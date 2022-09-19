Sparrow Emergency Center Okemos located at 2446 Jolly Road is now seeing patients.The new center opened to better serve the east side of the greater Lansing area, according to the center's medical director Dr. Kent Yaney."We're close to I-96 and Okemos Road, so we're right off the freeway," Yaney said. "That makes it pretty handy for the patients." This freestanding facility is one of the only of its kind in the state. It stands separate from a hospital, but still serves the community as a fully-functioning emergency room. The Emergency Center is staffed by certified emergency physicians and emergency nurses,...

OKEMOS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO