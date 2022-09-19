Read full article on original website
Full Interview: Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller on the city’s homeless problem
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is among Albuquerque’s biggest issues. While many have pointed to Coronado Park as evidence of the city’s struggle to address homelessness, there are some changes on the horizon that could make a big difference in the problem, according to Mayor Tim Keller. This week on KRQE News 13’s New Mexico News […]
KOAT 7
Target 7 Investigates: What the new agreement between the Department of Justice and APD could mean for taxpayers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Seven years ago, the Department of Justice spoke out about the Albuquerque Police Department. That led to an agreement in which James Ginger would monitor APD to make sure the department made hundreds of changes. "I've heard both arguments. This [self-monitor] doesn't cost as much, and...
rrobserver.com
Richmond American building second community in Rio Rancho, more are on the way
RIO RANCHO — Richmond American Homes of New Mexico is building a second community in Rio Rancho. And it’s just the beginning. “We will have additional communities in Rio Rancho late this year and early next year with more in the pipeline after that,” said David Newell, division president, New Mexico. “We are also actively working on projects in other municipalities as well with timelines TBD.”
KRQE News 13
Inspector General finds bad practices in City of Albuquerque department
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Transit Department is responding to allegations of bad practices in the department. In June, a transit employee claimed co-workers were misusing the budget, using sanitizing chemicals without following OSHA policy, and that one employee was experiencing retaliation for coming forward with a complaint.
Santa Fe Reporter
NM Ranked Fifth Worst for Teachers
The Washington, DC-based personal finance website Wallet Hub ranks New Mexico 47th in its analysis of all 50 states and the District of Columbia’s “teacher-friendliness.” That report evaluates states using 24 metrics falling into two buckets: opportunity and competition; and academic work environment. Under those metrics, New Mexico ranked 51st for the quality of its school systems; 31st for pupil-to-teacher ratio; and 33rd for its average salaries for teachers. In March, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation that raises salaries for all tiers of teachers by $10,000, and recently announced measures to reduce teachers’ administrative paperwork. Last week, New Mexico Democrats US Sen. Ben Ray Luján and US Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández introduced legislation that would expand federal loan forgiveness for teachers. “Teachers, child care workers and school leaders are faced with high costs of education and the financial burdens that follow, creating hurdles that have only contributed to workforce shortages impacting New Mexico and countless other states,” Luján said in a statement.
KOAT 7
Gathering held in support of state Constitutional Amendment #1
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 'Vote YES For Kids' (VYFK) and members of the Zumba community gathered in Albuquerque Saturday in support of the state's Constitutional Amendment #1 for the upcoming election. If the amendment passes, it will help allocate additional funds from the state's land grant permanent school fund to...
rrobserver.com
Intel donates $42,000 to RRPS and Storehouse West
As a gift to the public for Intel’s 42nd year in NM, the company donated money to a few nonprofits and schools including Rio Rancho Public Schools and Storehouse West. Earlier this year, Intel New Mexico employees were given the opportunity to choose one out of four community organizations they wanted Intel to pledge to: ARCA, Haven House, Rio Rancho Public Schools or Storehouse West.
New Mexico law enforcement agencies gather for special training
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law Enforcement agencies from across New Mexico gathered at the University of New Mexico Tuesday for a missing or murdered indigenous persons training session. The two-day class is part of the FBI’s initiative to do more to solve these cases. Tuesday’s focus was on collection data and sharing that data using the […]
rrobserver.com
UNM Health holds drive-through and walk-in clinics in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque
Experts say this year’s flu season has already been a strange one. For more on times and dates click here. 9 AM – 2 PM 9 yrs + UNM Sandoval Regional Medical. 9 AM – 2 PM 6 mo.+ UNM Health Family Health Grande. Clinic. 1790 Grande...
Legendary author Rudolfo Anaya on banning books
Ten years ago, Bless Me, Ultima was being pulled from the shelves in Arizona classrooms as Tucson’s Mexican American Studies program was dismantled. I was a reporter at Albuquerque’s now defunct alt-weekly. In our rundown brick office, I pulled out the city’s actual phone book. The big old paper version was already like a thing from a museum, but someone had delivered a bunch of them to our office. My colleagues were using them as booster seats if their chairs were a little broken.
KOAT 7
How prayers and walks are changing native communities for the better
TEEC NOS POS, Ariz. — A Navajo woman is bringing awareness to her own community. All regarding an unspoken topic for many Native American families. "When I was growing up, I really didn't see much of what I see now," said Martina Maryboy, an advocate for missing and murdered indigenous people.
rrobserver.com
A man, a plan and a Garman
Say you’re 66 and freshly retired and living in Rio Rancho. If you’re Terry Gates, you embark on a mission to walk (almost) every street in the city. Maybe you’ve seen a stranger striding around your cul-de-sac or up and down your street, and he doesn’t look familiar. It could be Gates, although he expects this epic adventure to end sometime this month.
Santa Fe Reporter
Most Crimes on the Rise in Santa Fe
SFPD arrest shooter as most crimes rise in Santa Fe. Santa Fe Police last night arrested Salvador Sanchez Reyes, 41, after an incident early Monday afternoon in which he allegedly fired a gun at his ex-girlfriend near Las Acequias Park. According to a news release, the victim told officers she was in the neighborhood to visit a friend when she saw Sanchez Reyes in a vehicle and rolled down her window. She alleges Sanchez Reyes then “opened fire with a gun, shooting in her direction,” and chased her in his vehicle, firing the gun at her again (Officers saw numerous projectile impacts from gunfire on her vehicle). The gunfire prompted multiple calls to the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center, causing a large police turnout to the area. There were no injuries. An investigator subsequently reached Sanchez Reyes by telephone, but the latter hung up when informed he was facing criminal charges. Those charges: aggravated assault on a household member with a deadly weapon; shooting at or from a motor vehicle; and negligent use of a firearm. State Police and Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Officers arrested Sanchez Reyes on I-25 by the rest area near La Bajada without incident and he was expected to be booked into the Santa Fe County jail.
Santa Fe Reporter
Leaf Brief: Buying in Bulk
If New Mexicans were hoping for a burgeoning and competitive cannabis market, it seems we have arrived. Although things could change down the road, the cost of wholesale cannabis has dropped by half since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature legalized adult-use cannabis. That means the state’s cannabis industry is thriving and more competitive, at least according to some of the folks we talked to, though consumers aren’t seeing lower prices when they visit their bud tenders. Oh, New Mexico saw its highest cannabis sales ever in August to boot.
rrobserver.com
Leads sought in November 2020 homicide in Rio Rancho
Donald “Soza” Miller’s body was found on Rio Rancho’s west mesa on Nov. 5, nearly two years ago. Sandoval County Sheriff’s Det. Paul Linson said it was a “pretty violent crime scene,” and it is believed more than one person was involved in the murder. A young adult male was arrested on Sept. 16, in connection with the crime. Linson said he was released Monday.
ksfr.org
APD released details on officer-involved shooting and responses to public outcry
The Albuquerque Police Department released details Tuesday afternoon on an officer-involved shooting that occurred on August 28th, 2022 at a gas station in Northwest Albuquerque. At approximately 11:14 p.m. APD received a call from a gas station employee who told law enforcement that a vehicle had been parked at the...
A New Mosquito Is Stalking New Mexico
"If you’ve been stalked by tiny striped mosquitoes this summer, you’re not alone. These bold black-and-white bugs, aka Aedes aegypti, are 'aggressive biters' and 'a little bit sneakier' than other mosquitoes." —Nick Pederson.
Old electronics can seek new purpose through New Mexico recycling event
A New Mexico casino hosted the event.
New hope on the horizon for empty lot on San Mateo
There have been years of promises from the city to redevelop a high-crime corner tied to shootings and murders. So what is taking so long for the city to build something at San Mateo and Kathryn? News 13 asked the city about the holdup.
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County Parks to host East Mountain Celebration 2022
A celebration is happening soon. The annual East Mountain Celebration is back this year and the theme is the ‘County Fair’. The event will take place on Sunday, September 25 from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M. located at Los Vecinos Community Center. Attendees can enjoy live music, zipline, kid’s activities, a pie-eating contest, and more. It will be free to attend but food vendors and artisans will have items for sale. There will also be a Park & Ride service for the event. To learn more, visit here.
