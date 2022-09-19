ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelton, CT

DoingItLocal

Stamford News: Person Shot

2022-09-19@9:45pm–#Stamford CT– Report of a person shot in the leg on Woodland Avenue. First responders on the way. This is our first post for STAMFORD. Download Our FREE App See ALL our posts not just what Facebook. Available on Apple and AndroidSearch: Doing It LocalGet push alerts for...
STAMFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Brutal Two-On-One Beating Caught on Camera in Danbury

The video is making the rounds on Spanish social media in Danbury and it's tough to watch. A friend sent me the link to a Facebook post from Revolucion Radio, which was uploaded on September 6, 2022. It appears to show a 2-on-1 beat-down in the parking lot across from the Danbury Ice Arena.
DANBURY, CT
#Breaking News#St Stephen#Wakelee Avenue
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2022-09-19@4:03am– The Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call on a preliminary report of a party shot in the 600th block of Trumbull Ave. Bridgeport PD and AMR responded to find a male party shot, unknown area of injury and extent. Party was transported by AR to area hospital. On-scene reports indicate party may have known the suspects involved. This is an active investigation at this time.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Robbery

2022-09-18@ 03:01am The Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call from a party indicating he was just robbed and struck in the face what he believed to be a firearm in the area of main St and Capital Ave. The parties were describe as three black male parties wearing masks and they fled with his wallet, cellphone and shoes. This is an active investigation anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Fight At Trumbull Mall Leads To 6 Arrests

A fight involving a firearm that broke out at a Fairfield County mall led to the arrests of six people. Police responded to the Westfield Trumbull Mall in Trumbull shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, after receiving reports of an armed robbery, the Trumbull Police Department said. Responding...
TRUMBULL, CT
sheltonherald.com

Bertucci's closes Darien location without warning

DARIEN — After years on the Post Road, Italian chain restaurant Bertucci’s has suddenly closed its Darien location. No explanation was given for the restaurant’s closure. The only announcements came from a pre-recorded phone message and an easy-to-miss paper sign taped to the side door — not the main entrance — thanking guests for “all the years.”
FOX 61

Puppy stolen from Wallingford pet store

WALLINGFORD, Conn — Wallingford police are searching for Waldo. Waldo, a four-month-old Silky Terrier, was taken from the All Pets Club in Wallingford on September 9, around 2 p.m, police said. The theft was caught by store cameras and shows the alleged thief taking the pup. The suspect seen...
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

Middletown police find missing 10-month-old, 3-year-old siblings

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown police canceled a Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for two siblings who were reported missing. Ten-year-old Lukas Serkosky and 3-year-old Sophia Serkosky have been found and are safe, according to authorities, who said there is “no criminal element” to the investigation.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NewsTimes

8 'haunted’ restaurants in CT that give ‘ghost kitchen’ a new meaning

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With several of these Connecticut restaurants and bars located in historical, centuries-old buildings, employees and guests say they’ve experienced spooky happenings: unexplained movements, sounds and even sightings of apparitions. But even if you don’t leave with your own personal ghost story, you'll still enjoy the food and drink.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate untimely death in Naugatuck cemetery

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are investigating an untimely death at a cemetery in Naugatuck. Officials say a man was found unresponsive in the Holy Savior Polish National Cemetery. Police determined that the man was dead. According to preliminary reports, there is no indication that the man died...
NAUGATUCK, CT

