Raye looks effortlessly chic in a black fringed dress at the Christopher Kane show during London Fashion Week

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Singer Raye honoured Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by dressing in black as she attended the Christopher Kane show during London Fashion Week on Sunday.

The BED hitmaker, 24, looked gorgeous in a chic dress that hugged every inch of her fantastic figure.

Raye's stylish frock boasted a fitted bodice as well as a dramatic fringe and thigh-high split.

Honour: Singer Raye, 24, honoured Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by dressing in black as she attended the Christopher Kane show during London Fashion Week on Sunday

The songstress slipped her feet into pair of black strappy heels and posed up a storm before taking her seat inside the Camden Roundhouse.

Raye -born Rachel Keen- appeared to embrace a vintage style for the evening and wore her hair in glossy marcelle waves.

She completed the look with large gold earrings as well lashings of mascara and a slick of pillar box red lipstick.

Gorgeous: The BED hitmaker looked gorgeous in a chic dress that hugged every inch of her fantastic figure
Chic: The songstress slipped her feet into pair of black strappy heels and posed up a storm before taking her seat inside the Camden Roundhouse

The luxury brand was launched by it's name sake, Scottish designer Christopher, alongside his sister Tammy Kane back in 2008.

His show stopping designs have been worn by the likes of First Lady Michelle Obama, the Duchess of Cambridge, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

It comes after she spoke out about her ex record label mistreating her since she signed with them at the age of 17.

Vintage: Raye -born Rachel Keen- appeared to embrace a vintage style for the evening and wore her hair in glossy marcelle waves
Fashion: She completed the look with large gold earrings as well lashings of mascara and a slick of pillar box red lipstick
The singer revealed she was 'controlled and manipulated' by her former label Polydor before leaving to focus on her career solo a year ago.

In an interview with The Independent, Raye - born Rachel Keen - expressed her disappointment with the company on how they treated 'a young woman of colour' compared to her peers.

A year after dropping the label, she is now releasing Hard Out Here - a single from her forthcoming debut album.

The track - which is the first she has wrote since leaving the label - is filled with emotions such as anger

Raye explained: 'It's not a personal attack. It's me expressing how I feel. I'm a young woman of colour who is fed up with being controlled and manipulated. I look at the white men under my label, the support they get, the love they get, the encouragement they get, which isn't necessarily there for women at any label.'

'I believe in forgiveness. Given all the things that I've been through – not just in the industry but my whole life – if I didn't learn how to forgive, I would be a really ugly, bitter person.'

Candid: It comes after spoke out about her ex record label mistreating her since she signed with them at the age of 17

