FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
DoingItLocal
Stamford News: Person Shot
2022-09-19@9:45pm–#Stamford CT– Report of a person shot in the leg on Woodland Avenue. First responders on the way. This is our first post for STAMFORD. Download Our FREE App See ALL our posts not just what Facebook. Available on Apple and AndroidSearch: Doing It LocalGet push alerts for...
Brutal Two-On-One Beating Caught on Camera in Danbury
The video is making the rounds on Spanish social media in Danbury and it's tough to watch. A friend sent me the link to a Facebook post from Revolucion Radio, which was uploaded on September 6, 2022. It appears to show a 2-on-1 beat-down in the parking lot across from the Danbury Ice Arena.
574 Wines owner asking why Shelton man showed up with a loaded gun
The owner of a popular wine store in Monroe wants to know why a Shelton man showed up at his store with a loaded gun.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Fall From The 2nd Floor
2022-09-19@11:34pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of an 18-year-old man falling from the second floor. No further details.
NewsTimes
Retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at Naugatuck cemetery, officials say
NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant who served for more than two decades and responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was found dead Monday after suffering a suspected medical episode at a local cemetery. Authorities identified the man as John Cole, of Naugatuck.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
2022-09-19@4:03am– The Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call on a preliminary report of a party shot in the 600th block of Trumbull Ave. Bridgeport PD and AMR responded to find a male party shot, unknown area of injury and extent. Party was transported by AR to area hospital. On-scene reports indicate party may have known the suspects involved. This is an active investigation at this time.
EXCLUSIVE: Wallingford mothers seek justice after teens injured in hit-and-run
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A group of Wallingford mothers are speaking out after their sons were injured in a hit and run last week. Police are still looking for the suspect believed to be driving a dark-colored pickup truck. The mothers told FOX61 the two boys who were hit are...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Robbery
2022-09-18@ 03:01am The Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call from a party indicating he was just robbed and struck in the face what he believed to be a firearm in the area of main St and Capital Ave. The parties were describe as three black male parties wearing masks and they fled with his wallet, cellphone and shoes. This is an active investigation anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS.
20-Year-Old From Guilford Killed In Crash On Connector To I-95 In New Haven
A 20-year-old Connecticut man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and striking a metal guardrail. The crash took place in New Haven around 2:40 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, on the Route 34 connector to I-95. According to state police, Kareem Mohammad, of Guilford, was driving a Kawaski Ex...
Fight At Trumbull Mall Leads To 6 Arrests
A fight involving a firearm that broke out at a Fairfield County mall led to the arrests of six people. Police responded to the Westfield Trumbull Mall in Trumbull shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after receiving reports of an armed robbery, the Trumbull Police Department said. Responding...
EXCLUSIVE: Family remembers mother and son who died in crash on I-395 in Montville
PUTNAM, Conn. — A community continues to mourn following a deadly crash in Montville that killed a mother and son from Norwich. Connecticut State Police identified the two as 33-year-old Jamie Krajewski and 17-year-old Tyshon Harper. “It’s just hard to talk about. Just a tragic situation. We lost them...
23-Year-Old Killed In Crash That Caused 5-Hour Closure Of I-95 Stretch In Stamford
A 23-year-old Fairfield County resident was killed in a crash that caused a five-hour closure on a stretch of I-95. The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Exit 8 in Stamford at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Connecticut State Police said. A 2007 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle struck...
sheltonherald.com
Bertucci's closes Darien location without warning
DARIEN — After years on the Post Road, Italian chain restaurant Bertucci’s has suddenly closed its Darien location. No explanation was given for the restaurant’s closure. The only announcements came from a pre-recorded phone message and an easy-to-miss paper sign taped to the side door — not the main entrance — thanking guests for “all the years.”
Puppy stolen from Wallingford pet store
WALLINGFORD, Conn — Wallingford police are searching for Waldo. Waldo, a four-month-old Silky Terrier, was taken from the All Pets Club in Wallingford on September 9, around 2 p.m, police said. The theft was caught by store cameras and shows the alleged thief taking the pup. The suspect seen...
First court appearance in Bridgeport for Hummer driver in viral video
The Brookfield woman accused of ramming her Hummer into a police cruiser, then leading officers on a multi-town chase that put seven officers in the hospital, appeared in court in Bridgeport for the first time.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield teacher, selfless volunteer dies from COVID-19: 'She always put people ahead of her'
RIDGEFIELD — Whatever task she was involved in, Jennifer Hawkins Mason, a longtime teacher at Ridgefield Public Schools, gave 110 percent, said her colleagues, friends, family and those for whom she volunteered. "She's not one that ever had something falling through the cracks. You step back and say, 'How...
Middletown police find missing 10-month-old, 3-year-old siblings
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown police canceled a Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for two siblings who were reported missing. Ten-year-old Lukas Serkosky and 3-year-old Sophia Serkosky have been found and are safe, according to authorities, who said there is “no criminal element” to the investigation.
NewsTimes
8 'haunted’ restaurants in CT that give ‘ghost kitchen’ a new meaning
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With several of these Connecticut restaurants and bars located in historical, centuries-old buildings, employees and guests say they’ve experienced spooky happenings: unexplained movements, sounds and even sightings of apparitions. But even if you don’t leave with your own personal ghost story, you'll still enjoy the food and drink.
Eyewitness News
Police investigate untimely death in Naugatuck cemetery
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are investigating an untimely death at a cemetery in Naugatuck. Officials say a man was found unresponsive in the Holy Savior Polish National Cemetery. Police determined that the man was dead. According to preliminary reports, there is no indication that the man died...
'Here we are again.' CT residents fear for family in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
People in western Connecticut with friends and family in Puerto Rico say they hope the island has an easier recovery than it did after Hurricane Maria back in 2017.
