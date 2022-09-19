ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Queen Camilla Honors Queen Elizabeth 1 Day Before Funeral: ‘Her Smile Was Unforgettable’

By Cassie Gill
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sO4Oz_0i0qtaXv00
Image Credit: ANL/Shutterstock

Queen Camilla appeared in a televised tribute for her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth just a day before her funeral. The newly named Queen Consort, 75, and wife of as King Charles III, 73, opened up about some of her most fond memories of the late reigning monarch, including her signature smile. “She’s got those wonderful blue eyes that when she smiles, you know, they light up her whole face. I’ll always remember that smile, you know, that smile is unforgettable,” Camilla in the pre-taped segment that aired via the BBC on Sunday, Sept. 18.

“She has been part of our lives forever — I’m 75 and I can’t remember anybody except the Queen being there,” Camilla remarked, reflecting on Elizabeth’s trail blazing role as a female leader back in the 1950s when she was just in her mid-twenties. “It must have been so difficult for her being the solitary woman — there weren’t women Prime Ministers or Presidents. She was the only one, so I think she carved her own role.” Elizabeth is the longest reigning monarch in British history, marking 70 years on the throne in 2022.

Camilla also remembered Queen Elizabeth’s annual trip to Scotland, which is home to what’s believed to be her favorite residence: Balmoral Castle. The historic estate is also where she passed away at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, 2022. “When she went up to Scotland in August, that was the moment for her enjoyment,” Camilla said. “Although she was probably working with her red boxes throughout, she had her family stay and she could do things she loved throughout. Her real passion was racing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RM0HX_0i0qtaXv00
King Charles and Queen Camilla both paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 18. (ANL/Shutterstock)

She noted, however, you “wouldn’t dare question or argue” with the late Queen on her knowledge of horses as “you’d get a very steely blue eyed look back.” Elizabeth was well-known for her love of animals, including her horses and many corgis.

Queen Camilla also remembered one hilarious exchange she had with Queen Elizabeth on her wedding day in April 2005 to King Charles. “I remember coming from here, Clarence House, (to) go to Windsor the day I got married when I probably wasn’t firing on all cylinders, quite nervous and, for some unknown reason, I put on a pair of shoes and one had an inch heel and one had a two-inch heel,” she remembered. “So, I mean talk about hop-a-long and there’s nothing I could do. I was halfway down in the car before I realized and you know, she could see and laughed about it and said, ‘look I’m terribly sorry’…she had a good sense of humor.”

The same evening, King Charles issued a statement thanking the public for their condolences. “Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world,” he said on Sept. 18. “In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen,” he also said.

“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief,” the new King signed off.

Queen Elizabeth had requested for her daughter-in-law to be formally called Queen Consort in a statement released in Feb. 2022. “I know you will give [Charles] and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her loyal service,” the late monarch said.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Guest At Queen's Funeral Doesn't Hold Back About Charlotte And George's Behavior

Many were surprised at the roles Prince George, and Princess Charlotte would play at the queen's funeral. Prince George of Wales is only nine, and his sister Princess Charlotte of Wales is seven. When news broke that the two young royals would walk behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin before the funeral, some wondered if they were too young to be involved in such a high-profile event.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.The tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel houses the remains of the Queen’s father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.When Philip died 17 months ago, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s – ready to be...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Bossip

DL Hughley slams people celebrating Queen Elizabeth death

Well, we know who will be front-and-center weeping and carrying on whenever Donald Trump kicks the bucket…. The camera crew at TMZ caught up with cheek-turning comedian D.L. Hughley yesterday after the news had broken that monarch Queen Elizabeth II had taken almost a century’s worth of sins to the afterlife. The British empire is responsible for some of the worst crimes against humanity, specifically against Black folks in Africa, and that kind of behavior won’t get you much empathy when you die. These days, whenever a polarizing public figure passes away there are usually two reactions, those who somehow find sorrow and sadness, feigned or otherwise, and those who break out their best dancing shoes and Tootsie Slide on said person’s grave.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages

Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Wedding#1 Day#Uk
Newsweek

Emotional Princess Charlotte Turns to Her Mother for Comfort

Princess Charlotte appeared emotional after watching Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service Monday alongside her eldest brother, Prince George. Prince William and Kate Middleton's two eldest children were a late addition to the Westminster Abbey service and were confirmed by the palace only when the order of service was released the night before.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Admitted To Meghan Markle He ‘Lost’ His Dad During Their Exit From Royal Family

Meghan Markle revealed that her husband Prince Harry felt that tabloids put a strain on his relationship with his father Prince Charles in a new interview with The Cut, published on Monday, August 29. After discussing her own strained relationship with her father Thomas, Meghan, 41, opened up about how Harry, 37, felt when they were in the process of stepping down from their royal duties.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Prince William Invites Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Sit With His Family During Queen’s Funeral

Prince William, 40, didn’t let his brother Prince Harry, 38, feel left out at the church service for their grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral on Monday. As the royal family prepared to take their seats inside St. George’s Chapel, William waved towards Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, to invite the couple to sit with his family, as seen in THIS VIDEO. William was joined by his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, who let Harry and Meghan sit next to them in the same aisle.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment News

Prince Louis’ reaction to the Queen’s death moved fans to tears

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died. The monarch passed away at the age of 96. For all members of the royal family, Elizabeth’s death was a real tragedy. Everyone grieves in their own way, even Prince William’s children. The youngest son, 4-year-old Louis, reacted in an adult way to the passing of his great-grandmother.
Popculture

Meghan Markle Might See Return to UK Due to Response After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Meghan Markle has reportedly found a fan among the several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
241K+
Followers
22K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy