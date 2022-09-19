TRENTON – A New York man has been charged with an alleged armed carjacking committed in South Brunswick in 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Jashawn Robinson, 21, of Queens, N.Y., is charged by complaint with one count of carjacking and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. The charges were announced through a press release by the U.S. Attorney District of New Jersey on Sept. 16.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 53 MINUTES AGO