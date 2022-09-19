ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Raiders Fan Photo Went Viral Sunday

A few Las Vegas Raiders fans started celebrating a bit too early on Sunday evening. The Raiders were up 23-7 at the time and these fans were starting to pop champagne as if the game was already over. Newsflash: The game was actually not over. The Arizona Cardinals mounted a...
NFL
Yardbarker

Fans React to Cardinals’ Comeback Vs Raiders

Sunday was definitely one for the books — and surely a highlight for the Arizona Cardinals’ early season. After looking much like the Week 1 letdown that transpired against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cardinals stormed back against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. Fans and spectators...
NFL
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Vs. Las Vegas Raiders First Half Recap

The Cardinals fell flat in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders. Arizona will jog into the locker room down 20-0. No offense and poor defense have led to a difficult task ahead in the second half. Heading into week two, the Cardinals found themselves without wide receivers Rondale...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Tampa Bay Times

Cole Beasley gets shot with Bucs, fulfills wish to play with Tom Brady

TAMPA — Before Cole Beasley could find a way to slip into the Bucs huddle, he had to slide into Tom Brady’s direct messages. The 10-year veteran receiver has always wanted to play with Brady. But he didn’t know if he would make it back to the NFL after not getting an opportunity from any team during training camp, and his prospects were bleak two weeks into the regular season.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

BLOCK! Falcons Score Special Teams TD vs. Rams

Second-round rookie Troy Andersen ran up the middle untouched and blocked the Rams' punt. Linebacker Lorenzo Carter picked up the ball and ran it into the end zone for the score to cut it to an eight-point game. Carter, who played his college ball with the Georgia Bulldogs, was signed...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals are home underdogs in Week 3 vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals (1-1) return home in Week 3 for their first divisional game of the season on Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Rams, who are also 1-1. The Cardinals lost their season opener 44-21 to the Kansas City Chiefs and trailed 20-0 at halftime against the Las Vegas Raiders. But they rallied to tie the game on the last play of regulation with a Kyler Murray rushing touchdown and two-point conversion pass to A.J. Green, and they beat the Raiders 29-23 in overtime on Byron Murphy’s 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfc West#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Afc West#The Kansas City Chiefs
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ducks issue injury updates on Sam Carrick, John Moore

The Anaheim Ducks released their training camp roster Wednesday, the team also released injury updates on forward Sam Carrick and defenseman John Moore. Carrick underwent previously unreported left hip surgery to repair a torn labrum back in May, and he won’t be expected to rejoin the team until November. The Ducks also confirmed that Moore remains injured following his acquisition from the Boston Bruins in February when Moore was on injured reserve dealing with a concussion.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy