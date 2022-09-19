ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

NBC Sports

Las Vegas Aces win first-ever WNBA championship

The Las Vegas Aces are bringing their first-ever WNBA championship back to Las Vegas. The Aces took down the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in front of a sellout crowd of 9,652 at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday night to grab the final series 3-1. The first half included a total of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ESPN

Robert Sarver says he's starting process to sell NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA's Phoenix Mercury

Owner Robert Sarver on Wednesday announced that he has begun the process to sell both the NBA's Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury franchises. "As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness," Sarver said in a statement Wednesday. "I expected that the commissioner's one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.
PHOENIX, AZ

