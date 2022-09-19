Read full article on original website
Putin news – live: Zelensky sets peace terms as hundreds arrested in Russia protests
Volodymyr Zelensky has laid Ukraine’s red lines for a negotiated end to the country’s war with Russia, hours after Vladimir Putin ordered a mobilisation of Moscow’s reserve forces.In a remote address to the UN security council in New York, Mr Zelensky said a crime had been committed against his nation and Kyiv wanted “just punishment” for Russia.The Ukrainian president laid out what he said were five necessary conditions for peace. These included punishment for Russian aggression, restoration of Ukraine’s security, and territorial integrity and security guaranteesMeanwhile, police arrested more than 1,300 people at protests held across Russia in response...
Snubbed By London, Trump, Obama Invited To Mourn Queen Elizabeth II's Death In Washington
Following a report that only two seats would be made available for U.S. dignitaries to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, former Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and the three other living former presidents will be offered seats at a memorial service at Washington National Cathedral on Sept. 21.
Who's on the guest list for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral?
When Queen Elizabeth II receives a state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, it will be one of the largest diplomatic occasions of the century.
How To Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Livestream, Schedule & U.S. And UK Coverage Plans
By one estimate, as many as 4 billion people could be watching as the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II takes place on Monday, September 19 beginning at 11 a.m. BST (3 a.m. PT). As many as 750,000 people are predicted to travel to London for the state funeral and pay their respects as the queen lies in state, per the UK’s Guardian. Among those waiting in line 12-plus hours to pay their respects was David Beckham. The service at Westminster Abbey is likely to be among the biggest single ceremonial events staged in the U.K. since World War II. See...
Russian separatists release 10, including 2 US veterans
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces were among 10 prisoners, including five British nationals, released by Russian-backed separatists as part of a prisoner exchange mediated by Saudi Arabia, officials said Wednesday. Alex Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, went missing in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border June 9. They had traveled to Ukraine on their own and became friends because both are from Alabama. Their families announced their release in a joint statement from Dianna Shaw, an aunt of Drueke. “They are safely in the custody of the U.S. embassy in Saudi Arabia and after medical checks and debriefing they will return to the states,” the statement said.
King hosts Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders - old
The King has hosted a Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders on the eve of the Queen’s funeral.Presidents, prime ministers and royals from across the globe came together as guests of the monarch for the event on Sunday evening.US President Joe Biden and his wife First Lady Jill Biden were among approximately 500 people in the palace’s main state rooms.The couple arrived in the presidential car known as The Beast in the middle of a convoy of vehicles at the back of the palace shortly before 6pm.Members of the president’s entourage mingled with household staff and police next to the...
Queen Elizabeth II showed monarchy's surprising resilience
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the praise pouring in from almost all quarters for her 70 years of service make a powerful case, even for small-r republican and small-d democratic Americans, for the institution of constitutional monarchy. There is much to be said for having a head of state who is politically neutral, culturally traditional, but open to popular innovation, personally embodying the traditional strengths of a nation.
Suit seeks nationwide injunction to block DeSantis from ‘inducing immigrants’
Lawyers representing asylum seekers who were allegedly “tricked” into going from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard on flights funded by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration said Wednesday they are seeking a nationwide injunction to block the governor from luring immigrants to travel across state lines. DeSantis has taken...
In 1953, "Queen-crazy" American women looked to Elizabeth II as a source of inspiration
This article was originally published on The Conversation. In the spring of 1953, women from across the United States traveled to Britain – for many, it was their first time abroad. The impetus for the trip was Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, held in Westminster Abbey on a rainy June...
UN General Assembly – live: Zelensky outlines 5-part Ukraine war peace plan in scathing speech against Russia
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky detailed Russian atrocities and described a sweeping peace plan to end the war in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.“How can we allow the Russian army somewhere on Ukrainian soil, knowing that they are committing such mass murder everywhere?” Mr Zelensky asked. “We cannot. We must protect life. The world must protect life.”He called on the international community to temporarily strip Russia of its UN powers, continue sanctions, and establish a special tribunal to oversee the peace process.Joe Biden condemned Russia for making “overt nuclear threats against Europe” in a...
Britain And Its Former Colonies Debate The Monarchy's Future After Elizabeth
For many in the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth was synonymous with the monarchy. As she's laid to rest, King Charles faces a potentially "existential" challenge in convincing the British and global public that the monarchy is a force for good, according to historian Dan Jones. That may be a difficult...
The Princess Of Wales Meets Ukraine’s First Lady At Buckingham Palace
The Princess of Wales has met the Ukrainian First Lady, Olena Zelenska, at Buckingham Palace on the eve of the Queen’s funeral. The two women were photographed chatting in a drawing room at the palace ahead of a state reception hosted by King Charles III for world leaders and foreign dignitaries who have travelled to the UK from around the globe to pay their respects to the late monarch.
