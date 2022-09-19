ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

90 Day Fiancé’s Angela Deem Explained All The Flirting With Canadian Billy, But It’s Not The Most Consistent Excuse

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i9zjo_0i0qwyWK00

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode “Truth Hurts.” Read at your own risk!

The latest installment of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? followed up on the drama between Angela Deem and her husband Michael Ilesanmi , as she questioned whether or not he was “sneaking around” on her via his new social media page. While she claimed to be sure that Michael created another Instagram account specifically to flirt with other women, the star was called out by someone viewers might not have expected: her daughter Skyla . She noted her mom wasn’t exactly innocent regarding her online behavior with her Canadian ex-Las Vegas stripper pal Billy . Angela explained that the situation with Billy is completely different, though anyone searching her Instagram may soon discover her excuse doesn’t hold a ton of water, though there's at least a virtuous element at play.

Angela didn’t deny communicating regularly with Billy online, which includes making duet videos on TikTok and Instagram with him, but she did claim there's a non-flirtatious reason behind their friendship. The 90 Day Fiancé star explained her videos with Billy are mainly to raise awareness for his kidney failure, and that she marks all their videos with hashtags indicating that. On the same day the latest episode premiered on TLC, Angela shared the video below offering an update on Billy, and doing exactly what she claimed she was doing:

Should 90 Day Fiancé viewers choose to travel back further through Angela Deem’s Instagram content, however, they wouldn't need to go too far to see an inconsistent streak. While Angela does add the hashtag about Billy’s kidney issues in some videos, there’s also quite a few in which she doesn’t. Here’s one, for example, where there’s nothing to see minus them lip-synching Joe’s iconic R&B hit “I Wanna Know”:

This is just one of multiple examples that don't outwardly have the intent of spreading awareness, which makes Angela’s excuse for posting with Billy a bit flimsy. Given that, it’s a little easier to understand why Michael would be uncomfortable (or even jealous) when it comes to their posts, and why he would react or lash out in different ways, as Angela’s daughter noted. It felt meaningful to hear Skyla as the voice of reason here, especially since she’s made it pretty clear she’s not the biggest fan of Michael. (I don’t blame her, though, after all that weird baby drama .)

The fact that Angela chose Michael’s birthday to get in a fight with him, while also refusing to send him money so he could go out and celebrate, should speak volumes for where the 90 Day Fiancé couple are at during this episode's timeframe. Rumors swirled ahead of this season, pointing to Michael making it to America, and that he and Angela were no longer romantically involved ; it’s now looking more and more like that may be true. We also know that Angela had a pretty big fight with fellow cast member Usman Umar about Michael a while back, so at the very least, things are not too great. We’ll have to see what that means for both, and if the TLC franchise will continue to feature one or both in future seasons as they attempt to find new love.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. There are plenty of new shows coming to television in the coming weeks as Fall TV gets in full swing, so be sure to set the DVR to stay on top of all the 90 Day Fiancé drama if the return of a favorite show detracts from tuning in weekly.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Posts Stunning Photo To Hype The Single Life Season 3

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is currently feeding the fandom’s need for drama with fights between Andrei and Libby Castravet and her family, but it’s not the only show in the franchise airing in September. Fans will be blessed with another new season of 90 Day: The Single Life as Season 3 kicks off on Monday, September 12. It seems the cast is just as excited to get the season underway, as Natalie Mordovtseva posted some stunning photos to hype the return of the series.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skyla
StyleCaster

Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job

As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Flirting#Reality Tv#Television#Canadian#Tiktok#Tlc
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Jessa Duggar Sparks Divorce Rumors: I've Been a Thoughtless Wife

Jessa Duggar rarely speaks about her marriage. And when she does, it’s the usual Duggar drivel about how her husband leads and she follows, and being a subservient wife is her favorite thing in the world after going to church. But from time to time, Jessa speaks candidly and...
RELATIONSHIPS
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com

Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Shut Out: Ramona Singer Begging for Invites After Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’

Ramona Singer may be losing her star power. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has reportedly been left off the guest list of many lavish parties after allegedly being let go from the hit Bravo series. “Publicists in New York are adding the new cast members names to their invite list while removing Ramona and all the other fired ladies, an insider exclusively dishes to OK!. “PR is a cruel business.”Yet Singer, who has the reputation of turning up to the opening of an envelope, is fighting back, refusing to give up her 15 minutes of reality fame.“Ramona...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bravotv.com

Mike Hill, Noelle Robinson, Bravo Family Show Cynthia Bailey Support Amid Her Mom’s Health Journey

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey is sharing an update on her mom, Barbara Morris, shortly after she confirmed her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis. Barbara went in for surgery this week and it was “successful,” according to the RHOA alum, who is feeling a lot of love from those who are close to her and in her extended circle as she shares what’s next for her mom.
ATLANTA, GA
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
152K+
Followers
37K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy