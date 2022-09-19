ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House of the Dragon: King Viserys Targaryen prepares to marry off his daughter Rhaenyra while his failing health worsens

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) tries to form a royal alliance with a royal wedding... as his health continues to fail in Episode 5 of HBO's House of the Dragon.

Viserys announces his plans to marry off his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) to Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate), the son of Corlys Verlaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best).

The trailer teased some tension and an all-out brawl at the wedding, while the former Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) tells his daughter, Queen Alicent (Emily Carey) that there will be war if Rhaenyra takes the Iron Throne.


Alliance: King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) tries to form a royal alliance with a royal wedding... as his health continues to fail in Episode 5 of HBO's House of the Dragon

Daughter: Viserys announces his plans to marry off his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) to Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate), the son of Corlys Verlaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best)

The episode begins with two new characters meeting on horseback, Lady Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford) and Ser Gerald with the lady saying she'd rather ride alone.

She rides off on her white steed and leaves the man behind when she finds her husband Daemon (Matt Smith).

She asks what he's doing here and ask if he wants to consummate the marriage finally, as she reveals she heard he called her uglier than a sheep.


Lady Rhea: The episode begins with two new characters meeting on horseback, Lady Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford) and Ser Gerald with the lady saying she'd rather ride alone.

Husband: She rides off on her white steed and leaves the man behind when she finds her husband Daemon (Matt Smith)

Uglier: She asks what he's doing here and ask if he wants to consummate the marriage finally, as she reveals she heard he called her uglier than a sheep

He scares off her horse, throwing his wife to the ground as he stands over her but walks away.

'I knew you couldn't finish' she screams, before Daemon picks up a large rock and walks back to her.

The episode cuts to the sea, where the King is sailing with his new Hand of the King, Lord Lyonel Stokes, as the King throws up over the side of the ship.


Thrown: He scares off her horse, throwing his wife to the ground as he stands over her but walks away

Finish: 'I knew you couldn't finish' she screams, before Daemon picks up a large rock and walks back to her

Throw up: The episode cuts to the sea, where the King is sailing with his new Hand of the King, Lord Lyonel Stokes, as the King throws up over the side of the ship

Back in King's Landing, Otto confronts his daughter Alicent, saying she's sorry Viserys removed him as Hand.

'The time is come, Alicent. Either you prepare Aegon to rule or you cleave to Rhaenyra and you beg for her mercy,' Otto says before embracing his daughter and leaving on horseback.

King Viserys and Rhaenyra are now riding in a carriage to Driftmark, as the new Hand Lyonel is angered that Corlys hasn't greeted the King himself, but Viserys wants to, 'just get on with it.'


Otto and Alicent: Back in King's Landing, Otto confronts his daughter Alicent, saying she's sorry Viserys removed him as Hand

Prepare: 'The time is come, Alicent. Either you prepare Aegon to rule or you cleave to Rhaenyra and you beg for her mercy,' Otto says before embracing his daughter and leaving on horseback

Carriage: King Viserys and Rhaenyra are now riding in a carriage to Driftmark, as the new Hand is angered that Corlys hasn't greeted the King himself, but Viserys wants to, 'just get on with it'


Back in King's Landing, Alicent strikes up a conversation with Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), the son of the new Hand of the King, Lyonel Strong.

He is seen clutching a cane, saying she might be in need of an ally, when Alicent asks him to state his purpose.

He wonders if Rhaenyra can be trusted because she is not well, though he says he may be mistaken.


Larys: Back in King's Landing, Alicent strikes up a conversation with Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), the son of the new Hand of the King, Lyonel Strong

Ally: He is seen clutching a cane, saying she might be in need of an ally, when Alicent asks him to state his purpose

Trusted: He wonders if Rhaenyra can be trusted because she is not well, though he says he may be mistaken

He tells her that the Grand Maester brought her a tea, at the direction of the King, which clearly troubles Alicent.

She tells him that Rhaenyra set sail with King Viserys to Driftmark, and he reveals that he is happy to have been wrong about Rhaenyra being ill... but Alicent is clearly still troubled by this news.

Back at Driftmark, Viserys and Corlys finally meet, as Corlys bends the knee for him... and the King lets out a few coughs.


Tea: He tells her that the Grand Maester brought her a tea, at the direction of the King, which clearly troubles Alicent

Set sail: She tells him that Rhaenyra set sail with King Viserys to Driftmark, and he reveals that he is happy to have been wrong about Rhaenyra being ill... but Alicent is clearly still troubled by this news

Corlys: Back at Driftmark, Viserys and Corlys finally meet, as Corlys bends the knee for him... and the King lets out a few coughs

Rhaenys (Eve Best) arrives as Corlys congratulates Lyonel with being named the new Hand of the King.

Corlys tells Viserys that Lady Rhea has died, as they reveal it was a 'hunting accident' and she was thrown from her horse.

Viserys changes the subject, proposing a marriage between his daughter Rhaenyra and his son Laenor.


Congrats: Rhaenys (Eve Best) arrives as Corlys congratulates Lyonel with being named the new Hand of the King

Died: Corlys tells Viserys that Lady Rhea has died, as they reveal it was a 'hunting accident' and she was thrown from her horse

Honor: Viserys changes the subject, proposing a marriage between his daughter Rhaenyra and his son Laenor

Corlys wants to know how the succession will be handled, and Viserys insists that Rhaenyra will ascend to the Iron Throne.

'She and Ser Laenor's firstborn child, regardless of gender, will inherit the Iron Throne from her,' Viserys says.

'Can I presume that, in keeping with Westerosi tradition... Their children would take their father's name? That they would be born Velaryons?' Corlys asks.


Ascend: Corlys wants to know how the succession will be handled, and Viserys insists that Rhaenyra will ascend to the Iron Throne

Inherit: 'She and Ser Laenor's firstborn child, regardless of gender, will inherit the Iron Throne from her,' Viserys says

Born: 'Can I presume that, in keeping with Westerosi tradition... Their children would take their father's name? That they would be born Velaryons?' Corlys asks

'Surely, Lord Corlys, you are not proposing the Targaryen dynasty end with my daughter simply because she is a woman?' Viserys asks.

'Upon their birth, Ser Laenor and Rhaenyra's children shall take their father's name, Velaryon... In keeping with our traditions,' Viserys begins.

'However, at such time when their firstborn ascends the Iron Throne, he or she will do so bearing the name Targaryen. Dragons will rule the Seven Kingdoms for the next hundred years, just as they did the last,' Viserys says, as Corlys finds it an 'equitable compromise.'


End: 'Surely, Lord Corlys, you are not proposing the Targaryen dynasty end with my daughter simply because she is a woman?' Viserys asks

Birth: 'Upon their birth, Ser Laenor and Rhaenyra's children shall take their father's name, Velaryon... In keeping with our traditions,' Viserys begins

Compromise: 'However, at such time when their firstborn ascends the Iron Throne, he or she will do so bearing the name Targaryen. Dragons will rule the Seven Kingdoms for the next hundred years, just as they did the last,' Viserys says, as Corlys finds it an 'equitable compromise'

The episode cuts to Rhaenyra walking along the beach with her future husband Laenor, telling him, 'In truth, if it had to be someone, I'm glad it is you. I know this union is not what you would choose.'

'I hold nothing against you, cousin. No, I-- rather... Dare I say it is a matter of taste?' he says.

She tells him that she prefers roast duck to goose and she finds goose too greasy for her taste.


Rhaenyra and Laenor: The episode cuts to Rhaenyra walking along the beach with her future husband Laenor, telling him, 'In truth, if it had to be someone, I'm glad it is you. I know this union is not what you would choose'

Taste: 'I hold nothing against you, cousin. No, I-- rather... Dare I say it is a matter of taste?' he says

Greasy: She tells him that she prefers roast duck to goose and she finds goose too greasy for her taste

'I know that whatever agreement being struck up there will not change your appetites, nor will it change mine,' she said.

He asks what she proposes and she says, 'That we perform our duty to our fathers and to the realm and when it's done... Each of us dines as we see fit,' which causes Laenor to smile.

Corlys and Rhaenys talk in their chambers and he wants to give her the Iron Throne, what was rightfully hers.


No change: 'I know that whatever agreement being struck up there will not change your appetites, nor will it change mine,' she said

Duty: He asks what she proposes and she says, 'That we perform our duty to our fathers and to the realm and when it's done... Each of us dines as we see fit,' which causes Laenor to smile

Corlys: Corlys and Rhaenys talk in their chambers and he wants to give her the Iron Throne, what was rightfully hers

'I never wore the crown because the realm would not have it so,' she tells him as Corlys insists he would 'remedy that.'

She says she has put it all behind her as we go back to Laenor... who is seen with his homosexual lover Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod).

Joffrey says he will be her 'king consort' as they start messing around, as Joffrey says he will need a 'sworn protector.'


Never: 'I never wore the crown because the realm would not have it so,' she tells him as Corlys insists he would 'remedy that'

Lovers: She says she has put it all behind her as we go back to Laenor... who is seen with his homosexual lover Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod)

Sworn protector: Joffrey says he will be her 'king consort' as they start messing around, as Joffrey says he will need a 'sworn protector'

Laenor says this couldn't have worked out better because she has a paramour of her own as they wonder who it is.

Rhaenyra is back at the boat talking with Criston (Fabien Frankel), who asks him to run away with him and see the world together.

She insists that she must marry since it is her duty but she wants to continue seeing Criston, but he thinks he'll just be her 'w***e.'


Paramour: Laenor says this couldn't have worked out better because she has a paramour of her own as they wonder who it is

Rhaenyra and Criston: Rhaenyra is back at the boat talking with Criston (Fabien Frankel), who asks him to run away with him and see the world together

Duty: She insists that she must marry since it is her duty but she wants to continue seeing Criston, but he thinks he'll just be her 'w****e'

Criston freaks out since he broke his chastity vow but he thinks if they married he might be able to restore his name.

They return to King's Landing and Criston is told he's been summoned by the Queen, who sends her maids away when Criston enters.

She says she has concerns about Princess Rhaenyra, telling him there has been a rumor, but she doesn't say the rumor is about Rhaenyra and Daemon... and Criston assumes it's about him bedding Rhaenyra.


Vow: Criston freaks out since he broke his chastity vow but he thinks if they married he might be able to restore his name

Summoned: They return to King's Landing and Criston is told he's been summoned by the Queen, who sends her maids away when Criston enters

Concerns: She says she has concerns about Princess Rhaenyra, telling him there has been a rumor, but she doesn't say the rumor is about Rhaenyra and Daemon... and Criston assumes it's about him bedding Rhaenyra

He tells her, 'It happened, your Grace. The sin you allude to. I committed it,' telling her he broke his chastity vow.

'My oath has been broken. I have dishonored myself. I deserve no consideration. But if... As a clement Queen, you are inclined to pity... I would ask only this... That rather than gelding me and having me tortured... You would sentence me mercifully to death,' he tells her.

'Thank you for your honesty, Ser Criston. You may go,' Alicent says, as Criston takes his sword and leaves without another word, leaving Alicent very confused.


Happened: He tells her, 'It happened, your Grace. The sin you allude to. I committed it,' telling her he broke his chastity vow

Thanks: 'Thank you for your honesty, Ser Criston. You may go,' Alicent says, as Criston takes his sword and leaves without another word, leaving Alicent very confused

The Grand Maester tells the King to rest and he will bring the leeches as another maester gives him something to help him sleep.

'Will I be remembered as a good king, Lyonel? What will they say about me when the history is written?' Viserys asks.

He says he hasn't fought or conquered as Lyonel says some might consider that good fortune.


Rest: The Grand Maester tells the King to rest and he will bring the leeches as another maester gives him something to help him sleep

Good fortune: He says he hasn't fought or conquered as Lyonel says some might consider that good fortune

'Is it not better to live in peace than to have songs sung after you are dead?' Lyonel asks.

'Perhaps. But there is a part of me wishes I'd been tested. I often think that in the crucible, I may have been forged a different man. Many that are tested, only wish to have been spared it,' Viserys says before drifting off to sleep.

The episode cuts to the outside of King's Landing, as ships arrive for the great wedding festivities, including Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall).


Tested: 'Perhaps. But there is a part of me wishes I'd been tested. I often think that in the crucible, I may have been forged a different man. Many that are tested, only wish to have been spared it,' Viserys says before drifting off to sleep

Jason: The episode cuts to the outside of King's Landing, as ships arrive for the great wedding festivities, including Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall

He congratulates the King on finding a perfect match for Rhaenyra, as they are greeted by Ser Gerald, as they offer condolences for Rhea's death.

The Velaryon family enters and is applauded by all, as Laenor kisses Rhaenyra's hand, while Criston looks on awkwardly.

Prince Daemon arrives on his own, as Viserys stands to greet him, ordering another chair be brought to the table.


Congratulates: He congratulates the King on finding a perfect match for Rhaenyra, as they are greeted by Ser Gerald, as they offer condolences for Rhea's death

Daemon: Prince Daemon arrives on his own, as Viserys stands to greet him, ordering another chair be brought to the table

'Be welcome, as we join together in celebration. Tonight is only its beginning. We honor the crown's oldest and fiercest ally, House Velaryon. Reaching back to the days of Old Valyria and the Age of Dragons,' Viserys begins.

'With House Targaryen and H--' Viserys begins, but stops when Queen Alicent arrives.

Two men comment on the Queen's late arrival, and her green dress, which they say is the color it glows when Oldtown calls its banners to war.


Welcome: 'Be welcome, as we join together in celebration. Tonight is only its beginning. We honor the crown's oldest and fiercest ally, House Velaryon. Reaching back to the days of Old Valyria and the Age of Dragons,' Viserys begin

Arrive: 'With House Targaryen and H--' Viserys begins, but stops when Queen Alicent arrives

The King continues his speech, stating he wants to usher in a second age of dragons, adding there will be seven days of tournaments and feasting, ending with the royal wedding.

Rhaenyra and Laenor perform a traditional dance, as Rhaenyra tells him she was never much of dancer, though they finish the dance to applause.

Surprisingly, Alicent gets up and walks away from the table, going to speak to her uncle Lord Horbert Hightower (Steffan Rhodri), telling her Oldtown stands with her.


Second age: The King continues his speech, stating he wants to usher in a second age of dragons, adding there will be seven days of tournaments and feasting, ending with the royal wedding

Dance: Rhaenyra and Laenor perform a traditional dance, as Rhaenyra tells him she was never much of dancer, though they finish the dance to applause

Uncle: Surprisingly, Alicent gets up and walks away from the table, going to speak to her uncle Lord Horbert Hightower (Steffan Rhodri), telling her Oldtown stands with her.


Gerald approaches Daemon, saying men answer for their crimes, even Targaryen men.

He tells her he is the cousin to his late lady wife, accusing him of killing his wife.

He tells Gerald they had no heirs and whatever was due her now goes to him, adding she was set to inherit all of Runestone.


Answer: Gerald approaches Daemon, saying men answer for their crimes, even Targaryen men

Cousin: He tells her he is the cousin to his late lady wife, accusing him of killing his wife

'After my niece's wedding, I plan to fly to the Eyrie and petition Lady Jeyne myself. Perhaps I'll see you there, Ser Gerald,' he tells Gerald, who is clearly troubled.

Laenor meets with his lover, who says Criston is Rhaenyra's paramour, while Daemon chats up with the Velaryon eldest daughter.

Joffrey says Rhaenyra knows Laenor's secret and now he knows hers.


After: 'After my niece's wedding, I plan to fly to the Eyrie and petition Lady Jeyne myself. Perhaps I'll see you there, Ser Gerald,' he tells Gerald, who is clearly troubled

Paramour: Laenor meets with his lover, who says Criston is Rhaenyra's paramour, while Daemon chats up with the Velaryon eldest daughter

Joffrey goes to chat with Criston, telling him they are both 'deeply invested' in this union.

'Ser Laenor is quite dear to me. As I know... The Princess is to you. We should swear to each other to guard them, and their secrets, because if those are kept safe... then so are we all,' Joffrey tells Criston.

Daemon takes Rhaenyra's hand and asks if this is what she wants, saying Laenor will bore her senseless.


Invested: Joffrey goes to chat with Criston, telling him they are both 'deeply invested' in this union

She asks if that was his plan, to kill his wife so he could marry her... when a commotion is started in the hall - a fight between Joffrey and Criston.

The King starts feeling weak as Criston keeps beating Joffrey to a bloody pulp while Rhaenyra is taken from the hall.

Laenor sees his lover unconscious on the floor and starts crying while others start leaving as Viserys is clearly quite weak.


Plan: She asks if that was his plan, to kill his wife so he could marry her... when a commotion is started in the hall - a fight between Joffrey and Criston

Criston: The King starts feeling weak as Criston keeps beating Joffrey to a bloody pulp while Rhaenyra is taken from the hall

Criston leaves the hall and lays his sword down while Rhaenyra and Laenor are married quietly in a private ceremony.

Criston pulls a dagger and is about to plunge it into his belly, when Alicent finds him.

As the ceremony ends, the King collapses... as a rat arrives to sip from the blood of Joffrey as the episode comes to an end.

The preview for next week's episode teases a huge time jump of over a decade, as the King still managed to survive his illness while Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy take over as the older Queen Alicent and Princess Rhaenyra.


Married: Criston leaves the hall and lays his sword down while Rhaenyra and Laenor are married quietly in a private ceremony

Daemon: Instead, he decided to marry Alicent Hightower, a decision which caused Corlys to join forces with the King's estranged brother Daemon (Matt Smith) as they fought in the Stepstones

Swore: Rhaenyra swore to both her father and her best friend, Queen Alicent, that nothing happened with Daemon... despite a witness account from one of Otto's spies

War: Otto is seen in the trailer telling his daughter Queen Alicent that the realm will go to war if Rhaenyra is named the Queen of Westeros

Daily Mail

Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Tragedy as South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean dies aged 32 after 'sudden illness' – weeks before the Oscar-tipped film Triangle of Sadness that is set to make her a star is released

South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean died aged 32 from an 'unexpected sudden illness' at a New York City hospital on Monday. Her death came just weeks before the release of the Oscar-tipped satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness which was set to make her a star. Four months ago she got...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Cooke
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Steffan Rhodri
Person
Emily Carey
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley, 23, reveals she has already been told to get 'preventative' Botox and says there's an 'unspoken expiry date' for ageing women like her famous aunt

Antonia Kidman's daughter Lucia Hawley says that she already feels the pressure to 'have it all' at age 23. The niece of Oscar winner Nicole Kidman revealed in a column for Nine Honey that she has already been encouraged to use Botox despite her youth. 'I was told by one...
CELEBRITIES
The List

An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace

"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Targaryen#Ser Criston Cole#Dragon#Hbo#King
Daily Mail

She died hiding behind Mummy: The sickening violence that left Olivia, 9, blasted to death at foot of her stairs

It was past bedtime and nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel should have been drifting into a comfortable sleep in the safety of her family home. Instead, in a horrific set of freak circumstances, her mother opened the front door to investigate a commotion outside and within seconds a gun-toting gangster had shot Olivia and left her dying at the foot of the stairs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper 'Chet Haze,' 32, Releases Her 'Dream' Country Music Album: She's Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, 'Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.' a collection of timeless songs from the 70's. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What's a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'She's making out like she was at Buckingham Palace every weekend!': Royal fans shocked as CNN ropes in Trisha Goddard to provide 'analysis' on the Queen's funeral

Brits watching coverage of the Queen's funeral on CNN were left shocked on Monday as Trisha Goddard was roped in to provide 'analysis.'. The legendary chat show host, 64, appeared on the American network from their New York studio to help with five hours of live coverage alongside host Don Lemon, Zain Asher and Julia Chatterley.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

How wife of top cop enjoyed a Bali trip with her best friend just days before exploding at her in a scathing post when her husband was sensationally arrested over Outback Wrangler star's helicopter crash death

Just two weeks ago, well-respected water policewoman Sandi Mellon was living a picture-perfect life. She was sipping beers by the pool in Bali with her best friend by her side while her senior police officer husband Neil raked in a tidy salary back home in Darwin. But that all came...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
