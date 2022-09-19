ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

Daily Voice

Hamilton Man, 31, Killed In Trenton Shooting: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old man from Hamilton was shot and killed in Trenton on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 20, authorities confirmed. Trenton Police officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation near Howard and Hancock streets found Keenan Anthony Trower with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest around 7:50 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot to death while sitting in car in Trenton

A Hamilton man died after being shot multiple times while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked on a Trenton street Tuesday night, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Keenan A. Trower, 31, was shot several times in the chest and died a short time after...
TRENTON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Two Teenagers in possession of a Weapon

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Detectives were on patrol in the area of Academy St when they observed a male (Davis) acting suspiciously. The Detectives stopped to investigate and Davis fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Davis was tackled and found to possess a handgun. Davis was conveyed to headquarterswithout incident and lodged on the warrant complaints.
TRENTON, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

18 arrested in drug investigation along Route 22 in Clinton Township

CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Authorities arrested more than a dozen people over the last few months in a drug investigation in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Eighteen people are facing charges after a multi-agency investigation into drug activity along Route 22 in Clinton Township, said the county prosecutor's office. The FBI...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Accused Philly Area Dealer Busted In Raid With Stockpile Of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Cars

A suspected Philadelphia area drug dealer is facing multiple charges after being busted with a stockpile of guns, drugs, and stolen cars, authorities said. Joseph “Joey” Scott, of Middletown Township, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15 with several drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
centraljersey.com

New York man charged with alleged 2021 carjacking in South Brunswick

TRENTON – A New York man has been charged with an alleged armed carjacking committed in South Brunswick in 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Jashawn Robinson, 21, of Queens, N.Y., is charged by complaint with one count of carjacking and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. The charges were announced through a press release by the U.S. Attorney District of New Jersey on Sept. 16.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say

Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
