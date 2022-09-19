Read full article on original website
Good News Network
Pipes a Million Times Thinner Than Human Hair Could Deliver Personalized Therapies to Individual Cells
Pipes a million times thinner than a human hair could deliver personalized therapies to individual cells, according to new research. The ‘world’s tiniest plumbing system’ could transform medicine by funneling drugs, proteins, or molecules to precisely targeted organs and tissue—without any risk of side-effects. It comprises...
Scrubs Magazine
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
MedicalXpress
Some viruses that cause cancer suppress the immune system with help from common bacteria
Gut bacteria have a profound impact on health by aiding digestion, providing nutrients and metabolites, and working with the immune system to fend off pathogens. Some gut bacteria, however, have been implicated in progression of cancers of the gut and associated organs. A new study by researchers from the University...
Healthline
Melanoma: New Potential Treatment Using Immune Cells is Announced
Researchers say a new type of therapy using immune cells showed promise in a clinical trial in treating melanoma. The potential treatment, known as TIL therapy, encourages immune cells to multiply as opposed to strengthening them. Experts say they hope this latest research will encourage federal regulators to approve TIL...
technologynetworks.com
Single-Cell Analysis
Even in small populations of cells, heterogeneity can exist; if a change occurs in one cell, it may not always occur in its neighboring cells too. Single-cell analysis enables scientists to study cells at the individual level, capturing unique insights for each cell and providing a more holistic understanding of molecular biology.
MedicalXpress
Protein transformation drives cancer development
A change in function in a mitochondrial antioxidant protein increases stem cell gene expression that promotes the development of more aggressive cancerous cells, according to a recent Northwestern Medicine study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. While the protein superoxide dismutase-2 (SOD2) has been known to scientists...
getnews.info
Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) Market to Observe Stupendous Growth During the Forecast Period (2032) – Asserts DelveInsight | GNT Pharma (Nelonemdaz), Genentech, Supergene, Tasly, Angde, NuvOx, Healios
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 35+ key pharma and biotech companies are working in the Acute Ischemic Stroke therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
technologynetworks.com
Combination of Three Existing Drugs Extends Survival of Mice With Glioblastoma
A Ludwig Cancer Research study has identified a combination of three existing drugs that significantly extends survival in mouse models of the lethal brain cancer glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Researchers led by Ludwig Lausanne’s Douglas Hanahan report in the current issue of Cancer Cell how the drugs used in the combination—an antidepressant, an immune checkpoint blockade antibody and a mouse analog of a cancer therapy that by themselves provide no survival benefit against GBM—synergize to unleash potently therapeutic immune responses against the tumor.
Phys.org
Advanced imaging sheds light on immune escape of shape-shifting fungus
Fungal pathogens have a major global impact upon human health—they are often difficult to diagnose and treat, and there is an urgent need for better diagnostics and more effective antifungal treatments. Using newly developed imaging technologies, Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute researchers have today revealed how Candida albicans, a common fungus, evades immune responses. According to the researchers this involves an "alien-like" shape shifting that allows the fungus to break out of immune cells.
technologynetworks.com
technologynetworks.com
Study Reveals How Stressed Tumor Cells Escape Cell Death
A cell dies of ferroptosis when free radicals get out of control and destroy the protective cell membrane in a chain reaction. Healthy cells are occasionally affected when they come under oxidative stress. But cancer cells in particular are susceptible to ferroptosis due to their highly active metabolism – yet many of the malignant cells escape this fate. Researchers worldwide are searching for the factors that make a cell susceptible or resistant to ferroptosis in order to potentially influence this type of cell death therapeutically. Researchers led by Tobias Dick at the German Cancer Research Center have now discovered a new, unexpected mechanism by which cells protect themselves from ferroptosis.
scitechdaily.com
Revealing the Hidden Genome: Unknown DNA Sequences Identified That May Be Critical to Human Health
Numerous short RNA sequences that code for microproteins and peptides have been identified, providing new opportunities for the study of diseases and the development of drugs. Researchers from Duke-NUS Medical School and their collaborators have discovered thousands of previously unknown DNA sequences in the human genome that code for microproteins and peptides that could be critical for human health and disease.
technologynetworks.com
natureworldnews.com
Artificial Living Cells with Several Functions Created from Bacteria [New Study]
Artificial living cells with several biological functions were successfully created from bacteria, according to a new study led by researchers from the United Kingdom, France, and China. The new research claimed that the creation of the living material from bacteriogenic protocells is possible, which was once a theory in the...
Nature.com
Extracellular fibrinogen-binding protein released by intracellular Staphylococcus aureus suppresses host immunity by targeting TRAF3
Many pathogens secrete effectors to hijack intracellular signaling regulators in host immune cells to promote pathogenesis. However, the pathogenesis of Staphylococcus aureus secretory effectors within host cells is unclear. Here, we report that Staphylococcus aureus secretes extracellular fibrinogen-binding protein (Efb) into the cytoplasm of macrophages to suppress host immunity. Mechanistically, RING finger protein 114, a host E3 ligase, mediates K27-linked ubiquitination of Efb at lysine 71, which facilitates the recruitment of tumor necrosis factor receptor associated factor (TRAF) 3. The binding of Efb to TRAF3 disrupts the formation of the TRAF3/TRAF2/cIAP1 (cellular-inhibitor-of-apoptosis-1) complex, which mediates K48-ubiquitination of TRAF3 to promote degradation, resulting in suppression of the inflammatory signaling cascade. Additionally, the Efb K71R mutant loses the ability to inhibit inflammation and exhibits decreased pathogenicity. Therefore, our findings identify an unrecognized mechanism of Staphylococcus aureus to suppress host defense, which may be a promising target for developing effective anti-Staphylococcus aureus immunomodulators.
In a 1st, scientists use designer immune cells to send an autoimmune disease into remission
Five patients with hard-to-treat lupus entered remission after scientists tweaked their immune cells using a technique normally used to treat cancer. After the one-time therapy, all five patients with the autoimmune disease stopped their standard treatments and haven't had a relapse. This treatment, known as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell...
MedicalXpress
Scientists use zebrafish to understand the connection between the immune system and regeneration
How the immune system responds to injury in many organs and tissues allows and enables their repair and regeneration. Yet for some species like humans, damage to organs such as the brain, spinal cord, or heart is irreversible. Imagine if we were able to regenerate these. For organ transplant candidates and recipients, the nerve-wracking wait for "the call," or the lifelong need for immunosuppressing medications would no longer be necessary.
technologynetworks.com
Epigenetic Treatment Supports Spinal Cord Regeneration in Mice
Currently, spinal cord injury does not have any effective treatments. Physical rehabilitation can help patients regain some mobility but, for severe cases, the outcomes are extremely limited by the failure of spinal neurons to regenerate naturally after injury. However, new research led by Professor Simone Di Giovanni and published in...
technologynetworks.com
How Circadian Clock Dysfunction Can Lead to Lipid Profile Disruption
Like all living beings, human physiological processes are influenced by circadian rhythms. The disruption of our internal clocks due to an increasingly unbalanced lifestyle is directly linked to the explosion in cases of type 2 diabetes. By what mechanism?. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the University...
