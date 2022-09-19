Everyone knows Frank Sinatra’s connection to Hoboken — but what some North Jersey residents may not know is that there is a house in Point Pleasant that has been dubbed The Sinatra House for its special connection to Sinatra’s music. The house, located at 175 Boardwalk + listed by James Ward with Keller Williams, belonged to the late Paul R. Smith — a Sony Music Distribution chairman with an adoration for Frank Sinatra. Paul used to play Frank Sinatra’s music through speakers for all neighbors and passersby to enjoy from the boardwalk — and when he passed in 2002, letters from strangers requesting for the continuation of the music prompted his children to keep the tradition alive. Now, the children have come to the decision to sell the eight-bedroom home, which is currently listed for $4.4 million. Read on to learn more about The Sinatra House in Point Pleasant.

POINT PLEASANT, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO