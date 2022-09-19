Read full article on original website
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
This Maryland Hotel Delivered Crab Cakes to a Local HospitalMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chesapeake Beach, MD
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom Handy
Related
Washingtonian.com
13 Kid-Friendly Fall Festivals Around DC
This weekend, the temperature will range from a crisp mid-50s to mid-70s due to a cool front from Hurricane Fiona. What better time to start the family-wide fall celebrations? Take in the first taste of DC’s autumnal weather with these family-friendly fall festivals, complete with massive corn mazes, pie-eating contests, and pig races.
macaronikid.com
🍁 Fall Festivals This Weekend: September 24-25
Welcome to official fall, and bring on the fall festival season! Whatever strikes your fancy, there's a fall festival for you this weekend, all right here in Anne Arundel County. Be sure keep following us here at MacKID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie. We'll be keeping you updated throughout the season of...
popville.com
“Foxtrot is coming to Navy Yard”
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Diane Krauthamer “Dear PoPville, We have a young kid in daycare and no family in town, so when he gets sick or daycare is closed, it’s a challenge to provide…
WTOP
Road closures for Fiesta DC Festival
The D.C. police have announced road closures for the weekend’s Fiesta DC Festival. These roads will be closed to traffic and parking from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25:. Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street Northwest. 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
Ross’s ‘dd’s DISCOUNTS’ is Coming to Gaithersburg
Dd’s Discount is coming to 18236 Contour Rd in the Montgomery Village Plaza shopping center, according to mfi Realty. The store will be located in the former space of Marshall’s, which relocated to Gaithersburg Square last year. dd’s is owned and operated by Ross Stores, Inc and items for sale at its locations are similar to those found in other discount retailers. This will be the first dd’s location in Montgomery County. No opening date has been announced.
4 schools in DMV targets of swatting within 2 days
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Sept. 2022 about Bladensburg High School being on lockdown after police got a tip from a student. The 2022-23 school year has been underway for a few weeks and while education might be at the top of many students and teachers' minds, safety is at the forefront for authorities. Law enforcement across the DMV have responded to multiple schools within the last few weeks in response to tips about active shooters or safety threats.
The Eleanor Silver Spring, Kao Thai Now Hiring
The Eleanor Silver Spring and Kao Thai restaurants in downtown Silver Spring are now hiring for several positions, according to signs posted in their windows. Available positions at The Eleanor Silver Spring include:. Hosts. Experienced Bartenders. Experienced Servers. Interested applicants can apply online or call (240) 641-4955 to set up...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Laurel, MD (Photos and Maps)
In search of the best restaurants in Laurel, MD? Look no further! From pizza joints to Mexican restaurants, these 13 establishments are sure to satisfy your cravings. So grab a friend or family member and get ready to explore all that Laurel has to offer. Bon appetit!. 1. Mango’s Grill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
matadornetwork.com
The Best Places To Eat Inside the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market
The Pennsylvania Dutch Farmer’s Market attracts locals and visitors alike to a 290,000 square foot center close to historic Annapolis, Maryland. Inside, vendors expertly knead bread dough, smoke locally-grown meats, and offer wares ranging from handcrafted chocolates to packaged homemade pastas ready to go home with visitors. There are a plethora of food options at the Annapolis Amish market for immediate eats, dinners at home, and snacks for later that won’t last past the car ride home.
Man stabbed in fight at adult soccer game outside middle school in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man was stabbed after a fight broke out involving 30 people on a football field in Silver Spring, Maryland, Sunday evening, police say. According to Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), officers respond to a call around 6:50 p.m. for a report of a fight during an adult soccer game at the Argyle Middle school located on Bel Pre Road.
fox5dc.com
74-year-old woman missing; last seen Tuesday leaving Silver Spring hospital
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities are searching for a missing woman from Montgomery County. Police say 74-year-old Earline Harris was last seen Tuesday, September 20 leaving Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring. Harris is approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was...
8 Excellent Menswear Shops in DC, From Suiting to Streetwear
You’d think with all of the powerful men running around our country’s capital city, the fashion world would have followed. Historically, that hasn’t been the case. But now, slowly but surely, Washington, D.C. is beginning to establish its very own sartorial bonafides. Whether it’s regional outposts of beloved brands or homegrown talent coming into its own, the District is now home to some seriously top-notch menswear.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washingtonian.com
Should You Tip on Top of a Restaurant Service Charge?
If you’ve dined out lately, you’ve probably encountered something like this when the check arrives: an automatic 18-to-22-percent service charge tacked onto the bill—plus a line for leaving a tip. Confused? You’re not the only one. Does your server still expect you to tip? How much...
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: A Lavish Colonial-Style Mansion in McLean For $4.48M
White columns, marble flooring, and plenty of intricate details take this huge house to the next level of luxury design. Ever driven past a house so extravagant from the street you felt like you just had to know more? 1106 Mill Ridge Road in McLean is one of those houses. Its stately brick façade, decorated with white columns, brings the type of curb appeal that will turn heads and crane necks, and what waits behind the doors is just as impressive.
macaronikid.com
👻 Halloween Costume Exchange at the Jing Ying Institute in Arnold
If you're like my family and have Halloween costumes in great condition laying around that our kiddos have outgrown, we have a place for them! Bring them to our Costume Exchange at the Jing Institute of Kung Fu & Tai Chi in Arnold so they can be gifted to another family.
mocoshow.com
Three MoCo Thai Restaurants Make Eater DC’s ’15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ List
Three That restaurants located in Montgomery County have made Eater DC’s ‘15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ list. Per the article, “While suburban neighborhoods like Falls Church and Wheaton have a particularly strong selection of top-tier Thai restaurants, D.C. proper has its own strong scene.” With Montgomery County being home to over 30 Thai restaurants, many have previously shared their opinions via the @TasteMoCo food tournaments of 2020. Below you’;; see the three that made it onto Eater DC’s list:
Amazon Alexa credited with saving Maryland family from fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Alexa, it looks like some thanks are in order. Firefighters said Amazon’s virtual assistant helped save a family of six from a house fire in Silver Spring on Monday. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tweeted that shortly before 2 a.m., Alexa alerted the family that there […]
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the bookshelves mounted on exposed brick, obviously
This rental is located at 1207 Clifton St NW near 13th/Florida Ave NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,600 / 2br – 1000ft2 – Sunny 2BR Eng Basement Apartment on great block (Columbia Heights) Beautifully designed, bright 2BR English Basement available now. Fun friendly street, walkable to bars, restaurants...
WJLA
Police locate nonverbal child found wondering through Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (7News) — UPDATE: The child was found around 5:30 p.m., police said. The city of Laurel, Md., is asking for help identifying a child found wondering alone on Tuesday. Officers said the boy appears to be between 4-5 years old, and was found in the 900 block...
themunchonline.com
3331 Hewitt Ave #1
1st floor apartment with plenty of natural light in. - 1st Floor Apartment with Formica kitchen countertops and oak cabinetry, WHITE appliances. Great open floor plan and wall balcony door that lets plenty of natural light in. Holding deposit of $500.00 is required to be paid immediately after the application...
