NFL World Not Happy With Sunday Night Football Decision
That's how most of the NFL world seems to feel about the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Green Bay and Chicago have been featured in primetime several times in recent years. But Aaron Rodgers has consistently owned the Bears. We're tired of...
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Aaron Rodgers enjoys throwing Bears under the bus after Sunday night romp
You have heard this many times before, but it bears reiterating that the only three things certain in life are death, taxes, and the Chicago Bears losing to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. If you have forgotten about it, the Packers made sure to remind everyone of that Sunday night, with Rodgers capping the night off by rubbing more salt into the wounds of Bears fans following Green Bay’s 27-10 win at Lambeau Field over their NFC North divisional rivals.
Bear Necessities: Justin Fields explains why he only threw 11 passes vs. Packers
This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. The Chicago Bears haven’t asked quarterback Justin Fields to do a lot in the first two games of the season. Fields attempted 18 passes in the season-opening win...
Packers 27, Bears 10: Breakdown of Green Bay's Week 2 win
With Sunday’s win in primetime, the Green Bay Packers have now won seven in a row against the Chicago Bears. Aaron Rodgers and the offense scored three touchdowns in a 27-10 win over Chicago and looked much more in sync than they did last week. Green Bay’s pass defense also produced a much better performance as they held the Bears to just 48 total yards through the air.
David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD
The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
Bears stock watch: Who's up, who's down following Week 2 loss vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears suffered another brutal defeat to the Green Bay Packers, which marks their seventh straight loss in the rivalry. After jumping out to a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, the Bears were outscored 24-3 in the final three quarters. It was another embarrassing showing on prime-time, where Chicago is looking to recoup heading into a somewhat easier two-game slate.
Green Bay Packers ride Aaron Jones, running game to another victory over Chicago Bears
The Green Bay Packers needed to win Sunday night, putting last week’s stinker of an opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings behind them.
3 keys for Bears offense vs. Texans in Week 3
The Chicago Bears (1-1) will face the Houston Texans (0-1-1) at home for week three. Chicago is coming off a demoralizing loss to Green Bay and growing concerns from fans and media about their ability to throw the ball. Former Bears coach Lovie Smith leads a winless Texans team into...
Former Packers QB Kurt Benkert to sign with 49ers practice squad
After a workout on Tuesday, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert is headed to San Francisco to join the 49ers practice squad, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Benkert spent the 2021 season with the Packers. He was released on June 17 of this year. The 49ers will...
Where the Bears rank statistically after Week 2
The Chicago Bears suffered a brutal 27-10 defeat to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, which raised some questions about the offense and defense. The Bears held a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Packers outscored them 24-3 in the final three quarters to glide to another easy victory.
Announcers set for Bears vs. Texans Week 3 game
The Chicago Bears (1-1) will host the Houston Texans (0-1-1) on Sunday, where they’re looking to rebound following a brutal loss in Week 2. Chicago opened the season against two playoff teams from last year, and they’ll face an easier opponent in a winless Texans squad this week. There’s no guaranteed wins in the NFL, but the Bears have a chance to correct some of the mistakes that have limited them through the first two games.
