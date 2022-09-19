ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill City, KS

eastidahonews.com

Tanker flips over near Idaho Falls roundabout

IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are working to clean-up a wreck on Exit 113 near Love’s Truck Stop on the south side of Idaho Falls. It happened Monday around 6:20 p.m., according to Idaho State Police Corporal Jared Shively. He tells EastIdahoNews.com a tractor with a tanker trailer was...
KIFI Local News 8

Teton River Idaho Temple site announced

The Teton River Idaho Temple will be built on a 16.6-acre site located northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg, Idaho, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced. The post Teton River Idaho Temple site announced appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

School District 25 intends to purchase Downard Funeral Home property for $500K

POCATELLO — The Downard Funeral Home building could soon have a date with a wrecking ball. School District 25 Board of Trustees Tuesday night voted during a special session to approve district officials authoring a letter of intent to purchase the Downard Funeral Home property at 241 N. Garfield Avenue for $500,000. The vote to approve the letter of intent was approved unanimously. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Church announces location, size of new Teton River Temple in Rexburg

REXBURG — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the Teton River Idaho Temple will be built northwest of Second East 2000 North in Rexburg. The three-story temple will be approximately 130,000 square feet constructed on 16.6 acres of land, according to a news release from the church. It was announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the faith’s general conference in October 2021.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

One airlifted to hospital following ATV crash near Kelly Canyon

RIRIE – A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries following an ATV crash near Kelly Canyon Sunday afternoon. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. between Table Rock campground and Snake River Road east of Kelly Canyon. The victim,...
RIRIE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls-based Kyäni acquired by mental wellness company Amare Global

IDAHO FALLS — Kyäni, Inc., an Idaho Falls-based wellness company, has been acquired by Amare Global, a mental wellness company headquartered in Irvine, California. The acquisition was announced Tuesday and is effective immediately. “As we’ve been searching for the right next step for Kyäni, I wanted to make...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Sept 13

Idaho Falls police are asking for help locating a missing area teenager who hasn't been in contact with loved ones for about a week now. Have you seen Marissa L. Baker?. Marissa Baker's last date of contact is listed as September 13, 2022, according to her active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Baker, 16, has brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5'02" and 120 pounds.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Allstate call center in Chubbuck to close as employees choose to work from home post-pandemic

CHUBBUCK — With the majority of its employees choosing to work from home post-pandemic, the Allstate call center located in Chubbuck is officially closing. Allstate officials recently confirmed to the Idaho State Journal the call center is closing, though the company remains committed to hiring employees in the region. “Allstate’s employees have more choice about where they work and many are choosing to work from home,” Tanya Robinson, Allstate spokesperson...
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls Chamber CEO resigns

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO. Chip Schwarze resigned as CEO on Friday, according to a news release from the Chamber. The reason for his resignation was not specified. “We at the Chamber are grateful to Chip for his leadership...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Hays Post

Driver hospitalized after car overturns on I-70

GOVE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Saturday in Gove County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Lexus RX driven by Bruce J. Stone, 76, Boyton Beach, Florida, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Collyer exit. The car entered the south...
GOVE COUNTY, KS
Idaho State Journal

Police searching for man who led them on chase in downtown Pocatello and then abandoned vehicle

POCATELLO — Police are searching for a man who reportedly led them on a chase in his Jeep in downtown Pocatello on Sunday afternoon before abandoning the vehicle. The man’s name has not yet been released but he recently moved to Chubbuck from California and prior to Sunday’s encounter with law enforcement he’s been charged with theft, drunk driving and resisting arrest for incidents that occurred earlier this month, police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Parties dispute merits of summary judgment in IFPD use of force lawsuit

The plaintiff and defendants in a lawsuit over a police officer’s use of force have made several filings arguing over whether summary judgment is appropriate. The Idaho Falls Police Department faces a lawsuit from an attorney alleging officer Dustin Cook used excessive force during a 2020 incident in which Cook tackled Tony Irvine off of a bicycle while Irvine was attempting to flee on July 14, 2020.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

