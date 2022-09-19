Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
Mary W. Kayatta – Smithfield
Mary W. Kayatta, 96, a 62 year resident of Greenville, R.I., and summer resident of Jamestown, R.I., died on Sept. 17, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Edith Dolan, and the wife of the late Francis P. Kayatta Jr. She is survived by her son the Rev. Francis P. Kayatta, Pastor of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Narragansett, R.I., and her brother Harold J. Dolan of Warwick, R.I. The family would like to thank the staff of Bayview-Scalabrini Nursing Center for the exceptional care given to Mary these past several months.
Valley Breeze
Daniel Herbert Spink – Cumberland
Daniel Herbert Spink, of Cumberland, died peacefully Sunday morning, Sept. 18, at the St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield, R.I. He was the son of the late Herbert W. and Alice (Hathaway) Spink. He was the brother of the late W. Scott Spink and is survived by his sister, Sarah E. (Sally) Spink.
johnstonsunrise.net
Valley Breeze
Pearl T. Dellinger – Woonsocket
Pearl T. Dellinger, 84, of Woonsocket died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. She was the loving wife of Ralph E. Dellinger Sr. Pearl and Ralph were married on Dec. 10, 1960, at St. Edwards Church in Pawtucket.
Valley Breeze
Grace Girard Gould – Lincoln
Grace (Bourque) Girard Gould, 100, of Lincoln, died Sept. 5, 2022, in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the wife of the late Robert D. Gould Jr. and the late Maurice Paul Girard. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Georges and Dolores (Desjarlais) Bourque.
Valley Breeze
Florence J. Laflamme – Smithfield
Florence J. (Charron) Laflamme, 93, of Smithfield, passed away on Sept 13, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Achille A. Laflamme for 26 years and the late Roland C. Dionne for 35 years.
Valley Breeze
Joyce C. Fontaine – Lincoln
Joyce C. Fontaine, 84, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence. She was the former wife of the late Alfred H. Fontaine.
Valley Breeze
John F. Grimes III – North Providence
John F. Grimes III, 64, of North Providence, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Curdell T. (Findlay) Grimes. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late John F. and Ellen (Nairtney) Grimes Jr. He resided in North Providence for the past 10 years, previously residing in South Coast, Mass., for many years.
Valley Breeze
Fright Night in the Park is back Oct. 8
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division has announced that “Fright Night in the Park” is back and taking place at Slater Memorial Park. The Haunted Tunnel will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings from Oct. 8 and will continue through Oct. 29 at Daggett Farm within the park. Doors for the tunnel open at 6:30 p.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. The cost for the tunnel is $10, regardless of age. The tunnel is strongly recommended for ages 12 and above only.
Valley Breeze
New Excel Academy launches for students in CF, NP, Providence
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Excel Academy Charter Schools, a new-to-Rhode Island public charter school serving students in North Providence, Central Falls and Providence, officially launched its first school in the state with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the former St. Patrick School at 622 Woonasquatucket Ave. in North Providence on Monday.
Valley Breeze
Manfredi: 'I see no reason for a lawsuit'
I had recently run into residents of North Providence who had informed me of a lawsuit filed by the former director of the Salvatore Mancini Center against the town as well as Mayor Lombardi. I was unaware of the lawsuit and thought to look into the matter. I read an...
Valley Breeze
Robert S. Atstupenas Sr. – Burrillville
Robert S. Atstupenas Sr., 59, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at home. He was the husband of Barbara C. (Beauchesne) Atstupenas of Harrisville. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late, Albert and Joan (Stocklin) Atstupenas.
GoLocalProv
BREAKING: Judge Assaulted Outside of Courthouse in Providence
A judge was assaulted outside of a courthouse in Providence on Wednesday, GoLocal has learned. Rhode Island Superior Court Associate Justice Stephen Nugent was reportedly assaulted following a minor traffic accident outside of Superior Court on Benefit treet. According to witnesses, it appeared that all parties had recently exited the...
Two Badly Decomposed Bodies Found Hidden In Former Rhode Island Mayor's Home
Police found two bodies "in a lengthy stage of decomposition" inside former Rhode Island Mayor Susan Menard's home, Radar has learned.Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said that a neighbor notified police that he hadn't seen the elderly couple who lived in the home in about a week and that a strong odor from coming from the residence, which is located on Marian Lane in Woonsocket.According to Woonsocket's website, Menard, whom Oates said owned the residence, was Woonsocket's longest-serving mayor from 1995-2009. When police responded to the home they found two people dead, a man and a woman. Oates said they...
Valley Breeze
R.I. Chapter 94 retirees give back
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Chapter 94 Vice Presidents Ron Pepin and Russ Marsocci presented a check to Kate McDonald, communications director for the Rhode Island Food Bank, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the offices of R.I. Council 94. Collected from members at a recent summer outing, the donation is among...
Valley Breeze
Morris Nathanson – Pawtucket
Morris Nathanson, born in Providence, R.I., in 1927, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the age of 95. Mr. Nathanson grew up in Pawtucket, and at the age of 17, enlisted in the Navy, where he served in the Pacific Theater as a medic aboard the LSD Catamount. Mr. Nathanson experienced antisemitism and racism in the Navy, motivating him throughout his life to fight for the equal rights of all. He participated in the Freedom Rides of 1961, Dr. Martin Luther King’s campaigns in Selma and Birmingham, Ala., and the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
Valley Breeze
Drivers ed training now offered at CCRI's Woonsocket campus
WOONSOCKET – The Community College of Rhode Island is now offering Driver’s Ed training throughout the fall semester at its satellite campus at the Woonsocket Education Center, 115 Main St. A full schedule of classes can be found at ccri.edu/workforce. Maximum capacity is 30 students per class.
No foul play suspected in deaths at former Woonsocket mayor’s home
Investigators confirmed the home belongs to former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard, but only identified the decedents as an "elderly male and female."
