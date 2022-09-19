Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said two family members passed away following a crash near mile marker 72 along Interstate 85 on Tuesday night. Troopers with Highway Patrol said a car was heading north on I-85 when it went off the road, up...
FOX Carolina
3-year-old accidentally shoots mother after getting hands on gun
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deadly shooting leaves a mother dead on Wednesday morning. Deputies say they arrived to a house on South Pine Street at around 7:45 a.m. to find a shooting victim, a three year old, and a grandmother.
WYFF4.com
Body found during investigation into missing couple from Laurens County, deputies say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A body was found Tuesday morning during an investigation into a missing couple from Laurens County, according to Courtney Snow with Laurens County Sheriff's Office. The body was found at a home on Neely Ferry Road, Snow said. According to Snow, deputies went to the...
WYFF4.com
Body found at missing South Carolina woman's home; boyfriend arrested in Colorado, deputies say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina man who was reported missing along with his girlfriend was arrested in Colorado and now faces a murder charge, according to Courtney Snow with Laurens County Sheriff's Office. On Saturday, a missing person's report was filed with Greenville police about Terry Chermak...
FOX Carolina
Crash in Anderson County leaves one dead, high school student injured
STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a deadly crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon. The Coroner said the crash happened on Highway 81 near Whit Chamblee Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, the victim’s...
abcnews4.com
Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman involved in forklift accident at Upstate plant meets first responders
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman who was hit by a forklift and trapped underneath at an Upstate plant got to thank the first responders who helped save her. Officials with Laurens County EMS post on Facebook that they were called on July 5 to ZF Transmission. They...
Two dead following crash on I-85
The Highway Patrol reports two people died in a single vehicle collision on I-85 in Spartanburg County. Master Trooper James Miller says, the driver of a 2008 Infiniti SUV ran off the interstate about 6 miles north of Spartanburg.
WYFF4.com
Hit-and-run victim dragged several miles after crash in South Carolina, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. — A victim of a hit-and-run in South Carolina was dragged for several miles, police said. The victim was the driver in a one-car crash early Saturday in Florence and was 3 miles away from the crash site, investigators said. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies driver killed in crash that left high school student injured in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on an Upstate highway Tuesday that killed an adult left a high school student injured, officials said. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on state Highway 81 near Whit Chamblee Road, in Anderson County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
wspa.com
Woman dies days after crash in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Sumter woman was pronounced dead Sunday following a Friday night crash in Norris, the Pickens County Coroner’s Office said. Deputy Coroner Heather A. Harrison said 59-year-old Tracy Harvin was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries she sustained in a crash around 10:24 p.m. Friday night.
Upstate teen shot in church parking lot, police say
According to police a 19-year-old was shot in the parking lot of Golden View Baptist Church in Clemson Monday night.
1 dead, child injured in Anderson Co. crash
One person has died and a child was taken to the hospital following a crash Tuesday in Anderson County.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed in Spartanburg County
A pedestrian died after being hit by a driver early Monday morning in Spartanburg County, according to the coroner's office. The coroner's office said the pedestrian was hit at around midnight on Highway 29 at Brooklyn Road. The coroner has identified the victim as Scottie Dale Crocker, 40, of Cowpens.
Pee Dee area woman dies in Upstate weekend crash
A woman from the Pee Dee area of the state is dead after a crash here in the Upstate. The single vehicle wreck happened just before 10:30 Friday night in the Pickens County town of Norris.
WYFF4.com
Missing teen with autism found safe in Greenville County, South Carolina
The search ended Monday night for a missing teen with autism after he was spotted by a resident off Shelton Road in Travelers Rest, according to Lt. Ryan Flood with Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Goss, 17, had been missing since just before 1 a.m. Monday. Deputies said Goss...
wach.com
'Just terrible': Residents want changes after fiery car wreck kills two people
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Some people in a Richland County neighborhood are calling for major changes after a fiery crash killed two people a few yards away from their homes. You can still see some of the aftermath left behind from the wreck along Salem Church Road early...
WYFF4.com
Woman found dead in Belk store bathroom inside Columbia, South Carolina mall, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The body of a woman was found in the bathroom of a Belk store inside a South Carolina mall Monday after not being seen by her coworkers or family since Thursday, according to police. The woman, identified as 63-year-old Bessie Durham, was a janitor at the...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified two victims of a Sunday night crash on Augusta Road. The victims of the incident were Alton Ray Keisler, 56, of Gilbert, and Paris S. Franklin, 16, of Lexington. According to officials, Keisler was driving a semi-truck when...
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist dies following Upstate crash, troopers say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened Saturday on Highway 72, near Crystal Bay Drive. According to troopers, the motorcyclist went off the roadway and struck a tree. The coroner has...
