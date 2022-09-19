The Los Angeles Dodgers have done something against the San Francisco Giants that their fan base hasn’t seen in 123 years. LA completed their three-game sweep of the Giants this week, sealing the deal with a 4-3 win on Sunday. Not only did it give the Dodgers their 101st victory of the season, but it also allowed them to finish the campaign with a 15-4 record against one of their biggest rivals in Major League Baseball.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO