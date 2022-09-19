Read full article on original website
The Las Vegas Aces won their first title in franchise history on Sunday, pulling away in the final minutes for a 78-71 win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 of the 2022 WNBA Finals. They did so in large part thanks to Chelsea Gray, who was once again spectacular.
The Las Vegas Aces are bringing their first-ever WNBA championship back to Las Vegas. The Aces took down the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in front of a sellout crowd of 9,652 at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday night to grab the final series 3-1. The first half included a total of...
With a huge speaker in one hand and a bottle of booze in the other, the goggles-clad Las Vegas Aces guard burst into the room and danced on stage.
Las Vegas Aces won the franchise's first-ever title and give Davis family its first championship since the Raiders won the Super Bowl in 1984.
The Las Vegas Aces were poppin' bottles, twerkin', and making beer angels in the locker room after winning their first WNBA title!. The party went down after the Aces beat the Connecticut Sun, 78-71, in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals at the Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday ... winning the championship.
Embattled basketball team owner Robert Sarver, suspended after a recent independent investigation found he engaged in hostile, racially insensitive and inappropriate behavior, announced Wednesday he will sell the NBA's Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Mercury.
The Las Vegas Aces made history on Sunday when they captured the 2022 WNBA title and now, the offseason has officially commenced. This one will look a little different for a host of All-Stars though, according to a report from the Associated Press and ESPN. Due to Brittney Griner's ongoing...
Owner Robert Sarver on Wednesday announced that he has begun the process to sell both the NBA's Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury franchises. "As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness," Sarver said in a statement Wednesday. "I expected that the commissioner's one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.
Ionescu and Laney recently wrapped an abbreviated second season of collaboration with the New York Liberty.
