastructure in 2017.
Travel Alert September 2022: Hurricane Fiona Impacts Southeastern Bahamas, Turks and Caicos
If the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands are in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to Hurricane Fiona, with which three landfalls have already occurred.
WATCH: Hurricane Fiona Sweeps Away Entire Bridge in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday, and reports from the island have been brutal. Reports indicate that the entire island lost power in the wake of the hurricane. Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico, near Punta Tocon, at 3:20 p.m. ET Sunday....
After the Caribbean, where will Fiona head next?
While a direct hit to the U.S. mainland is not expected, Fiona may be steered towards Bermuda in the days ahead. AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting Tropical Storm Fiona to strengthen into a hurricane and unleash life-threatening rain for several Caribbean islands into early week, including Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic, but after Fiona is finished pounding those places with wind and heavy rain, what will its next moves be?
Category 3 Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, much of Puerto Rico still without electricity
CAYEY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remained without electricity or running water and rescuers used heavy equipment to lift survivors to safety. The storm’s eye passed close to...
Puerto Ricans and Dominicans emerge to discover devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona: Shocking pictures show the islands once again broken by Mother Nature - as Bermuda braces for impact
Puerto Ricans emerged to deal with catastrophic flooding and devastation after Hurricane Fiona left the tropical island on its knees once again as the death toll rises to two. Horrific photos showed the island sinking into the muddy water as levels rise above the homes and cars. Residents were seen attempting to pick up the pieces and revive their homes after the worst of the storm passed into the Dominican Republic on Monday.
Hurricane Fiona causes catastrophic damage across Caribbean
At least two people are dead as much of Puerto Rico remains without power after Hurricane Fiona battered the island. David Begnaud reports.
Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in the Dominican Republic - U.S. NHC
Sept 19 (Reuters) - The eye of Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the coast of the Dominican Republic near Boca de Yuma at 3:30 a.m. AST, packing sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 km per hour), the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.
Hurricane Fiona upgraded to Category 3 as it heads for Turks and Caicos Islands
Hurricane Fiona strengthened to a Category 3 storm on Tuesday as it approached the Turks and Caicos Islands. The storm was located about 10 miles north of Grand Turk Island on Tuesday morning, with maximum sustained winds near 115 mph. It was moving at 10 mph to the north-northwest, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Fiona swipes Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico faces big cleanup
CAYEY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remained without electricity or running water and rescuers used heavy equipment to lift survivors to safety. The storm’s eye passed close to Grand Turk, the small British territory’s capital island, on Tuesday morning after the government imposed a curfew and urged people to flee flood-prone areas. Storm surge could raise water levels there by as much as 5 to 8 feet above normal, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. While the storm was still lashing the archipelago late Tuesday, officials reported only a handful of downed trees and electric posts and no deaths. However, they noted that telecommunications on Grand Turk were severely affected. “Fiona definitely has battled us over the last few hours, and we’re not out of the thick of it yet,” said Akierra Missick, minister of physical planning and infrastructure development.
Hurricane Fiona Strengthens to Category 3 Storm After Hitting Puerto Rico
The storm is approaching the Turks and Caicos with 115 mph sustained winds, according to the National Hurricane Center, and it could strengthen to a Category 4 storm in the next few days Hurricane Fiona has intensified into a Category 3 storm and is headed to the Turks and Caicos Islands, one day after the storm caused at least two deaths, and widespread damage and power outages in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is strengthening, moving toward the north-northwest at 10 mph as...
Hurricane warning issued for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona approaches
HAVANA (AP) — Tropical Storm Fiona was expected to become a hurricane as it neared Puerto Rico on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain as people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages. The storm previously battered various eastern Caribbean islands,...
Hurricane Fiona batters Turks and Caicos as Puerto Rico fights flooding
Hurricane Fiona has blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands as a Category 3 storm after cutting a path of devastation through the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico – where most people remained without electricity or running water. The storm’s eye passed close to Grand Turk, the small British territory’s...
Fiona slams Dominican Republic after knocking out power in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona roared over the Dominican Republic on Monday after knocking out power across all of Puerto Rico, causing damage the governor said was "catastrophic."No deaths had been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory said it was too early to know the full scope of damage from an expansive storm that was still forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico on Monday.Up to 30 inches was forecast for Puerto Rico's southern region. As much as 15 inches were projected for the eastern Dominican Republic."It's important people understand that this is not over," said Ernesto Morales, a meteorologist with...
Hurricane Fiona leaves trail of mud in Puerto Rico's streets
After Hurricane Fiona touched down in Puerto Rico, the storm ripped through the island and slammed into the Dominican Republic, causing devastating flooding and leaving critical water and power infrastructure damage. CNN’s Leyla Santiago reports on the cleanup effort.
Hurricane Fiona Becomes Category 4 Storm as It Heads for Bermuda, Canada While Caribbean Islands Recover
The dangerous storm has already left mass devastation in places like Puerto Rico, which was left entirely without power on Monday Hurricane Fiona continues to strengthen as it barrels toward its next two main targets: Bermuda and Canada. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Fiona to a Category 4 storm on Wednesday, with its maximum sustained winds reaching 130 mph. "Some additional strengthening" is predicted through Wednesday night. The storm is expected to hit Bermuda late Thursday, with 2 to 4 inches of rain predicted for the island, per the...
Satellites watch Hurricane Fiona wallop Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic
Satellites are watching as Hurricane Fiona, currently a Category 1 storm, pummels Caribbean islands.
