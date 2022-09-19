ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dpdbeat.com

Help Needed in Identifying Aggravated Robbery Suspect

The Dallas Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or this offense is asked to please contact Detective Michael Christian #10508 at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-3687. Please reference case #169611-2022. CRIME STOPPER REWARD INFORMATION. Crime...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police seek man who robbed, assaulted Subway worker

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - He sat at a table and watched as a Subway worker tried to re-enter the restaurant while holding a money bag. Then, according to police, the man pictured below robbed the worker on Aug. 31. Now investigators are asking for the public's help identifying and finding the suspect. The robbery happened at the Subway at 9082 Camp Bowie Blvd.Another Subway worker chased the man on foot, catching up to him at a nearby apartment complex. But the suspect attacked and assaulted the worker, kicking and punching him. He then fled on foot.Anybody who has information on this suspect is asked to call 817.392.4469.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

18-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting Near Local Sonic

Garland police announced on Friday that the suspect in the shooting of a South Garland High School student has been arrested. Police responded shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, to the report of a shooting in the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard. The suspect and the victim were...
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Bank robbery in Fort Worth, police searching for suspect

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on North Tarrant Parkway. The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Unity One Credit Union, according to police. Photos sent out by the Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police searching for suspect after fatal N. Hampton hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who killed a man crossing N. Hampton Road on Sept. 18. Police described the suspect SUV as a black Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse with dark-tinted windows. It may have front-end damage as a result of hitting the victim, who was left to die alone in the street. Hit and run is a serious criminal charge in Texas when a person is accused of not stopping after a car crash involving death, injury, or property damage. It is also known as leaving the scene of an accident. The Texas Transportation Code requires that every person stop and take certain actions following a crash that results in property damage or injury.Failure to do so will result in arrest.Leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious injury is a third-degree felony, punishable by 2 to 10 years in a state prison.Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Jearlynn Jackson at (214) 671.0009 or jearlynn.jackson@dallascityhall.com. 
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Police Release Images of Dallas Strip Mall Shooting Suspect

Dallas police have shared images of a suspect in the Saturday shooting outside a strip mall at Vickery Meadow in Dallas. The suspect was identified by police as 39-year-old Houston Littles IV. As previously reported by The Dallas Express, officers with the Dallas Police Department responded to shots fired at...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting Investigation at 2500 Block of Lemmon Ave.

On September 18, 2022, at about 11:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to shooting involving a security guard in the 2500 block of Lemmon Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man in the front of the location with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Elsie Faye Higgins

On September19,2022 Suspects Kristal Elijah Female 37 years old and Treunte Jefferson Male 28 years old were arrested for murder. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:58 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Higgins. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the man died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Hit-and-run victim shot by suspect during argument, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that allegedly happened after a hit-and-run on Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 2:17 a.m. on Northwest 28th Street and Menefee Avenue. According to police, the suspect was driving and struck the victim's vehicle...
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
