ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - SEPT. 19 UPDATE: Authorities have identifed the pilot who was killed in a crash Sunday as Aaron Hogue. Hogue was killed during the third lap of the Jet Gold Race. He was piloting a plane named Ballista. In a statement, Chairman and CEO of the Reno...
RENO, NV
FOX40

One dead after a plane crashes at the Reno Air Races, racing association says

(KTXL) — A plane crashed Sunday afternoon during activities related to the Reno Air Races, leaving one person dead according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Reno Air Racing Association. The sheriff’s office said it is responding to an “Air Races related plane crash in the area of 13945 Red Rock Road,” according […]
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Multiple semis crash near Floriston due to recent rainfall

FLORISTON, California (KOLO) - A number of semi crashes kept California Highway Patrol busy this week. The latest crash happened around 7:30 this morning when a big rig jackknifed and blocked one eastbound lane near Floriston. No injuries have been reported, but its the latest in a series of semi-crashes...
FLORISTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washoe County, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Washoe County, NV
Reno, NV
Accidents
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Washoe County, NV
Accidents
mynews4.com

Driver hospitalized after trash truck overturns on I-580 in Reno

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a trash truck overturned on a Reno freeway. The crash happened at about noon in the area of northbound I-580 near the South McCarran on-ramp. A spokeswoman for Waste Management said the driver was taken to the hospital but was...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Officer-involved shooting suspect forgiven by victim’s mother

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On August 8th, Reno Police responded to a call reported only as a ‘disturbance’, but they arrived in a quiet upscale neighborhood in the southwest expecting trouble. The person calling them said there was a man armed with a knife. They found a man,...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

List of fatalities at Reno Air Races

Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue,  of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reno Air Races#Air Racing#Plane Crash#Nevada Police#Traffic Accident#Fox News
KOLO TV Reno

14 arrested during Reno Police DUI patrols

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department made 14 arrests during DUI saturation patrols on consecutive Saturdays. Officers took eight drivers into custody for impaired driving on Sept. 10. On Sept. 17, five drivers were arrested for DUI and one was arrested for felony eluding. Five officers made 71...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
RENO, NV
mcindependentnews.com

New Legends Bay Casino expects to draw customers from outside Sparks and Reno

In the week before it opened, operators of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks had to turn potential customers away because the $120 million property wasn’t open. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal understood the confusion. The construction fencing at Legends Bay has disappeared and The Outlets at Legends,...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Semi-truck plunges down embankment along I-80 near Donner Lake

Authorities are urging commuters to drive with caution after a semi-truck plunged down an embankment along Interstate 80 Monday morning. The crash was reported on I-80 eastbound near Hirschdale Road just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 19. The California Highway Patrol said roads are extremely slick as rain continues to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOLO TV Reno

Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two Reno businesses sold alcohol to a 20-year-old on Friday during an alcohol sting, the Reno Police Department said Saturday. The businesses that did not check identification of the 20-year-old volunteer were Reno Food and Discount Liquor at 1123 E. 6th St. and The Arch Boutique Bar at 111 N. Virginia St., police said.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy