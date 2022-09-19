Many pathogens secrete effectors to hijack intracellular signaling regulators in host immune cells to promote pathogenesis. However, the pathogenesis of Staphylococcus aureus secretory effectors within host cells is unclear. Here, we report that Staphylococcus aureus secretes extracellular fibrinogen-binding protein (Efb) into the cytoplasm of macrophages to suppress host immunity. Mechanistically, RING finger protein 114, a host E3 ligase, mediates K27-linked ubiquitination of Efb at lysine 71, which facilitates the recruitment of tumor necrosis factor receptor associated factor (TRAF) 3. The binding of Efb to TRAF3 disrupts the formation of the TRAF3/TRAF2/cIAP1 (cellular-inhibitor-of-apoptosis-1) complex, which mediates K48-ubiquitination of TRAF3 to promote degradation, resulting in suppression of the inflammatory signaling cascade. Additionally, the Efb K71R mutant loses the ability to inhibit inflammation and exhibits decreased pathogenicity. Therefore, our findings identify an unrecognized mechanism of Staphylococcus aureus to suppress host defense, which may be a promising target for developing effective anti-Staphylococcus aureus immunomodulators.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO