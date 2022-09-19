ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Fall trail running tips: 7 things you should do to make the most of your workout

Fall can be the perfect time to take your trail running to new levels. The summer heat has passed and left you a window of cool opportunity before winter freezes things up. But fall can also be a difficult time, a season of wind and rain, shorter days, and cold clear nights. Running trails in fall can often take a backseat to hitting the home gym, gearing up for the ski season, or just catching up on your favorite TV shows.
WORKOUTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
The Kitchn

Why I’m Leaning into the Swedish Concept of Fika for a Cozy Fall

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I very specifically remember the moment I paired a scone with a hot cup of coffee for the first time. I was fresh out of college, had never tried a scone before and was essentially a coffee novice. I always thought scones were dry and bland, but the moment I took a bite of one and followed it up with a quick sip of coffee — my mind was blown. The way the scone softened in my mouth as the sweetness of the pastry mixed with the bitterness of the coffee was like a choir of angels singing. So this was what all the fuss was about! I learned that day that pairing a sweet treat with a cup of coffee is one of life’s simplest pleasures.
FOOD & DRINKS
yankodesign.com

Inspired by and built for twin sisters, this all-black home has a tree running through its center

Iranian architect, Milad Eshtiyaghi is known for his eccentric, yet awe-inspiring structures. His designs are far from ordinary, and will leave you wondering how he even came up with such an idea! One such mesmerizing structure I recently came across was the ‘Twin Sisters’. Located in Mārupe, Latvia, the house was inspired by twin sisters, quite literally living up to its name.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy