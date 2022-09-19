ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD

Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
CBS San Francisco

Update: Trey Lance suffers season-ending broken ankle; 49ers future rides with Jimmy G

SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance suffered a season-ending broken ankle on a quarterback keeper Sunday in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks game and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo.Lance had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021. Garoppolo didn't practice with the team during training camp, throwing on his own on a side field.But he didn't show much sign of rust, completing 13 of 21 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.Garoppolo also picked up 5 yards on 4 carries including a 1-yard scoring run that...
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan frustrated by questions about Trey Lance injury

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was clearly unhappy with questions over the play that quarterback Trey Lance was injured on during Sunday’s game. Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks on what appeared to be a designed run up the middle. After the game, Shanahan was asked about the play call and whether it factored into the injury, and he bristled at the suggestion.
Bleacher Report

3 Giants Trade Targets After Week 2

Bleacher Report

Bills' Dane Jackson Taken to Hospital After Being Injured in Collision with Teammate

Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 49ers Believed Commanders Would Trade for QB Before Surgery

Bleacher Report

NBC Sports

Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm

The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 2 Win

Bleacher Report

Sean Payton Says He'd Be Interested in 2023 NFL Return for 'Right Situation'

Bleacher Report

Study: Black NFL Coaches Twice as Likely to Be Fired by Teams with Winning Record

Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Mike Evans Has 1-Game Suspension for Saints Brawl Upheld

Bleacher Report

Packers' SNF Win over Bears Provides Blueprint for Success in Post-Davante Future

