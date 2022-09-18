Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk is receiving weekly reports detailing how many Tesla employees are staying away from the office
Elon Musk and other Tesla executives receive weekly reports on employees' office attendance. Tesla employees told CNBC that the reports were based on data from workers scanning badges at facilities. Employees have also complained that Tesla facilities are not able to properly accommodate office work. Elon Musk and other senior...
Business Insider
Apple has unseated Tesla as the most-shorted US stock - after Elon Musk's EV company held the title for 864 days
Elon Musk's automaker held the title for 864 days, or more than two years.Short interest in Apple stock is $18.4 billion, compared to $17.4 billion in Tesla stock. Investors are betting more money against Apple than Tesla for the first time since April 2020, S3 Partners revealed in a report titled "Apple is the New #1 Short" on Wednesday.
electrek.co
Tesla exec hints at cheaper electric cars ahead of robotaxi service
A Tesla executive has hinted at the automaker offering cheaper electric cars ahead of launching its robotaxi service. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently said that he was “embarrassed” by how expensive the automaker’s electric cars are at the moment. With inflation, the rising cost of battery materials,...
insideevs.com
As Tesla's Sales Soar In China, It May Be Considering A New Approach
Tesla has always followed its own unique path, and it doesn't adhere to traditional practices. The company has proven such over the years, and it's constantly adapting and implementing new approaches to streamline its processes, save money, and find further success. Now, two people with information about Tesla's future plans claim it's looking at new ways to sell its EVs in China.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideevs.com
Tesla's Reduced Wait Times Should Worry Rivals, Says Analyst
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made it clear he's embarrassed by the brand's high and rising prices, and he wants to do everything he can to get people their cars in a timely fashion. If Tesla was able to reduce the wait time for its vehicles, it may not have to hike the prices so much, since it wouldn't be worried about forecasting inflation and pricing for supplies so far down the road. Musk recently admitted:
If You Printed $1 Million A Day Since 1440, Tesla CEO Elon Musk Still Has You Beat
The printing press is considered to be one of the greatest inventions of all time. It kickstarted a revolution and transformed the way ideas are communicated across the globe. Here’s a fun stat about the printing press as it relates to Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, the world’s richest person.
NFL・
Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'
Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
Is Tesla The New Apple? Fund Manager Says Elon Musk's Company Will Be 'Much, Much Bigger'
The reason for hedge fund Worm Capital’s concentration in Tesla Inc. TSLA is due to its conviction in the electric vehicle maker’s dominance relatively early in the cycle, founder and chief investment officer Arne Alsin reportedly said during an investor Q&A session hosted by the fund. What Happened:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk would give Tesla the 'license to print money' as it applies for a battery-grade lithium refinery on the Gulf Coast
According to a letter of intent sent to the Texas Comptroller's office, Tesla is looking to build a battery-grade lithium refining plant on the Gulf Coast that will produce lithium hydroxide ready to ship to Tesla's EV battery factories in the US. Tesla would be killing two birds with one stone with a lithium ore refinery of its own there, as Elon Musk went on record recently saying that at current battery material prices, lithium refining is a "license to print money," while Tesla has been urging miners like those in Australia to go into refining, too.
Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend is auctioning college photos of him
A woman who dated Elon Musk in college is auctioning a personal collection of photos and other items linked to the tech billionaire from their days as a couple at the University of Pennsylvania. Among the items being sold by Jennifer Gwynne of Virginia: a dollar bill signed by Musk,...
Now That Tesla Split Its Stock, Are You Buying It? Almost 60% Say...
Benzinga regularly conducts surveys to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga readers: Will you be buying Tesla Inc TSLA shares in 2022 following the split?
thebrag.com
Australian billionaire launches attack on Elon Musk
Australian billionaire and mining magnate Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest has called out Elon Musk and questioned whether the Telsa founder is actually concerned about conserving the environment. In May, Musk dismissed green hydrogen, calling it the most dumb thing I could possibly imagine for energy storage”. “I really...
Motley Fool
Why Tesla Thumped the Market Today
The electric vehicle leader will indirectly benefit from a new federal government initiative. $900 million will be spent to build out a network of charging stations in most American states. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
TechCrunch
Tesla ordered to tell laid off workers about lawsuit
Two former Tesla employees filed the suit in July, alleging that the company required them to sign releases in exchange for less severance than federal and California state law provide. Attorneys asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas to prevent the automaker from asking laid-off workers to sign releases in exchange for just one week of severance instead of the eight provided under the law.
electrek.co
Tesla is borrowing Autopilot team for Optimus humanoid robot project
Elon Musk said that Tesla is borrowing the Autopilot team for its Optimus humanoid robot project, which has a deadline at the end of the month. The CEO has said that the Tesla Bot project has become a priority. Tesla’s approach to selling Autopilot, and now its Full Self-Driving (FSD)...
Tesla set to unveil humanoid robot Optimus
Tesla is preparing to unveil an AI-powered humanoid robot that it hopes will transform factories, workplaces and homes around the world. Chief executive Elon Musk will reveal the first prototype of the Tesla Optimus bot at the company’s annual AI Day on 30 September. Mr Musk has previously blamed...
Elon Musk Says This Is What Keeps Him Up At Night
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA runs multiple businesses and is swamped with concerns, given the tough operating environment. What Happened: The two technologies that keep Musk up at night currently are the orbital launch of SpaceX’s Starship and the wider release of Tesla’s full-self-driving (FSD) software, the billionaire said in an interview at the opening session of the 2022 ONS conference held in Stavanger, Norway.
Tesla expands Full Self-Driving Beta to 60,000 additional drivers despite lawsuit and public criticism over tech
TESLA’s highly-controversial Full Self-Driving Beta has expanded to another 60,000 owners in the U.S. and Canada. Elon Musk announced on Monday that the current test 'looks good' and that he was extending the beta from 100,000 to 160,000. Musk tweeted that he was referring to beta's most recent version...
California DMV Accuses Tesla of Misleading Marketing That Could Lead to a Name Change for This Tesla Feature
Touted by Elon Musk as “the acceleration of sustainable energy and autonomy,” Tesla Inc. produces a range of zero-emission electric vehicles that herald a gasoline-free future. However, the company is not without its troubles. Recent woes include accusations by the DMV that may force Tesla to change the name of one of its most popular features.
Tesla Eyes Doubling 2022 Germany Sales To 80,000 EVs: Report
Tesla Inc TSLA is reportedly turbocharging its car sales target in Germany this year, as the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker aims to surpass other auto behemoths such as Volkswagen VWAGY and Toyota TM in the European country. What Happened: "Our goal is to double sales every year, so we...
Comments / 0