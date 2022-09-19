Read full article on original website
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out and Is Ready To Rally – Here Are His Targets
The founder and CEO of crypto asset fund Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, is expressing bullish sentiment on Bitcoin (BTC). says in a Bloomberg interview that Bitcoin bottomed out in June and is on the cusp of a bull market as it has now surpassed the average period of a bear cycle.
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Bitcoin Meltdown Says BTC Has Reached A 'Local Bottom'
Bitcoin BTC/USD closed around $20,000 on Saturday, and on Sunday, the cryptocurrency dropped 1.55% to $19,708. BTC is down 58.9% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28. The macroeconomic warnings from Goldman Sachs and Fed's approach to interest rate hikes have played a significant role in determining Bitcoin's price trends.
Ethereum Merge date announced for ‘biggest event in crypto history’
The developers of the Ethereum cryptocurrency have announced the dates for the highly anticipated ‘Merge’ event, which will vastly reduce its electricity consumption.The Ethereum Foundation revealed on Wednesday that the upgrade to its underlying technology will take place in two stages, with the first set to occur on 6 September, 2022. The second and final step will then be completed at some point between 10-20 September.The event will see Ethereum switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake protocol, meaning that it will no longer require vast amounts of computing power to mint new units of the cryptocurrency and verify transactions....
Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token
Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
Slumping D2C Mattress Firm Purple Receives Bid to Go Private
Struggling mattress maker Purple Innovation could soon be going private. The Utah-based company received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Coliseum Capital Management — its largest shareholder — to purchase all of its outstanding capital stock for $4.35 per share, according to a Monday (Sept. 19) news release. Purple’s...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed Bitcoin 2018 Low Calls Ethereum Bottom, Says ETH Primed for New Leg Up
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market low says that Ethereum (ETH) has likely bottomed out. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 211,300 Twitter followers that he accumulated ETH during its recent dip below the $1,300 level. “Bought some ETH. Low is in, in...
NEWSBTC
ETH Price Gets Punishment As Miners Sold Over 17,000 Ethereum
Ethereum’s recent upgrade has pushed miners out of its network. Now Ethereum 2.0 support validators who staked 32ETH and above in the network. The community expected the merge to push the price of ETH and other cryptos up. But the reverse became the case afterward. A few minutes after...
Wall Street Giants’ EDXM Exchange Could Lift Crypto Industry, Lower Prices
While the news that a half-dozen top financial firms are creating a new cryptocurrency exchange has been lauded for what it says about their faith in the crypto market, it could also substantially lower the cost of buying and selling digital assets. Names like Schwab, Citadel Securities, Fidelity Digital Assets...
Benzinga
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,284 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $64,972,841 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1HxNTUuJiuMnegCbV33zLA6EX9AHnqK3mr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Today in Crypto: Robinhood Adds USD Coin to Offerings; MicroStrategy Makes Smallest Buy of Bitcoin in 2+ Years
Robinhood Markets has added USD Coin stablecoin to its retail-focused crypto offerings, according to a report from Seeking Alpha on Tuesday. Users will now be able to send and receive USDC, the second-largest stablecoin by market cap, on Polygon and Ethereum networks. USDC will be the first stablecoin supported by Robinhood.
Alameda to Return $200M Voyager Digital Loan
Alameda Research, which is owned by crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, is set to return $200 million in cryptocurrency borrowed from bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital. According to court documents filed Monday (Sept. 19), Alameda will pay about 6,500 bitcoin and roughly 51,000 ether by Sept. 30. Voyager, meanwhile, will return the collateral tied to the loan.
Report: Lawsuit Suggests US Jurisdiction Over Ethereum
Does the United States have jurisdiction over the Ethereum blockchain?. A lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could be suggesting that, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Sept. 20). The suit — filed Monday (Sept. 19) in federal court in Austin — is against the founder of a cryptocurrency investment research...
LAW・
Report: Crypto Trader Wintermute Loses $160M to Hackers
London-based cryptocurrency trader Wintermute has reportedly lost about $160 million in digital assets to a theft by hackers. Wintermute remains solvent after its decentralized finance (DeFi) operations were the target of the theft, Reuters reported Tuesday (Sept. 20), citing a tweet by Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy. “We’ve been hacked for...
Gr4vy, BitPay, Team to Help Merchants Accept Crypto
Cloud-native payments company Gr4vy has teamed up with BitPay to help merchants accept crypto payments through BitPay's checkout tool. The collaboration will let merchants use Gr4vy's platform to offer BitPay's crypto payment options without assuming added crypto risk, fear of chargebacks, fraud or high transaction fees, the company said in a news release Tuesday (Sept. 20).
Huobi Teams With AstroPay for Latin American Fiat-to-Crypto Payments
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global is partnering with online payment solution AstroPay to bring fiat-to-crypto payment services to Latin America. Under the agreement, Huobi Global users can use AstroPay’s payment platform to seamlessly purchase crypto assets using fiat currency, according to a press release on Tuesday (Sept. 20). “Latin America...
NFT Weekly: Top Bid on Ethereum Merge Token Minted for $50K Is $268
Someone just paid nearly $50,000 to mint an enormous nonfungible token (NFT) of the last block on the Ethereum chain before it switched over to the more environmentally friendly Ethereum 2.0 blockchain on Sept. 15. The current high bid? $268.29. To be fair, the 10 bids reached as high as...
