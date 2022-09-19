ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang, CA

The Danish Days Festival made its return after a two year absence

By Tony Almanza
 2 days ago
SOLVANG, Calif.- After a two year hiatus the Danish Days Festival wrapped up its three-day event.

The festival included authentic food, live music, a lego competition, live performances and more.

Danish Days means a lot to the people of Solvang.

“A lot of our great grand parents you know immigrated from Denmark to solving. So it's a nice time for them to celebrate our Danish heritage and kind of like relive those glory days," said 2021 Danish Maid Kayla Bandel.

It's not only the people of Solvang that take part, tourists enjoy the festival as well.

“Lots of people come back every year for just kind of a reunion. They, if they moved away, they come back and so we had people out in the street just hugging each other and laughing. Music more people dancing. It was wonderful.”music people dancing," said Linda Petersen Marzullo.

