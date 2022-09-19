Read full article on original website
One person rushed to hospital after shooting at Raleigh apartment complex
Raleigh police are on the scene of a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
cbs17
1 injured in targeted Raleigh shooting: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in an early morning, targeted shooting on Wednesday, police said. This happened around 6:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, in a residential area off of Sunnybrook Road. Police said one person was shot and the shooting was not...
Woman, 2 children taken to hospital after crash in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman and two children were taken to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after a crash, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. The crash happened in the 1300 block of Stratford Road around 6: 14 p.m. The Winston-Salem Fire Department reportedly used the jaws of the life to cut […]
cbs17
3 arrested for murder in Durham that took place in February, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested and charged three men for a homicide in February that left two men dead and two other men injured. Shortly before 1:25 a.m. on Feb. 19, officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1400 block of E. Cornwallis Road. After arriving, officers found four men who had been shot.
3 men arrested in Durham shooting that killed 2 and injured 2
Durham police have taken three men into custody in connection with a February shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured.
cbs17
Have you seen him? Deputies looking for assault suspect in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham deputies say they’re looking for the suspect in an assault that happened Wednesday morning. At about 7 a.m., deputies say someone was assaulted near Angier Ave. and Ruritan Road. They describe the suspect as a man about 6 feet and 2 inches tall...
Durham Police identify man killed in in Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd shooting
Durham police are investigating a shooting that happened on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard that left a 23-year-old man dead.
cbs17
Durham man arrested, 100lbs of marijuana off the streets: deputies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was arrested for having 100 pounds of marijuana that has a street value of roughly $400,000, according to deputies. Julio Cesar Orozco Gomez, 31, was arrested Monday without incident; deputies said this was the result of an ongoing investigation. Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said they are...
3 men charged in Durham shooting that killed 2, hurt 2 others
Durham police officers have charged three men in a double murder case that happened back in February.
cbs17
Duo nabbed during Durham bank robbery getaway, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested for their roles in a bank robbery in Durham Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just after 3:35 p.m. at a bank in the 5400 block of South Miami Boulevard, according to a Durham police news release Tuesday afternoon.
cbs17
3rd brother now charged in Raleigh murder of man found dead in parking lot, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A third brother has been charged in a man’s death from earlier this month in Raleigh, police said Tuesday. The arrests stem from the death of a man who was discovered in a parking lot off South Wilmington Street on Sept. 2, according to Raleigh police.
wfmynews2.com
Durham man arrested on multiple assault charges in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Durham man was charged for sexual assault, rape and kidnapping in Alamance County, according to Alamance County deputies. Deputies responded to a report of sexual assault and assault inflicting serious bodily injury in the 900 block of Legacy Lane in Haw River on Sunday.
cbs17
Missing. Murdered. Unsolved: Family offers $5,000 reward to find Tonita Brooks
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Tonita Michelle Brooks loves to walk. She walks all over Durham. Although she has a limp from a childhood surgery, she never let that slow her down. “She was giving, she was kind. She could talk to anybody — that is the Tonita I know,” said her brother Michael Brooks.
cbs17
Police ID man killed in weekend Durham bar shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Guadalupe Ordonez-Alejandro, 23, of Durham has been identified as the man killed at Durham’s El Rey Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning, police said. Police reported to the bar, off of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, at 1:58 a.m. to find Ordonez-Alejandro suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
2 men hospitalized following shooting in Elon
ELON, N.C. — Two men have been taken to the hospital after one was shot in the face and the other was shot in the chest in Elon. Elon police said the shooting happened this past Saturday at around 8 p.m. on East Haggard Avenue. Police found the two...
cbs17
1 dead in shooting early Sunday morning at Durham bar, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say one person is dead after a shooting Sunday morning at a bar off of Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd. Police say they were called to El Rey Bar & Lounge at 1:58 a.m. to find a man who had been shot. He was pronounced...
Juvenile petition filed against 17-year-old for 1st-degree murder after 2 NC teens found dead, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office filed a juvenile petition on Tuesday afternoon against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the death of two teens over the weekend. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced that the investigation into the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, a former […]
alamancenews.com
Manhunt on for 17-year-old suspect in double homicide that included Eastern High student
Orange County’s sheriff has announced that he has filed a juvenile petition against a 17-year-old suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of two teens, including an Eastern High School student, who were found fatally shot Sunday afternoon in the woods in western Orange County.
whee.net
Charge certified in hit-and-run
Pittsylvania County judge certifies charge after trooper testimony in deadly hit-and-run A North Carolina man charged in connection with a deadly hit and run accident in Pittsylvania County had his preliminary hearing on Monday. McKinley Thorpe Jr., of Roxboro, N.C., is charged with one felony count of failure to stop at the scene of a traffic crash. Ultimately, the judge certified the charge against Thorpe in court on Monday and next it heads before a grand jury.
WXII 12
Eastern Alamance High student, 14-year-old girl believed to be victims of deadly shooting in Orange Co.
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — An Eastern Alamance High student is believed to be one of the two people found dead in Orange County after being reported missing over the weekend. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating the deaths of two people found shot to death Sunday on Buckhorn Road.
