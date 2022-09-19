Read full article on original website
Kirk Cousins roasted after 'one of the worst performances of his career' on MNF
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins’ well-documented struggles in primetime games continued in spectacular fashion against the Eagles on Monday night.
Yardbarker
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote after win against Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
New York Giants Report Card: High Grades for 19-16 Win vs. Panthers
The grades are in following the New York Giants' 19-16 Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers
Yardbarker
Kirk Cousins ties woeful NFL record with latest performance
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has played in a Big Ten championship game, the NFL playoff games, and even Pro Bowls, but there’s something about playing in prime time that seems to rattle the 34-year-old QB. With the Vikings 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on 'Monday Night Football'...
NBC Sports
Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win
Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL・
Panthers' Matt Rhule: 'Crowd noise was a factor' in loss to Giants
Leading up to a Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and several players called on fans to get loud. Specifically, Martindale wanted Giants fans to be so loud that Carolina had to revert to a silent count. “I know New Yorkers are...
NBA All-Star Spotted At Vikings-Eagles Game
On Monday night, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden was at the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
NBC Sports
Week 2 Eagles grades by position after win over Vikings on MNF
The Eagles put together a complete win on Monday Night Football, dominating the Vikings by a final score of 24-7. The hype train has officially left the station. Here’s a look at position-by-position grades from the win:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 26/31, 333 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 11 rushes,...
Best photos from Panthers' Week 2 loss to Giants
Let’s check out 25 of the best photos from Sunday’s Week 2 matchup between the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.
Stock up, down after Giants' 19-16 victory over Panthers
The New York Giants improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 following a 19-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 2. It’s also the first time they’ve won their home opener since 2016. It wasn’t pretty but winning ugly is welcomed after years of losing...
