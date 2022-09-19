Ten upper school students attend National Speech and Debate Season opener, win several bids and take second place

Read full article on original website
Centre College celebrates largest grant in history
A $20 million grant for student scholarships coming from the Schuler Foundation was instantly matched by an anonymous donor.
WKYT 27
UK reports student-athletes falsified hours worked at hospital job
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We obtained a letter to the NCAA from the University of Kentucky, self-reporting a violation of a bylaw. On the field, things couldn’t be going any better for the Cats who are unbeaten and all the way up to number 8 in the country. However, despite a limited release of information on Saturday, there are still nagging questions about the Cats’ star running back, Chris Rodriguez.
Two local educators honored at Frankfort
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year. Most Tuesdays Gates can be found at Pride Elementary in Madisonville, but this Tuesday she was in Frankfort with Governor Andy Beshear and many others celebrating this huge honor. Gates has been […]
NBC Sports
Kentucky’s Tionna Herron recovering from open-heart surgery
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy says freshman Tionna Herron is recovering from open-heart surgery to correct a structural abnormality. The 6-foot-4 post player learned of her condition after arriving at school in June and received other opinions before surgery was recommended. Senior trainer Courtney Jones said in a release that Herron underwent surgery Aug. 24 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and is recovering at home in DeSoto, Texas.
Hotel Online
Olympia Hotel Management to Operate the Historic Boone Tavern Hotel & Restaurant
Berea, Kentucky. September 19, 2022. Olympia Hotel Management (OHM) has announced that it will operate the Historic Boone Tavern Hotel & Restaurant, which is owned by Berea College, in Berea, Kentucky. The Historic Boone Tavern Hotel & Restaurant was built on the old Dixie Highway (U.S. Route 25) and opened...
WKYT 27
Lexington block party seeks to build bond between community members and city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington PAL and other community leaders joined forces to put on a block party on Charles Avenue, which came after a violent stretch in Lexington. The city’s West End is an area which has had its struggles with violence - much like the entire city is having now.
violetskyadventures.com
Visit the Childhood Home of First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln
Mary Todd Lincoln’s childhood home gives a glimpse into the First Lady’s tumultuous life. From her childhood in Lexington, this museum documents the roots from which Mrs. Lincoln grew and follows her life through her husbands presidency and the struggles of their family. About. When Robert Smith Todd...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Pentatonix, Grammy award-winning acapella group, coming to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — This winter, a three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group will be performing at Rupp Arena. Pentatonix has announced their Holiday-themed tour will be stopping in Lexington on Sunday, Dec. 4. The tour called Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! will make stops at 22 cities in America, starting...
wmky.org
Gov. Beshear Announces Plans to Complete Mountain Parkway
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While in Prestonsburg, the Governor also announced that...
hamburgjournal.com
A Second Chance for Fritz at Lexington Humane
If you spent just one minute with Fritz, the “couch hippo” today, you would have no clue of the hardships he faced. He hides it well behind his big jowls and slobbery kisses. But, sadly, someone abandoned this poor guy at the Lexington Humane Society in the middle of the night; he was found bleeding and tied to the building with a shoestring.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Large police presence on Dale Drive in Lexington
WATCH | Trial underway for Ky. sailor accused of setting fire on US Navy ship. Ryan Sawyer Mays, who is from the Ashland area, is charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel. WATCH | Some Winchester businesses asking for extended Sunday alcohol sales. Updated: 23 hours...
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 627 (BOONESBORO ROAD) IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY (September 20, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 2:00 P.M., Tuesday afternoon September 20, 2022, on Boonesboro Road (Kentucky Highway 627) in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2019 Dodge...
wymt.com
New Kentucky farm opens just in time for pumpkin season
BOURBON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - We are just a couple of days away from the first day of fall. For many Kentuckians and their families, that means a trip to the pumpkin patch!. This past weekend, Middle Springs Farm in Bourbon County held its grand opening. The Menke family, who owns the farm, says they are excited to see more people come out this fall with a great-looking crop.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Eyeing a season changing cold front
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer will sizzle for a few more days. That sticks around until we get a potent cold front in the area. We have a couple more days with Summer-like heat. Both today and tomorrow will feature highs you usually see in July. The general range for these highs will come in around 85 to 90 degrees. I think we have the best shot to hit 90 on Wednesday.
foxlexington.com
Vigil held for 12-year-old Winchester boy in serious condition
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – Members of the Winchester community gathered Monday for a prayer vigil as a young boy is still unresponsive and fighting for his life in a Kentucky hospital. Kameron May, 12, suffered a number of injuries, including multiple skull fractures, a broken vertebrae, and brain...
spectrumnews1.com
Mill Ridge Farm tells all about 57-year friendship with the Queen
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Many Kentuckians and people around the world are continuing to mourn Queen Elizabeth II. One of the world’s longest serving monarchs was passionate about many things including horses. Mill Ridge Farm in Lexington got to share that passion with the Queen for 57 years. What...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Major Change Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temps continue to toast up over the next few days, the focus continues to be on a big blast of crisp air rolling in here later this week. That’s bringing a full blown Pot of Chili WATCH. This comes from the first of two deep troughs diving into the region over the next week or so.
WTVQ
Put on your PJs and head to Insomnia Cookies for a party — and exclusive cookies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Insomnia Cookies is hosting its “biggest party of the year” and it’s all about PJs, goodies and games — and you can’t forget the exclusive cookie drop. The PJ Party ’22 is happening Tuesday night at 9. If you show...
WKYT 27
World War II bombers tour Central Kentucky skies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you heard a rumble in the air above Central Kentucky Tuesday afternoon it was probably two World War II bombers touring our skies. The B-29 Superfortress and the B-24 Liberator were on hand for all to see at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. It’s part...
