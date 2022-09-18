ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Apple has unseated Tesla as the most-shorted US stock - after Elon Musk's EV company held the title for 864 days

Elon Musk's automaker held the title for 864 days, or more than two years.Short interest in Apple stock is $18.4 billion, compared to $17.4 billion in Tesla stock. Investors are betting more money against Apple than Tesla for the first time since April 2020, S3 Partners revealed in a report titled "Apple is the New #1 Short" on Wednesday.
STOCKS
electrek.co

Tesla exec hints at cheaper electric cars ahead of robotaxi service

A Tesla executive has hinted at the automaker offering cheaper electric cars ahead of launching its robotaxi service. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently said that he was “embarrassed” by how expensive the automaker’s electric cars are at the moment. With inflation, the rising cost of battery materials,...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

As Tesla's Sales Soar In China, It May Be Considering A New Approach

Tesla has always followed its own unique path, and it doesn't adhere to traditional practices. The company has proven such over the years, and it's constantly adapting and implementing new approaches to streamline its processes, save money, and find further success. Now, two people with information about Tesla's future plans claim it's looking at new ways to sell its EVs in China.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Tesla Model S#Tesla Inc
insideevs.com

Tesla's Reduced Wait Times Should Worry Rivals, Says Analyst

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made it clear he's embarrassed by the brand's high and rising prices, and he wants to do everything he can to get people their cars in a timely fashion. If Tesla was able to reduce the wait time for its vehicles, it may not have to hike the prices so much, since it wouldn't be worried about forecasting inflation and pricing for supplies so far down the road. Musk recently admitted:
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk would give Tesla the 'license to print money' as it applies for a battery-grade lithium refinery on the Gulf Coast

According to a letter of intent sent to the Texas Comptroller's office, Tesla is looking to build a battery-grade lithium refining plant on the Gulf Coast that will produce lithium hydroxide ready to ship to Tesla's EV battery factories in the US. Tesla would be killing two birds with one stone with a lithium ore refinery of its own there, as Elon Musk went on record recently saying that at current battery material prices, lithium refining is a "license to print money," while Tesla has been urging miners like those in Australia to go into refining, too.
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...

Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
STOCKS
thebrag.com

Australian billionaire launches attack on Elon Musk

Australian billionaire and mining magnate Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest has called out Elon Musk and questioned whether the Telsa founder is actually concerned about conserving the environment. In May, Musk dismissed green hydrogen, calling it the most dumb thing I could possibly imagine for energy storage”. “I really...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Thumped the Market Today

The electric vehicle leader will indirectly benefit from a new federal government initiative. $900 million will be spent to build out a network of charging stations in most American states. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Tesla ordered to tell laid off workers about lawsuit

Two former Tesla employees filed the suit in July, alleging that the company required them to sign releases in exchange for less severance than federal and California state law provide. Attorneys asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas to prevent the automaker from asking laid-off workers to sign releases in exchange for just one week of severance instead of the eight provided under the law.
SPARKS, NV
electrek.co

Tesla is borrowing Autopilot team for Optimus humanoid robot project

Elon Musk said that Tesla is borrowing the Autopilot team for its Optimus humanoid robot project, which has a deadline at the end of the month. The CEO has said that the Tesla Bot project has become a priority. Tesla’s approach to selling Autopilot, and now its Full Self-Driving (FSD)...
CARS
The Independent

Tesla set to unveil humanoid robot Optimus

Tesla is preparing to unveil an AI-powered humanoid robot that it hopes will transform factories, workplaces and homes around the world. Chief executive Elon Musk will reveal the first prototype of the Tesla Optimus bot at the company’s annual AI Day on 30 September. Mr Musk has previously blamed...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says This Is What Keeps Him Up At Night

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA runs multiple businesses and is swamped with concerns, given the tough operating environment. What Happened: The two technologies that keep Musk up at night currently are the orbital launch of SpaceX’s Starship and the wider release of Tesla’s full-self-driving (FSD) software, the billionaire said in an interview at the opening session of the 2022 ONS conference held in Stavanger, Norway.
INDUSTRY
MotorBiscuit

California DMV Accuses Tesla of Misleading Marketing That Could Lead to a Name Change for This Tesla Feature

Touted by Elon Musk as “the acceleration of sustainable energy and autonomy,” Tesla Inc. produces a range of zero-emission electric vehicles that herald a gasoline-free future. However, the company is not without its troubles. Recent woes include accusations by the DMV that may force Tesla to change the name of one of its most popular features.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Tesla Eyes Doubling 2022 Germany Sales To 80,000 EVs: Report

Tesla Inc TSLA is reportedly turbocharging its car sales target in Germany this year, as the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker aims to surpass other auto behemoths such as Volkswagen VWAGY and Toyota TM in the European country. What Happened: "Our goal is to double sales every year, so we...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy