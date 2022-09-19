Read full article on original website
Related
Hudson County Justice Complex reaches another key milestone
Progress continues to be made as construction of Hudson County’s new Frank J. Guarini Justice Complex proceeds in Jersey City, directly across Newark Avenue from the historic William J. Brennan Courthouse and in the midst of the many development projects transforming the skyline around Journal Square. Early summer 2022...
Jersey Proud: Hudson County teacher holds annual backpack drives for students
A North Bergen teacher has been holding backpack drives every year to help students in need across New Jersey.
hobokengirl.com
Bourke Street Bakery to Open in Jersey City
Hoboken and Jersey City are no strangers to delicious bakeries — and now, yet another popular NYC bakery will be joining the Jersey City food scene. Bourke Street Bakery, an Australian-style eatery, will have a new storefront location in the Powerhouse Arts District at 180 Morgan Street. The shop serves award-winning pies, seasonal + breakfast sandwiches, a host of different pastries, and even freshly-made challah. This will be the store’s first New Jersey location, and while there isn’t an exact opening date just yet, the team is hoping to open up sometime this year. Read on for what we know about this new JC bakery.
hobokengirl.com
Gourmet Toast Cafe ‘Toastique’ is Coming to Uptown Hoboken
Uptown Hobokenites: we have good news for you. We just got word that a cafe specializing in gourmet toast and juices is coming to 1450 Washington Street. The cafe, called Toastique, was founded by Brianna Keefe a few years ago in hopes that she could create clean, healthy, and delicious meals to share with different communities. Though the shop started with only one storefront in DC, it now has locations all around the DC area and even in Colorado — and it’s continuing to expand. It also currently has one other New Jersey location in Stone Harbor. Toastique sells gourmet toast (yes, including avocado toast), bowls, smoothies, and juices. According to its website, the shop is hoping to open up sometime this fall. Read on for what we know about Toastique’s newest Hoboken location.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hobokengirl.com
Monroe’s Hoboken Rebrands and Opens Latin Restaurant ‘Panela’
Monroe’s Hoboken has closed down and rebranded as a new Latin restaurant called Panela. The transformation took place quickly — in a two week period — and is set to reopen its doors at 36-42 Newark Street by the end of this month. Panela will encompass cuisine from Latin America countries but still pay homage to the Hoboken community. There will be a soft opening on Wednesday, September 21st before its official opening next week. Read on to learn more about Panela opening in Hoboken.
hobokengirl.com
Hoboken High School Class of ‘73 Remembers Hoboken 50 Years Later
When walking along the Hoboken waterfront, taking in the beautiful Manhattan skyline and maybe stopping off at one of the piers to watch an iconic Hoboken sunset, it can be easy to forget that this wasn’t always what Hoboken looked like. There was a time before the development of the waterfront, before parking on Washington Street was nearly impossible to find, and before a new generation of Hobokenites moved in. In honor of the upcoming 50th high school reunion for the class of 1973, two Hoboken High School alumni remember what the city was like back in the day. Read on to hear what it was like being a teenager in Hoboken 50 years ago.
Owner wants to turn shuttered N.J. Lord & Taylor into big downtown redevelopment
There are big plans in the works to repurpose the former Lord & Taylor building in Westfield and its adjacent parking lots into a 730,000 square foot mixed used development. HBC, which owns the shuttered department store, through its real estate arm, Streetworks Development, presented a plan Tuesday night to the Westfield council in the first step of what is expected to be a two year long process to gain approvals for the project.
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City’s 26 Journal Square Nabs Three New Tenants
One of Jersey City’s fastest-growing neighborhoods will be welcoming a trio of new companies as new leases have been signed inside a prominent Journal Square office building. The KABR Group and Kushner recently announced that Alliance Community Healthcare, Hanger Prosthetics, and Inter-Con Security will be taking up residence inside...
RELATED PEOPLE
hobokengirl.com
13 Local Jobs to Apply for This Week
We’ve created a local jobs board via our The Hoboken Girl and The Montclair Girl websites on our parent site The Local Girl. Find a myriad of positions — from a wedding planner + coordinator to a marketing manager — all in the Hoboken and Jersey City area. Keep reading to see all the jobs available this week and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs.
roi-nj.com
Print House in Hackensack now more than 80% leased (SLIDESHOW)
Phase one of Hackensack’s Print House is now more than 80% leased, just three months after announcing its first 271 luxury units were available in mid-June, according to a Monday release from a partnership between developers Russo Development, the Hampshire Cos. and Fourth Edition Inc. When fully completed, all...
