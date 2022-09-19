Owner Robert Sarver on Wednesday announced that he has begun the process to sell both the NBA's Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury franchises. "As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness," Sarver said in a statement Wednesday. "I expected that the commissioner's one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO