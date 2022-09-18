Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Candidates for Kansas Attorney General debate in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Thursday, the Wichita Metro Crime Commission held a debate for Attorney General candidates Kris Kobach and Chris Mann. With the general election a little more than six weeks out, both candidates say there needs to be a greater focus on reducing the number of deaths caused by fentanyl.
Missing New Mexico woman found dead, suspect arrested in Kansas
The woman was originally reported missing on September 6.
kcur.org
Kansas inmates say medical care is so bad ‘they will let someone die in here before they try to help’
Inmate Terry Bowen barely copes with the pain from a variety of medical problems. Now he's on the verge of losing access to Tylenol — his over-the-counter pain reliever — at the Lansing Correctional Facility. So when the aches of his arthritis flare up, he'll just have to...
KWCH.com
Elderly man claims Alaska State Trooper used excessive force, AST disagrees
Robert “Bob” Bodell was 71 years old in January of 2021 when he claims a rookie Alaska State Trooper tased, maced, and struck him, after exercising his right to remain silent. The physical altercation happened after trooper Brian Glenn approached him in an SUV that had run out of gas in the middle of the night in rural Soldotna. Bodell claims he notified Glenn that he chose to stay behind while his two friends walked to his house to get gas, and he assured Glenn they’d be returning soon to fuel up the vehicle. However, the Department of Public Safety, which oversees state troopers, claims things quickly escalated from there and Bodell became the aggressor, while trooper Glenn was simply doing his job.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Deadly crashes reported Saturday in SW, NE Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed, including one pedestrian, in separate crashes Saturday in southwest and northeast Kansas. The pedestrian was killed while walking on I-435 in the No. 4 lane in Johnson County. A vehicle was merging onto the interstate from state line road. Another vehicle avoided the pedestrian, but the vehicle involved in the collision was unable to stop. The pedestrian, a 27-year-old woman from Kansas City, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene.
In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas
Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
Week of Sept. 19: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on law enforcement. MONDAY: Police Recruit | City of Wichita | Wichita | $22.80 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11903791 | Qualifications: •Must be 21 years of age or older •U.S. citizen •Valid Kansas driver’s license •Graduation from high school or possession of a GED certificate is required | City of Wichita has 39 additionals posting on KANSASWORKS.
KWCH.com
Enhancements made to Text-to-911 service in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Enhancements are coming to a potentially life-saving program that launched in 2017. Kansas’ Text-to-911 system is expanding its capabilities for people reporting emergencies. In a news release, the Garden City Police Department explained how the emergency texting system works and the enhancements to improve it....
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Two men and a woman living in Missouri sentenced to prison terms for $2.1 million meth conspiracy
Two Mexican nationals and a St. Joseph man were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a $2.1 million conspiracy that distributed more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Kansas City metropolitan area and in northwest Missouri. Juan Guzman, also known as Daniel Solorio and as “Flaco,” 41,...
Missouri Man Arrested After “Letting Loose” In A Florida Bar
A 45-year-old Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri man was arrested Sunday for exposing himself and urinating in public view inside of a Key Largo bar. Anthony Gabriel Arauz, 45, was charged with disorderly intoxication. The Sheriff’s Office was called to the Burgee Bar at approximately
KWCH.com
Iowa WWII veteran receives heroes welcome in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - 89 Iowa veterans took the trip of a lifetime Tuesday, as part of the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. Veterans who fought in Korea, Vietnam, and one lone survivor of WWII came to visit the memorials erected in their honor. Sadly, covid put a halt on these...
KWCH.com
Fall feeling fades Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after a chilly and rainy first day of fall yesterday, we will begin clearing out this afternoon with warming temperatures. We will start the day off with temps in the 50s with scattered rain showers, primarily in south central Kansas. The light rain will continue through mid-morning. We will then begin clearing out clouds late this afternoon. We will be much warmer than yesterday with highs this afternoon into the upper 70s and low 80s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
KWCH.com
Cooling trend begins today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the heat is (almost) gone. After three days of record highs in the triple digits, the Wichita metro area will warm into the middle 90s. However, areas farther north and west will be significantly cooler as a cold front marches across Kansas today.
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Kansas
Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Kansas are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.
KWCH.com
First day of fall will feel like it
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says what a difference a day makes. The past few days felt more like July, but today will more resemble November. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s are 30 to 40 degrees lower than yesterday, but when you factor in the gusty northeast wind, rain showers, and cloudy skies, it will feel even cooler.
KWCH.com
One more round of showers, then brighter skies return
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The last round of rain that we will see for awhile will cross Kansas in the overnight hours and early Friday. Amounts are expected to be light, with totals coming in under .25″ for much of the state. It will be damp and rather cool...
kshb.com
Storms possible late tonight, getting hot Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Strong to severe storms possible northern MO and KS tonight, gusty winds, hail main threats. Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms, some may contain hail and gusty winds. They will mostly be north and west of Kansas City. But, some thunderstorms may make it in to KC. Keep an eye to the sky if you are out and about. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. Low: 71°
Comments / 2