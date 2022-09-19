Justice for the family! They killed that lady. Finally some good news around here. Even the penalty for regular car jacking should be life without parole. That’s the only way to make these felons stop and put some fear in them. If not able to afford keeping them locked better execute felons than let them back out only to terrorize innocent and hard working people trying to do the right things in life.
These kids need to be tried as adults if they put their selfs in adults situations and commit crimes. They’re old enough to know right from wrong.
these hoodlums should be tried as adults. I hope they get life(not to the age of 18) without benefit of parole u till the day they pass away also. but you will have your bleeding heart liberals claiming they are only children and come from bad homes. just because you are poor, doesn't mean you have to be trashy or ruthless.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
