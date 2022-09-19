ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Is Joe Woods To Blame For The Browns Loss To The Jets?

And the only question is whether it makes the defense more tenacious or dangerously tentative next time. It is probably a good week for the Browns to have a short turnaround. Pittsburgh will give the players something else to dwell on soon enough. But there has to be some concern...
Robert Griffin Iii
Eric Paschall
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots trade Herron to Raiders, swap 2024 draft picks

The New England Patriots are trading offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Patriots will get the Raiders' 2024 sixth-round draft pick and Las Vegas will get New England's 2024 seventh-round pick as part of the deal. Patriots...
Bleacher Report

3 Giants Trade Targets After Week 2

The injuries are piling up on the New York Giants defensive line. Azeez Ojulari, Leonard Williams and Kayvon Thibodeaux all come into Week 3 listed as questionable on the injury report. Williams suffered a sprained MCL in Week 2's clash with the Carolina Panthers, while Ojulari and Thibodeaux have not...
Bleacher Report

Bills' Dane Jackson Taken to Hospital After Being Injured in Collision with Teammate

Football took a back seat to a scary situation during the second quarter of Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Cornerback Dane Jackson suffered an injury when his "head and neck were bent back in an awkward, violent collision with a teammate," per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. An ambulance drove onto the field to take him away as his Bills teammates gathered around him to express their support and concern.
Yardbarker

Fans React to Cardinals’ Comeback Vs Raiders

Sunday was definitely one for the books — and surely a highlight for the Arizona Cardinals’ early season. After looking much like the Week 1 letdown that transpired against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cardinals stormed back against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. Fans and spectators...
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers Rumors: Akiem Hicks Expected to Miss 1 Month with Foot Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is expected to miss a month after suffering a torn plantar fascia in his foot, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Greg Auman of The Athletic described the play where Hicks suffered the injury, which occurred during the Bucs' 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 49ers Believed Commanders Would Trade for QB Before Surgery

The Washington Commanders were reportedly favorites to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason before he underwent shoulder surgery. Tim Keown and Nick Wagoner of ESPN reported the Commanders were "poised" to trade for Garoppolo until testing revealed the quarterback's shoulder was not healing as hoped. Doctors recommended surgery, and the Commanders moved on to trade for Carson Wentz.
Bleacher Report

Kirk Cousins Ripped by Fans for Latest MNF Struggles in Vikings' Loss to Eagles

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has developed a reputation of struggling in prime-time games. His performance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football did nothing to change that narrative. Cousins once again withered under the bright lights as the Vikings suffered a 24-7 loss. The 34-year-old went 27-of-46 for...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 3

Two weeks into the 2022 fantasy football campaign, the season has already been a roller-coaster ride. If you rostered Lamar Jackson of the Ravens or Jalen Hurts of the Eagles at quarterback, you're probably happy with how things have progressed. Ditto for Nick Chubb of the Browns and D'Andre Swift of the Lions at running back, or Miami Dolphins teammates Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at wide receiver.
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 2 Win

The Green Bay Packers' embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 was alarming. However, we've seen this script before—quarterback Aaron Rodgers skips the preseason and comes out flat to open the season. It happened last year against the New Orleans Saints, and the Packers went on to claim the NFC's No. 1 seed.
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Mike Evans Has 1-Game Suspension for Saints Brawl Upheld

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without their No. 1 wide receiver for one of the most anticipated games of the early 2022 season. Mike Evans' one-game suspension was upheld upon appeal Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That means he will miss Sunday's potential NFC playoff preview against the Green Bay Packers.
Bleacher Report

Study: Black NFL Coaches Twice as Likely to Be Fired by Teams with Winning Record

A Washington Post analysis found Black head coaches were twice as likely to get fired by NFL teams since 1990 after posting a record of .500 or better than coaches of other races. Other findings published Wednesday included Black coaches having to spend "significantly longer" as mid-level assistants and a...
Bleacher Report

Packers' SNF Win over Bears Provides Blueprint for Success in Post-Davante Future

The best path forward for the Green Bay Packers involves taking the ball out of the hands of the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP. The Packers can't expect to win the same way they have during the previous three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur. Two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is no longer with the franchise, and Green Bay's front five remains in flux.
Bleacher Report

Kenny Golladay Criticizes Reduced Giants Role: 'I Came Here to Play'

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who is in the second year of a four-season, $72 million deal, played just two snaps in a 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Golladay made his displeasure regarding his reduced role clear in a chat with reporters on Wednesday. "I...
