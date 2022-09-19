Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: Embarrassing Raiders Fan Photo Went Viral Sunday
A few Las Vegas Raiders fans started celebrating a bit too early on Sunday evening. The Raiders were up 23-7 at the time and these fans were starting to pop champagne as if the game was already over. Newsflash: The game was actually not over. The Arizona Cardinals mounted a...
Yardbarker
Fans React to Cardinals’ Comeback Vs Raiders
Sunday was definitely one for the books — and surely a highlight for the Arizona Cardinals’ early season. After looking much like the Week 1 letdown that transpired against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cardinals stormed back against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. Fans and spectators...
CBS News
Eagles-Vikings: 3 things to watch in Week 2 on Monday Night Football
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles' (1-0) home opener is finally here. Fans will flock to Lincoln Financial Field to watch Philadelphia host the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) at 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Here are three things to watch in the game:. Can Jalen Hurts spread the love?. Last week against the...
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Vs. Las Vegas Raiders First Half Recap
The Cardinals fell flat in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders. Arizona will jog into the locker room down 20-0. No offense and poor defense have led to a difficult task ahead in the second half. Heading into week two, the Cardinals found themselves without wide receivers Rondale...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cole Beasley gets shot with Bucs, fulfills wish to play with Tom Brady
TAMPA — Before Cole Beasley could find a way to slip into the Bucs huddle, he had to slide into Tom Brady’s direct messages. The 10-year veteran receiver has always wanted to play with Brady. But he didn’t know if he would make it back to the NFL after not getting an opportunity from any team during training camp, and his prospects were bleak two weeks into the regular season.
Yardbarker
BLOCK! Falcons Score Special Teams TD vs. Rams
Second-round rookie Troy Andersen ran up the middle untouched and blocked the Rams' punt. Linebacker Lorenzo Carter picked up the ball and ran it into the end zone for the score to cut it to an eight-point game. Carter, who played his college ball with the Georgia Bulldogs, was signed...
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 3 game?
The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 3...
Cardinals are home underdogs in Week 3 vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals (1-1) return home in Week 3 for their first divisional game of the season on Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Rams, who are also 1-1. The Cardinals lost their season opener 44-21 to the Kansas City Chiefs and trailed 20-0 at halftime against the Las Vegas Raiders. But they rallied to tie the game on the last play of regulation with a Kyler Murray rushing touchdown and two-point conversion pass to A.J. Green, and they beat the Raiders 29-23 in overtime on Byron Murphy’s 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ducks issue injury updates on Sam Carrick, John Moore
The Anaheim Ducks released their training camp roster Wednesday, the team also released injury updates on forward Sam Carrick and defenseman John Moore. Carrick underwent previously unreported left hip surgery to repair a torn labrum back in May, and he won’t be expected to rejoin the team until November. The Ducks also confirmed that Moore remains injured following his acquisition from the Boston Bruins in February when Moore was on injured reserve dealing with a concussion.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0