Aces poised to capture multiple WNBA tiles with Wilson, Gray

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces look to be a safe bet to win a few more WNBA titles over the next several years, a realization that can’t be ignored even though they haven’t had very much time to celebrate their organization’s first championship. “I think we found ourselves in this league where everyone has their standard of how they’ve won, and we are creating that,” Wilson said not long after the franchise won its first title on Sunday with a 78-71 victory against Connecticut in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. “Our journey is just beginning.” The Aces have several of their core players signed to deals that will keep them in Las Vegas for the next few years. None is bigger than Wilson, who has already won two MVPs and is entering her prime at just 26 years old. She also was named defensive player of the year for the first time too this season and will be the centerpiece in which the Aces hope will be a title defense next year.
After falling just short of a WNBA title once again, here's why next season's Sun team will look different

UNCASVILLE, Connecticut — The Engine did everything she could. She never once sputtered. It still wasn’t enough. Alyssa Thomas finished the 2022 WNBA season with back-to-back triple-doubles, a historic rarity that’s turning more commonplace in the league. But instead of heading back to Las Vegas for a winner-take-all Game 5, Thomas and Connecticut Sun teammates had to walk by the visitors’ locker room to hear the Las Vegas Aces popping bottles and answering questions about dynasties.
The hot streak that won a WNBA title

There are hot streaks, and then there's the 10-game heater Chelsea Gray just completed to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title and earn Finals MVP honors. By the numbers: Gray averaged 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 10 playoff games — up from her regular-season averages of 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
Front Office Sports

Record-Breaking WNBA Season Sees Big Jump on Twitter

The WNBA season — which culminated with Becky Hammon’s Las Vegas Aces taking home the franchise’s first title — was a big hit on Twitter. Per data provided to Front Office Sports from the social media company, conversation volume about the WNBA during the season was up 72.8% in the United States compared to the 2021 campaign.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Run game could feature heavily in Texans versus Bears

The way Lovie Smith sees it, the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears defenses are second cousins — at least with the way their first duty is to stop the run. The comparisons makes sense given Bears rookie coach Matt Eberflus spent time coaching with the Dallas Cowboys from 2011-17. From 2013-17, he was linebackers coach while the team ran the Tampa 2 scheme with Rod Marinelli as defensive coordinator. Marinelli was Smith’s defensive coordinator with the Bears from 2010-12.
