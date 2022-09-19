Read full article on original website
Kelsey Plum crashed her teammates' WNBA Finals press conference with a giant speaker blasting on her shoulder
With a huge speaker in one hand and a bottle of booze in the other, the goggles-clad Las Vegas Aces guard burst into the room and danced on stage.
Robert Sarver says he is selling the NBA's Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Mercury because of the 'current unforgiving climate'
The NBA previously fined and suspended Sarver following an investigation that found he used the "N-word" and made "sex-related" comments in the workplace.
Las Vegas Aces' Aisha Sheppard Makes Beer Angel After Winning WNBA Title
The Las Vegas Aces were poppin' bottles, twerkin', and making beer angels in the locker room after winning their first WNBA title!. The party went down after the Aces beat the Connecticut Sun, 78-71, in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at the Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday ... winning the championship.
Aces poised to capture multiple WNBA tiles with Wilson, Gray
A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces look to be a safe bet to win a few more WNBA titles over the next several years, a realization that can’t be ignored even though they haven’t had very much time to celebrate their organization’s first championship. “I think we found ourselves in this league where everyone has their standard of how they’ve won, and we are creating that,” Wilson said not long after the franchise won its first title on Sunday with a 78-71 victory against Connecticut in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. “Our journey is just beginning.” The Aces have several of their core players signed to deals that will keep them in Las Vegas for the next few years. None is bigger than Wilson, who has already won two MVPs and is entering her prime at just 26 years old. She also was named defensive player of the year for the first time too this season and will be the centerpiece in which the Aces hope will be a title defense next year.
Breaking News: Suns/Mercury owner Robert Sarver says he will sell
After falling just short of a WNBA title once again, here's why next season's Sun team will look different
UNCASVILLE, Connecticut — The Engine did everything she could. She never once sputtered. It still wasn’t enough. Alyssa Thomas finished the 2022 WNBA season with back-to-back triple-doubles, a historic rarity that’s turning more commonplace in the league. But instead of heading back to Las Vegas for a winner-take-all Game 5, Thomas and Connecticut Sun teammates had to walk by the visitors’ locker room to hear the Las Vegas Aces popping bottles and answering questions about dynasties.
WNBA’s Chelsea Gray Named MVP After Helping Las Vegas Aces Win Their First Championship
Sunday's game was held at Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena, where Gray scored 20 points and accomplished six assists.
The hot streak that won a WNBA title
There are hot streaks, and then there's the 10-game heater Chelsea Gray just completed to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title and earn Finals MVP honors. By the numbers: Gray averaged 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 10 playoff games — up from her regular-season averages of 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
Aces F Dearica Hamby reveals she played in WNBA Finals while pregnant with 2nd child
Dearica Hamby had a little extra to celebrate during the festivities around the Las Vegas Aces' 2022 WNBA championship. During the Aces' championship parade, the two-time All-Star delivered a speech to the crowd, but things got interesting when the announcer said "Give it up one more time for Amaya's mom!"
Record-Breaking WNBA Season Sees Big Jump on Twitter
The WNBA season — which culminated with Becky Hammon’s Las Vegas Aces taking home the franchise’s first title — was a big hit on Twitter. Per data provided to Front Office Sports from the social media company, conversation volume about the WNBA during the season was up 72.8% in the United States compared to the 2021 campaign.
Jeff Bezos, Bob Iger Among Potential Buyers for Suns, per Report
Four high-profile people have reportedly emerged as possible suitors to purchase the Phoenix-based franchise.
