2022-09-18@ 03:01am The Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call from a party indicating he was just robbed and struck in the face what he believed to be a firearm in the area of main St and Capital Ave. The parties were describe as three black male parties wearing masks and they fled with his wallet, cellphone and shoes. This is an active investigation anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO