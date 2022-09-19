Read full article on original website
Hamilton Man, 31, Killed In Trenton Shooting: Prosecutor
A 31-year-old man from Hamilton was shot and killed in Trenton on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 20, authorities confirmed. Trenton Police officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation near Howard and Hancock streets found Keenan Anthony Trower with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest around 7:50 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
Man shot to death while sitting in car in Trenton
A Hamilton man died after being shot multiple times while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked on a Trenton street Tuesday night, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Keenan A. Trower, 31, was shot several times in the chest and died a short time after...
Two Trenton teens charged with breaking into cars in Lawrence
Two Trenton teens, one of whom allegedly had a Glock handgun in his possession, have been charged for allegedly breaking into a car parked at the Society Hill townhouse development near the Brunswick Traffic Circle, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department. The two men, ages 17 and 18, were...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Two Teenagers in possession of a Weapon
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Detectives were on patrol in the area of Academy St when they observed a male (Davis) acting suspiciously. The Detectives stopped to investigate and Davis fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Davis was tackled and found to possess a handgun. Davis was conveyed to headquarterswithout incident and lodged on the warrant complaints.
Monroe woman dies in fatal crash in South Brunswick
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A 21-year-old Monroe woman, who was a front seat passenger in a vehicle, was killed in a fatal motor vehicle crash on Route 130 near Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan. The fatal crash occurred at 10:32 p.m. on...
3 teens arrested after gunfire erupts during fight near N.J. high school, cops say
Three teens were arrested Monday after shots rang out during a large fight near Hillside High School after dismissal, authorities said. A 17-year-old from Bloomfield accused of firing the shots was later charged by Hillside police along with a 17-year-old from Irvington and a 16-year-old from Hillside, a student at the high school. No one was injured.
New Brunswick shooting that left 2 dead, 7 wounded was gang-related, feds say
A shooting in New Brunswick nearly two years ago that involved a stolen car and left two people dead and seven others injured was gang-related, federal authorities said Tuesday in announcing racketeering charges against seven reputed members and associates of a gang. The men are part of a gang associated...
WFMZ-TV Online
18 arrested in drug investigation along Route 22 in Clinton Township
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Authorities arrested more than a dozen people over the last few months in a drug investigation in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Eighteen people are facing charges after a multi-agency investigation into drug activity along Route 22 in Clinton Township, said the county prosecutor's office. The FBI...
Accused Philly Area Dealer Busted In Raid With Stockpile Of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Cars
A suspected Philadelphia area drug dealer is facing multiple charges after being busted with a stockpile of guns, drugs, and stolen cars, authorities said. Joseph “Joey” Scott, of Middletown Township, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15 with several drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
Atlantic County jail inmate charged with attempted murder of fellow inmate
An Atlantic County jail inmate is charged with attempted murder after a brutal beating of another inmate last week, BreakingAC has confirmed. Shakur Aabid, 28, of Atlantic City, allegedly attacked Hassan Robinson as the two awaited court appearances Sept. 13. Robinson, 42, also of Atlantic City, is currently hospitalized in...
New York man charged with alleged 2021 carjacking in South Brunswick
TRENTON – A New York man has been charged with an alleged armed carjacking committed in South Brunswick in 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Jashawn Robinson, 21, of Queens, N.Y., is charged by complaint with one count of carjacking and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. The charges were announced through a press release by the U.S. Attorney District of New Jersey on Sept. 16.
Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say
Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: SWAT Conducts Raids in Lakewood and Jackson
SWAT teams converged on homes in Lakewood and Jackson today. Police tell TLS they were conducting warrants as part of a larger investigation by the County, or Counties. TLS also received reports about a SWAT raid in Howell, which is part of Monmouth County. Details will be published when released.
Wild Route 4 Pursuit Ends With Crash, Suspects Captured At FDU
Thieves who crashed a stolen car into a civilian vehicle were captured moments later on the campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University after a pursuit on Route 4 at speeds exceeding 100 miles an hour, responders said. The white Audi had been reported stolen out of Franklin Lakes when police began...
East Windsor Township bans overnight truck parking on all streets seven days a week
The East Windsor Township Council approved an amended ordinance that bans parking large trucks, trailers, snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles on any street in the township between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. seven days a week. The ordinance, which was adopted by the Township Council at its Sept. 13 meeting, amends...
Route 130 closed in South Brunswick due to serious crash
A portion of Route 130 in Middlesex County was closed early Tuesday following a serious crash, authorities said. The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in South Brunswick. Route 130 remains closed in both directions from Route 522 and Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to police. South Brunswick police said...
Middletown officials increase police officers permitted on force
MIDDLETOWN — The members of the Township Committee have amended the portion of the municipal code that governs the number of sworn police officers that may be permitted in Middletown. During a meeting on Sept. 19, Mayor Tony Perry, Deputy Mayor Rick Hibell, Committeeman Ryan Clarke and Committeewoman Kimberly...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BEACHWOOD MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING $1.3 MILLION FROM CAR DEALERSHIP HE WORKED FOR
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on September 19, 2022, Martin D’Amato, 37, of Beachwood, was charged with Money Laundering in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:21-25b(1), as well as Theft in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-3a. In October 2021, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad was contacted...
Suspects At Large After Armed Robbery Of Bucks County Gas Station: Police
Images have been released of two men who robbed a gas station employee at gunpoint in Bucks County, authorities said. The masked suspects walked into the Sunoco A-Plus located at the corner of Route 309 and Hilltown Pike around 3 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, Hilltown Township police said. The...
Dirt bike accident in North Philadelphia leaves man in critical condition, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A man is in critical condition after a dirt bike crash in North Philadelphia. Police say the man crashed the bike on North Broad and Tioga Streets around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.At last check, there is no word on what led to the crash.
centraljersey.com
