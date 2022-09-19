Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
vista.today
Chester County Home to Pair of Golfweek’s Top 200 Modern Courses
Golfweek recently released this year’s list of the Top 200 Modern Golf Courses (built after 1960), and two in Chester County made the cut, writes Jason Lusk for the magazine. Members of the course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria on a points system...
Malvern’s Camilla Hall Remains a Powerhouse of Peace in the Backyard of Chester County
Camilla Hall.Image via Camilla Hall. As fall approaches, many seasonal festivities happen in the county’s backyard, such as the Oktoberfest at Camilla Hall. Camilla Hall may be one of those places that you have passed many times and may not have even realized it.
thecomeback.com
Football world reacts to high school receiver’s insane catch
One of the more beautiful things about sports is that a highlight play doesn’t always have to come from the professional leagues – anyone can make an incredible play at any given time. And thanks to cell phone cameras, when it happens, the whole world can see it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weatherboy.com
Weak Earthquake Rattles Eastern Tennessee Near Philadelphia
According to USGS, a weak earthquake rattled eastern Tennessee near the town of Philadelphia earlier this morning. The benign 1.5 magnitude event struck just under 4 miles from Philadelphia at 6:03 am from a depth of 8.8 km. No one used the USGS “Did you feel it?” tool on their website to report shaking; most quakes below a magnitude 2.0 event cannot be felt.
These PA Restaurants Were Named Among Best In America
Three restaurants in Pennsylvania were named among the best in the country in a brand-new list curated by the New York Times. The spots were mentioned on the outlet's 2022 Best Restaurants list published on Monday, Sept. 19. It highlighted “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now."
Meteorologist Takes Trip Down Memory Lane at Spring-Ford High
Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer revisited her roots at Spring-Ford Area High School to visit the teachers that shaped her passion. In a special report for Action News, Boyer reunited with her broadcasting teacher Cheryl Murgia. It’s been 15 years since Boyers graduated from Spring-Ford in Royersford, but her face is not forgotten in the building.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Satan Scores Another Victory in Delco
Plus: pre-dawn Eagles tailgating, a looming deadline, and more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
IN THIS ARTICLE
In the must-win Philly suburbs, with Santorum at his side, Doug Mastriano mines for votes
'[Mastriano] has to expand his base into the suburbs, that is key,' pollster Terry Madonna said. The post In the must-win Philly suburbs, with Santorum at his side, Doug Mastriano mines for votes appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants listed among ‘best’ in U.S.: New York Times
It’s always nice to treat yourself to a meal out every once in a while. If you’re in the mood to do so, maybe check out these three restaurants in Pennsylvania which were just named among the 50 best in the United States. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania pizzeria among...
N.Y. Times: Coatesville High School One of Many Facing Shortage of Protective Football Gear
Image via Coatesville Football. As supply chain problems continue to slow manufacturing, coaches around the nation, including at Coatesville Area Senior High School, are scrambling to get protective gear for their teams, writes Jeré Longman for the New York Times.
Chester County Remembers the Life of Prominent Community Figure, Charles ‘Chip’ Huston
Charles "Chip" Huston.Image via Legacy.com. It is with great sadness that The Huston Foundation family has announced the passing of its President & Chief Executive Officer, Charles L. “Chip” Huston IV, on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at age 63. Mr. Huston served the Huston Foundation for over 32 years, with many of those as treasurer. He joined the board of the Huston Foundation in 1990 and became president in May of 2022. During his tenure here, he stewarded many organizations in the community that needed vital funding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's why West Chester's OutFest was canceled
According to West Chester Borough Council President Michael Stefano, many of the emails about the event were filled with hate.
sanatogapost.com
Boone Homestead Offers Free Visits Saturday
HARRISBURG PA – Four regional historic sites in Berks, Chester, and Lancaster counties, all operated by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, will be open to the public and free to visit Saturday (Sept. 24, 2022) during their regular house as the commission observes what its calls “Pennsylvania Trails of History” Day.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Rider Killed In Motorcycle Accident Near Dover Air Force Base Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified Kohl Reed, 22, of Marysville, Pennsylvania, as the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision on September 18, 2022, in the Magnolia area. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning,...
NBC Philadelphia
See Why Chester Co., South Philly Eateries Made NY Times' Top ‘Restaurant List'
Looking to dine at some of the most exciting restaurants in America? You can hop on SEPTA or take a short drive to make it happen. Two Philadelphia-area restaurants are among 50 places in America the New York Times is "most excited about right now" on "The Restaurant List 2022."
sanatogapost.com
Limerick Station at Near Full Power in Summer
LIMERICK PA – Constellation Energy‘s Limerick Generating Station at 3146 Sanatoga Rd. (at top) was among the six locations in its nuclear power generating fleet that operated at near 100-percent capacity during summer months, the utility company claimed Monday (Sept. 19, 2022). Constellation said its “near-perfect summer capacity...
The latest political updates from Philadelphia to Harrisburg
Matt O'Donnell and this week's panel discuss the upcoming debate between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the candidates for Philly Mayor and more.
chestercounty.com
ChristianaCare shares updates on plans for West Grove campus
Since June, when ChristianaCare announced the purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital from Tower Health, ChristianaCare leaders have been meeting regularly with community leaders and small groups to gain input into planning for what is now called the ChristianaCare West Grove Campus. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, ChristianaCare shared new details...
Philly airline employees charged with fraudulently changing 1,700 customer tickets
Three employees of a major national airline based at Philadelphia International Airport have been arrested and charged with charging customers lesser fees for changing flight itineraries than protocol allowed, and pocketing the fees.
Comments / 0