Lionsgate $125 Million Film Studio Coming To Newark
Lionsgate is building a $125 million dollar film studio in Newark, NJ. A studio management firm by the name of Great Point Studios and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center are collaborating on a TV and film studio, Lionsgate Studio. The development will reside on the 12 acres of the...
hobokengirl.com
The Beloved Point Pleasant Sinatra House is for Sale for $4.4M
Everyone knows Frank Sinatra’s connection to Hoboken — but what some North Jersey residents may not know is that there is a house in Point Pleasant that has been dubbed The Sinatra House for its special connection to Sinatra’s music. The house, located at 175 Boardwalk + listed by James Ward with Keller Williams, belonged to the late Paul R. Smith — a Sony Music Distribution chairman with an adoration for Frank Sinatra. Paul used to play Frank Sinatra’s music through speakers for all neighbors and passersby to enjoy from the boardwalk — and when he passed in 2002, letters from strangers requesting for the continuation of the music prompted his children to keep the tradition alive. Now, the children have come to the decision to sell the eight-bedroom home, which is currently listed for $4.4 million. Read on to learn more about The Sinatra House in Point Pleasant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Health care in Hudson: North Bergen hosp to expand ER, Bayonne again considers eminent domain grab of BMC
If you care about health care in Hudson County, this is your week. From the very top of the county to the southernmost tip, there has been activity in the world of hospital and health care business. Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen announced plans for an expanded emergency room,...
theobserver.com
Belleville man sentenced to 7 years behind bars for role in robbery
A Belleville man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for his role in a robbery, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Judge Patrick J. Arre sentenced Jose Rivera, 58, after he was convicted July 8 by an Essex County jury of second-degree robbery of a gas station in Newark.
hobokengirl.com
The 1st Forward Pass in Football Was Thrown in Hoboken
Fall is officially here — which means, among many things, that football season is upon us. While many recognize Hoboken as the birthplace of baseball, few know about Hoboken’s significant influence on the development of football. On November 30th, 1876, 1,000 fans dressed in Yale Blue and Princeton Orange arrived in Hoboken, New Jersey. They would witness two football firsts: the first Thanksgiving football game and the first forward pass thrown in football history, right here at Elysian Fields. Read on to learn more about Hoboken’s role in making football history.
Here’s how much people are ripped off for an average NJ funeral
A few recently filed lawsuits concerning funerals said to have gone horribly wrong really makes you think about the exorbitant cost you’re paying. In one, an 85-year-old woman passed away and a funeral home in Franklin in charge of her service is alleged to have put the wrong corpse in her coffin. Her loved ones entered the first viewing only to find a stranger wearing her jewelry. They were ushered out of the viewing room and after half an hour allowed back in to view the correct loved one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Stolen Car Trio Nabbed On FDU Campus After Pursuit
UPDATE: A trio of Newark thieves were captured on the FDU campus in Teaneck after they led police on a stolen car chase out of Franklin Lakes. Paramus Police Officer Sean Casey began pursuing the white 2017 Audi 7 on eastbound Route 4 shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Anthony David's in Hoboken, NJ
There are few places in Hoboken I would go for dinner in a heartbeat. Anthony David’s is one of them. The restaurant from Chef Pino who also owns Bin 14 Uptown is a true gem, serving succulent food for brunch or dinner, although, if I had to pick, it would be brunch where this place is usually packed.
Wild Route 4 Pursuit Ends With Crash, Suspects Captured At FDU
Thieves who crashed a stolen car into a civilian vehicle were captured moments later on the campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University after a pursuit on Route 4 at speeds exceeding 100 miles an hour, responders said. The white Audi had been reported stolen out of Franklin Lakes when police began...
Newark, NJ girl fatally shoots herself in the head
NEWARK — A teen who shot herself in the head late Friday night has died with the circumstances under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. Police were called to a house on Schley Street around 11:30 p.m. and found the injured girl. Several adults and children witnessed the...
Comments / 1