Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Illness impacting wild animals in Meridian Township
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something is causing strange and even possibly aggressive behavior in raccoons and coyotes here in Mid-Michigan. Wildlife experts think it may be a virus that’s not dangerous to people but it could be to your pets. The Meridian Township Police Department are in contact with...
WILX-TV
City of Lansing accepting American Rescue Plan Act applications
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Lansing will be distributing funds from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act. The city is issuing the grants to organizations and people who meet federal guidelines for economic hardships. Lansing has about $1.9 million total to distribute to eligible groups and programs.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Colder air on the way, how you can name a panda
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at colder air expected as we round out the last few days of summer. Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk about how the numbers from the Queen’s funeral on Monday, a conviction in a hoax that gripped the nation, and how you can help name a cub at Potter Park Zoo. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Warm, windy Wednesday and a space collision
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at our forecast as we squeeze out some warmth in the last full day of summer. Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk about Hurricane Fiona strengthening to a category 4, President Biden is expected to speak to the UN Wednesday morning as Putin makes a move in Ukraine, and how NASA will broadcast a collision. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
WLNS
PHOTOS: Quarter-sized hail spotted in Mason area
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — More severe weather rolled through mid-Michigan Wednesday morning, with the storm carrying some decent sized hail. 6 News viewers have shared some photos from around the area of hail that is at least the size of a quarter. There has also been reports of...
Eaton County shelter wants to make sure all families in need can enjoy Halloween
A local shelter is helping hundreds of people facing homelessness and domestic violence in Eaton County, but now, they need the public's help to make sure Halloween is fun for the families they serve.
WZZM 13
Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Battle Creek Area Baker Gains Millions of Views With Muffins
Just in time for the weather to get a little cooler, a Battle Creek area baker is going viral on Tiktok for her scrumptious recipes. Chelsea (great name), also known as @chelslikescutefood on Tiktok, has gathered more than 57,000 followers thanks to her mouth-watering baking videos. Whether she's making muffins, cheesecakes, or lemon loaves, her videos are enough to make you drool. One of her more popular videos gained over one million views. You can see why:
Lansing father to get start with Habitat for Humanity home
The Habitat for Humanity Capital Region is hosting a 'Project Blessing' ceremony on Tuesday from 6-6:30 p.m., kicking off De'Angelo's home rehab project.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Severe storms diminish as we wrap up summer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a few hours of severe storms throughout the area, our last full day of summer is looking to be a nice Wednesday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the latest on the storms, and what we can expect for the first day of fall. ALMANAC...
WILX-TV
‘Heart of a Lion 5K’ returns to Jackson to raise money for people with disabilities
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds of people were running at Jackson’s Ella Sharp park to make a difference in thousands of people’s lives. The Special Olympics’ Heart of a Lion 5K on Sunday raised money for kids and adults with disabilities to continue providing training and activities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lansing dance company merges dance, education
On Sunday, dancers showed up at The Fledge, ready to move.
WILX-TV
Livingston County health experts urge caution around bats due to potential rabies exposure
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Did you find a bat inside your house? You might want to think twice before releasing it outside. Officials in Livingston County are urging residents to capture bats found inside the home so they can be tested for rabies. The Livingston County Health Department said bats should not be released outside if they were found in a room with a sleeping person, an unattended child, someone with mental impairment or an intoxicated person.
WILX-TV
City of Jackson asks for local artists to design new roundabout sculpture
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Local sculptors can submit designs for the new MLK Drive Roundabout in Downtown Jackson. Artists have until Tuesday, Nov. 1 to submit sculpture proposals to the Jackson Public Arts Commission (JPAC). These sculptures will be placed in for the new roundabout at South MLK Drive and East Morrell Street.
Crain's Detroit Business
Fight brews in Lansing over Airbnb-style car rentals
LANSING — A proposal to tax and regulate services that function as a sort of Airbnb for car rentals has sparked the latest legislative fight over the sharing economy. The bills have drawn criticism from opponents who say they would increase costs and shield traditional rental companies from competition.
Sparrow Emergency Center Okemos hopes to bridge gap on greater Lansing's east side
Sparrow Emergency Center Okemos located at 2446 Jolly Road is now seeing patients.The new center opened to better serve the east side of the greater Lansing area, according to the center's medical director Dr. Kent Yaney."We're close to I-96 and Okemos Road, so we're right off the freeway," Yaney said. "That makes it pretty handy for the patients." This freestanding facility is one of the only of its kind in the state. It stands separate from a hospital, but still serves the community as a fully-functioning emergency room. The Emergency Center is staffed by certified emergency physicians and emergency nurses,...
Na’Mylah Turner-Moore, slain 10-year-old ‘princess’ of Saginaw, given funeral fit for a queen
SAGINAW, MI — Regarded as a princess of Saginaw, 10-year-old Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore received a funeral worthy of a queen. “We’re here to celebrate the homegoing of a young queen,” said the Rev. Larry D. Camel. “We are here to encourage the family that we are sharing with you this morning your grief.”
WILX-TV
Michigan State University alumni launch its first licensed video game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - About 5 years ago, Michigan State University video game design students and their professor thought up a new game idea. Now, “Plunder Panic” is MSU’s first real licensed video game. The game revolves around two crews who battle on the high sea while on the lookout for pirates.
Comments / 0