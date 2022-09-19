90 Day Fiancé’s Angela Deem Explained All The Flirting With Canadian Billy, But It’s Not The Most Consistent Excuse

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode “Truth Hurts.” Read at your own risk!

The latest installment of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? followed up on the drama between Angela Deem and her husband Michael Ilesanmi , as she questioned whether or not he was “sneaking around” on her via his new social media page. While she claimed to be sure that Michael created another Instagram account specifically to flirt with other women, the star was called out by someone viewers might not have expected: her daughter Skyla . She noted her mom wasn’t exactly innocent regarding her online behavior with her Canadian ex-Las Vegas stripper pal Billy . Angela explained that the situation with Billy is completely different, though anyone searching her Instagram may soon discover her excuse doesn’t hold a ton of water, though there's at least a virtuous element at play.

Angela didn’t deny communicating regularly with Billy online, which includes making duet videos on TikTok and Instagram with him, but she did claim there's a non-flirtatious reason behind their friendship. The 90 Day Fiancé star explained her videos with Billy are mainly to raise awareness for his kidney failure, and that she marks all their videos with hashtags indicating that. On the same day the latest episode premiered on TLC, Angela shared the video below offering an update on Billy, and doing exactly what she claimed she was doing:

Should 90 Day Fiancé viewers choose to travel back further through Angela Deem’s Instagram content, however, they wouldn't need to go too far to see an inconsistent streak. While Angela does add the hashtag about Billy’s kidney issues in some videos, there’s also quite a few in which she doesn’t. Here’s one, for example, where there’s nothing to see minus them lip-synching Joe’s iconic R&B hit “I Wanna Know”:

This is just one of multiple examples that don't outwardly have the intent of spreading awareness, which makes Angela’s excuse for posting with Billy a bit flimsy. Given that, it’s a little easier to understand why Michael would be uncomfortable (or even jealous) when it comes to their posts, and why he would react or lash out in different ways, as Angela’s daughter noted. It felt meaningful to hear Skyla as the voice of reason here, especially since she’s made it pretty clear she’s not the biggest fan of Michael. (I don’t blame her, though, after all that weird baby drama .)

The fact that Angela chose Michael’s birthday to get in a fight with him, while also refusing to send him money so he could go out and celebrate, should speak volumes for where the 90 Day Fiancé couple are at during this episode's timeframe. Rumors swirled ahead of this season, pointing to Michael making it to America, and that he and Angela were no longer romantically involved ; it’s now looking more and more like that may be true. We also know that Angela had a pretty big fight with fellow cast member Usman Umar about Michael a while back, so at the very least, things are not too great. We’ll have to see what that means for both, and if the TLC franchise will continue to feature one or both in future seasons as they attempt to find new love.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. There are plenty of new shows coming to television in the coming weeks as Fall TV gets in full swing, so be sure to set the DVR to stay on top of all the 90 Day Fiancé drama if the return of a favorite show detracts from tuning in weekly.