Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife News
The wife of a former NFL star quarterback called out "thirsty women" on social media. Grete Griffin, a former track star and the wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, went viral on TikTok earlier this month. The wife of the former No. 2 overall pick posted a video...
Tom Brady Addresses Ryan Fitzpatrick ‘That Motherf-----’ Rumor
The Buccaneers quarterback commented on the popular theory.
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans reveals Tom Brady motivation behind brawl-sparking fight with Marshon Lattimore
Mike Evans made headlines on Sunday for all the wrong reasons after he was at the center of a brawl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. Evans got himself ejected from the game for his actions, and the same was the case for Marshon Lattimore of the Saints.
Odell Beckham Jr. visits Tom Brady and the Buccaneers as his free agency tour continues
Odell Beckham Jr., who is recovering from a torn ACL, is still a free agent, and the two-time All-Pro wideout appears to be making the most of his upcoming decision.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
A Bucs player took a shot at former teammate Jameis Winston for throwing 3 late, game-changing interceptions
Buccaneers linebacker Devin White played alongside Jameis Winston and said the team was expecting Winston's fourth-quarter interceptions.
Dallas Cowboys BREAKING: New Timetable for Injured Dak Prescott Return?
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now Suggesting a New Timetable for Injured Dak Prescott Return.
NFL Investigating Bruce Arians Over Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore Brawl: Report
The NFL is currently investigating the fight that broke out during the Buccaneers-Saints game on Sunday between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore. There’s no love lost between the two rival players, but the league is also looking into retired Bucs head coach Bruce Arians who may have instigated the on-field altercation.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
NFL investigating former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians
During the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, a massive fight broke out involving a number of star players from both teams including Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Marshon Lattimore. Oddly, former Tampa Bay head coach Bruce...
Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses injury, lineup change, Tua, more in Monday press conference
In the afterglow of an historic comeback win at Baltimore, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel addressed several issues in his press briefing late Monday afternoon:
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots trade Herron to Raiders, swap 2024 draft picks
The New England Patriots are trading offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Patriots will get the Raiders' 2024 sixth-round draft pick and Las Vegas will get New England's 2024 seventh-round pick as part of the deal. Patriots...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots host Jamie Collins for free-agent visit
Is another reunion in the works for Jamie Collins and the New England Patriots?. The veteran linebacker was in Foxboro for a free-agent visit on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. If he signs with the Patriots, it will mark his fourth stint with the organization. Collins, 32, originally was selected...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tom Brady blasts NFL over Mike Evans suspension
Tom Brady will be without at least one of his best wide receivers when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and the star quarterback is not happy about it. Mike Evans has been suspended one game for his role in a fight that broke out...
NBC Sports
Mike Evans suspended one game following Buccaneers-Saints skirmish
Mike Evans’ anger got the best of him on Sunday, and it will cost him a game. The NFL suspended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver on Monday after the Bucs and New Orleans Saints got into a scuffle in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Week 2 game.
Saints coach Dennis Allen rips referees for Marshon Lattimore ejection after Mike Evans, Tom Brady ruckus
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore relived his bad blood with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans on Sunday as both players saw themselves ejected from their Week 2 matchup. Evans shoved Lattimore from behind after the latter got involved in some jawing with Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette, and it sparked a bit of a brawl between the two sides.
NBC Sports
Edelman chides Tom Brady, Bucs for signing Cole Beasley over him
Julian Edelman seems (mostly) at peace in Year 2 of his NFL retirement. But he still wants to feel wanted. And with the Buccaneers lacking depth at wide receiver following Mike Evans' suspension, Edelman thought he might at least get a phone call from former New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady about reuniting in Tampa Bay.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Cardinals beat Raiders on Byron Murphy fumble return in OT
The Cardinals were down 20-0 at halftime of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas and they were down 23-7 in the fourth quarter, but they won’t be leaving Nevada with an 0-2 record. Kyler Murray played a terrific fourth quarter to force overtime with the score tied 23-23 and they wound up winning the game with their defense. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons forced Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to fumble the ball and cornerback Byron Murphy returned the ball 59 yards for a game-winning touchdown.
Roquan Smith, Velus Jones DNPs at Bears practice
The Bears were without one of the biggest names at Wednesday’s practice. Roquan Smith did not participate with a hip injury. He was not seen on the practice field either. Velus Jones Jr. was also a DNP after missing practice last Thursday and Friday, as well. Jones Jr. stretched with the team on Wednesday, but then went back into the team’s training facilities. The rookie wide receiver has battled a hamstring injury throughout the summer and has yet to make his regular season debut.
NBC Sports
Browns place former Patriots DE on injured reserve
Chase Winovich's debut season with the Cleveland Browns has hit a snag. The former New England Patriots defensive end was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will miss at least the next four games. He reaggravated a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for most of the preseason and limited him in the regular-season opener.
NBC Sports
Steelers made a glaring mistake on Olszewski's muffed punt vs. Pats
Gunner Olszewski was understandably hard on himself after making a critical mistake in the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. But he wasn't the only Steeler to blame on that play. Olszewski muffed a punt midway through the third quarter, allowing Patriots special-teamer Brenden Schooler to...
Comments / 0