The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
The Independent

Ethereum Merge date announced for ‘biggest event in crypto history’

The developers of the Ethereum cryptocurrency have announced the dates for the highly anticipated ‘Merge’ event, which will vastly reduce its electricity consumption.The Ethereum Foundation revealed on Wednesday that the upgrade to its underlying technology will take place in two stages, with the first set to occur on 6 September, 2022. The second and final step will then be completed at some point between 10-20 September.The event will see Ethereum switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake protocol, meaning that it will no longer require vast amounts of computing power to mint new units of the cryptocurrency and verify transactions....
EWN

Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token

Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
pymnts

Slumping D2C Mattress Firm Purple Receives Bid to Go Private

Struggling mattress maker Purple Innovation could soon be going private. The Utah-based company received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Coliseum Capital Management — its largest shareholder — to purchase all of its outstanding capital stock for $4.35 per share, according to a Monday (Sept. 19) news release. Purple’s...
NEWSBTC

ETH Price Gets Punishment As Miners Sold Over 17,000 Ethereum

Ethereum’s recent upgrade has pushed miners out of its network. Now Ethereum 2.0 support validators who staked 32ETH and above in the network. The community expected the merge to push the price of ETH and other cryptos up. But the reverse became the case afterward. A few minutes after...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,284 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $64,972,841 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1HxNTUuJiuMnegCbV33zLA6EX9AHnqK3mr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
pymnts

Alameda to Return $200M Voyager Digital Loan

Alameda Research, which is owned by crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, is set to return $200 million in cryptocurrency borrowed from bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital. According to court documents filed Monday (Sept. 19), Alameda will pay about 6,500 bitcoin and roughly 51,000 ether by Sept. 30. Voyager, meanwhile, will return the collateral tied to the loan.
pymnts

Report: Lawsuit Suggests US Jurisdiction Over Ethereum

Does the United States have jurisdiction over the Ethereum blockchain?. A lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could be suggesting that, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Sept. 20). The suit — filed Monday (Sept. 19) in federal court in Austin — is against the founder of a cryptocurrency investment research...
pymnts

Report: Crypto Trader Wintermute Loses $160M to Hackers

London-based cryptocurrency trader Wintermute has reportedly lost about $160 million in digital assets to a theft by hackers. Wintermute remains solvent after its decentralized finance (DeFi) operations were the target of the theft, Reuters reported Tuesday (Sept. 20), citing a tweet by Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy. “We’ve been hacked for...
pymnts

Gr4vy, BitPay, Team to Help Merchants Accept Crypto

Cloud-native payments company Gr4vy has teamed up with BitPay to help merchants accept crypto payments through BitPay's checkout tool. The collaboration will let merchants use Gr4vy's platform to offer BitPay's crypto payment options without assuming added crypto risk, fear of chargebacks, fraud or high transaction fees, the company said in a news release Tuesday (Sept. 20).
pymnts

Huobi Teams With AstroPay for Latin American Fiat-to-Crypto Payments

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global is partnering with online payment solution AstroPay to bring fiat-to-crypto payment services to Latin America. Under the agreement, Huobi Global users can use AstroPay’s payment platform to seamlessly purchase crypto assets using fiat currency, according to a press release on Tuesday (Sept. 20). “Latin America...
