Chambersburg, PA

Obituary: Nelson F. Kane

Obituary: Nelson F. Kane

Nelson F. Kane, age 103 of Chambersburg, formerly of Bendersville, passed away September 8, 2022 at Luther Ridge Retirem…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Will Lane to present original songs

Gettysburg resident Will Lane will present a one-hour program of original songs at St. James Lutheran Church on the corner of York and Stratton Streets in Gettysburg on On Sunday, September 25 at 4:00 p.m. The songs have their roots in many years of community organizing and work with students...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Chambersburg, PA
Chambersburg, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Stricklands to sell lot where gift shop stood

A decades-old photo shows a diaper-wearing Julie Strickland wrapped in her father Tony’s arms in the family’s Baltimore Street, Gettysburg souvenir store with a rack of t-shirts behind them. Strickland Enterprises has grown into several stores since then, but their flagship Blue and Gray Gift Shop at 531...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

World War II Weekend at Eisenhower National Historic Site

World War II Weekend at Eisenhower National Historic Site (NHS) starts tonight with a very special guest presentation. Susan Eisenhower, granddaughter of Dwight and Mamie Eisenhower, will discuss her grandfather’s wartime leadership at the Gettysburg National Military Park (NMP) Museum and Visitor Center. NOTE: Free tickets for this event...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Sheely and Dobbin Alleys to be resurfaced

Preparations for the resurfacing of Sheely Alley will begin today September 20th, 2022. Sheely Alley will remain open while Public Works prepares the alley, but use caution while traveling on the alley. Paving is scheduled for October 3rd and 4th, 2022. Sheely Alley will be CLOSED during paving, so please plan accordingly.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Library Funding 101

Library Funding 101

As the Adams County Library System’s Finance Director, I frequently hear about a common misconception: “What do you even do? Aren’t the library’s finances managed by the County Controller’s office?” Well, no. Library workers aren’t Adams County employees. We’re a nonprofit, just like United Way or the Red Cross. The follow-up question is usually “So you need to fundraise raise all of your money?” The answer to that is sort of, most of it.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

United Way kicks off annual food drive

Everyone is feeling the pinch at the grocery store, but some Adams County residents are in extra pain. United Way of Adams County Executive Director Laura McMahon hopes the 16th Annual Bag the Bounty Food Drive will provide some relief. United Way and its partners ACNB Bank, Kennie’s Marketplace, and...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
The power of music

The power of music

Most mornings my friend and I walk the streets of Fairfield, waking our sleepy bodies by walking to great conversation. Yesterday we both attended the fall performance of the Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra. It was an emotional experience for both of us. For me, the tribute to 9/11 brought memories of bodies jumping from those burning towers and my husband’s still warm, spirit empty body lying in his beloved chair, while she was caught up into her own memories and pain as she drank in the strains of the sometimes dark and sometimes lyrical gut wrenching music. She emerged from the concert energized and full to overflowing. I left broken and exhausted. The music was just too emotional and intense. I had no defense for the array of feelings the music tapped into..
FAIRFIELD, PA
Obituary: Harold S. Hastings

Obituary: Harold S. Hastings

Harold Samuel Hastings, age 91, of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at Martinsburg VA Hospital in Marti…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Farmers Market to pop up at Cross Keys

The Adams County Farmers Market will hold a popup market on Wednesday Sep. 28, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford. The market will feature vendors selling fresh produce, herbs and spices, locally raised meat, eggs, fresh cut wildflowers, artwork, crafts, and more. This...
NEW OXFORD, PA
Obituary: Charles W. Smith

Obituary: Charles W. Smith

Charles, Charlie, Wallace Smith, age 84, Biglerville, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at York Hospital. He was bor…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Adams County Commissioners Proclaim Suicide Prevention Month, Hispanic Month, and the Heritage Festival

The Adams County Commissioners addressed a serious problem for county residents today as they proclaimed September 2022 as Suicide Prevention Month. Healthy Adams County Executive Director Kathy Gaskin said that in the past the focus had been on youth, but that there now was a greater need for focus on middle-aged males, who are more likely to be victims of suicide by gunshot. Gaskin said the best way to help someone who may be suicidal is to act.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Obituary: Betty J. Baker

Obituary: Betty J. Baker

Betty J. (Reed) Baker, 76, of Gettysburg, PA entered into God’s eternal care on Wednesday, 31 Aug 2022. Betty lived a full and loving life, filled with joy, happiness, and kindness. Betty loved her family and enjoyed taking pictures, baking and spending time with her family and friends. Born...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County.

