ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

‘RHOA’ Reunion Part 2 Recap: Drew & Sheree Feud Over Allegations About Ralph

By Chris Rogers
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfZVz_0i0qtuxD00
Image Credit: Stephanie Eley/Bravo

Earlier this season, on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Drew Sidora was told that her assistant, Anthony, was allegedly telling people that her husband, Ralph Pittman, is gay. Drew heard this information through Sheree Whitfield’s friend, Fatum, and she wasn’t happy about it. But after hearing it, she revealed that her same assistant told her that he once worked for Sheree, but Sheree never paid him for his services. So during Part 2 of the RHOA reunion, Andy Cohen tried to get to the bottom of it all.

First, Andy asked Sheree whether she ever confronted Anthony over the information he allegedly told Drew, and she said she did, and he told her that he “never said that.” But Andy and Drew were quick to point out that Anthony said it on the show. Sheree said it was just a dumb narrative that Drew and Anthony were trying to push on her. “I would not be as blessed as I am, if I did not pay [people],” Sheree said.

Then, Andy asked Drew why she acts like Anthony didn’t say Ralph was gay, to which she said, “He said he did not say it.” Then, she played a recording of Ralph and Anthony talking about the accusation, during which Anthony denied it and called Sheree a “b****”. Afterwards, Sheree took it upon herself to call Anthony via FaceTime and see what else she could get out of him in an attempt to vindicate herself. She asked him if he was ever her assistant, and he said, “No”. Then, she asked him whether she owes him any money, and he said, “You don’t owe me anything.”

But Andy didn’t really care about that information — he wanted the good stuff. “Did you say to Sheree that Ralph was gay?” Andy asked Anthony, to which he said, “Maybe at some point in time I did, but I don’t recall doing that.” Drew couldn’t believe that Anthony was now “flipping” the narrative, and Andy got annoyed by Anthony, so he grabbed Sheree’s phone and ended the FaceTime call. “That’s what we need — thank you,” Andy said, knowing that it wasn’t a topic worth diving deeper into.

Later during the reunion, Marlo Hampton revealed more details about her troubled past. Kenya Moore accused her of faking her identity, but Marlo’s birth certificate showed that her real name is Marlo — not LaToya Hutchinson, which is a name that was seen on one of Marlo’s arrest reports. So Marlo laughed at Kenya’s new attempt to take her down.

Want more drama? Part 3 of the RHOA reunion airs next Sunday, Sept. 25, at 8pm on Bravo.

Comments / 2

Related
urbanbellemag.com

Kandi Burruss Makes Shocking Accusations About Carlos King

Kandi Burruss confirmed she fell out with Carlos King. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss’ feud with Marlo Hampton worsened after Marlo appeared on Carlos King’s podcast. Marlo discussed multiple topics on “Reality with The King.” To no surprise, Marlo talked about Kandi. She said that she felt like Kandi had been coasting for way too long. She then went on to say that Carlos felt the same way when he was a producer for the show. Marlo said she decided to make Kandi work for her check. And she didn’t care about the fact that Kandi was one of the people who advocated for Marlo to receive a peach.
ATLANTA, GA
urbanbellemag.com

Marlo Hampton Exposed After RHOA Reunion + Kandi Burruss Wasn’t Moved by Tearful Speech

Marlo Hampton has really rubbed Kandi Burruss the wrong way. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss has been a hot topic on social media for hours thanks to recent accusations. Fans have noticed the tension between Kandi and Carlos King. On Carlos’ podcast, “Reality with The King,” some past guests made some controversial comments about Kandi. Marlo Hampton said that Kandi has been coasting on the show and this is something Carlos said when he was a producer. Sheree Whitfield came on the show and said that Kandi has way too much power behind the scenes. And she thinks Phaedra Parks should make a return to the show. Then, of course, Carlos has had other conversations about Kandi’s point on the show currently. He thinks she should bow out gracefully.
ATLANTA, GA
urbanbellemag.com

Drew Sidora Drags Sheree Whitfield + Calls Her Relationship with Martell Holt Fake

Drew Sidora and Sheree Whitfield have been struggling to get along. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Sheree Whitfield and Drew Sidora have been clashing on the current season. It all started after Drew repeated what her assistant told her. He accused Sheree of not paying him while he worked for her. Drew repeated this to Kandi Burruss. And she questioned how she should approach this since she was just getting to know Sheree. Kandi then shared this with Kenya Moore. Then it made its way back to Sheree thanks to Kenya. So Sheree took it as Drew was coming for her unprovoked. Eventually, things only got messier because Sheree’s friend got involved.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Mike Hill, Noelle Robinson, Bravo Family Show Cynthia Bailey Support Amid Her Mom’s Health Journey

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey is sharing an update on her mom, Barbara Morris, shortly after she confirmed her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis. Barbara went in for surgery this week and it was “successful,” according to the RHOA alum, who is feeling a lot of love from those who are close to her and in her extended circle as she shares what’s next for her mom.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Sidora
Person
Kenya Moore
Person
Andy Cohen
urbanbellemag.com

Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion

Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace’s beef is one of the most well-known storylines on “Love and Hip Hop New York.” As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhoa#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Feud#Ge
SheKnows

Anna Nicole Smith's 16-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Looks Just Like Her Mom in This Moving Birthday Tribute

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn turned 16 on Tuesday and her father, Larry Birkhead, penned a sweet tribute to his teen. The proud dad shared photos of his daughter growing up, including snapshots that featured her late mom cradling the little one. Birkhead acknowledged all of the pain Dannielynn went through in her early years — from losing Smith to an accidental overdose in 2007 to a very public court battle over the identity of her father. “Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” he wrote. “Through tragedy, turmoil...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Shut Out: Ramona Singer Begging for Invites After Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’

Ramona Singer may be losing her star power. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has reportedly been left off the guest list of many lavish parties after allegedly being let go from the hit Bravo series. “Publicists in New York are adding the new cast members names to their invite list while removing Ramona and all the other fired ladies, an insider exclusively dishes to OK!. “PR is a cruel business.”Yet Singer, who has the reputation of turning up to the opening of an envelope, is fighting back, refusing to give up her 15 minutes of reality fame.“Ramona...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bravotv.com

Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2

The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout

We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Judge Faith of “Divorce Court”?

The new season of Divorce Court premiered on August 22, 2022. Since the first show started in 1957, it has been one of the longest-running syndicated TV shows. Fans have liked Judge Faith of Divorce Court since she appeared in 2020. But American attorney Faith Jenkins was nowhere to be found in the recent season, which prompted several social media queries. So what happened to Judge Faith of Divorce Court? Has Judge Faith left the show? Here’s what we know so far!
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
241K+
Followers
22K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy