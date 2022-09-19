Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says it's Time to Put Some Respect on This Player's Name
Doc knows it's time to give some love to the big four of the Dodgers.
Dodgers News: Giants Slammed Online for Selling LA Merch at Oracle Park in SF
The Dodgers swept the Giants over the weekend, finishing the season series 15-4 against their arch-rivals and making it more likely that San Francisco, which broke the L.A.’s streak of eight straight division titles last year with a remarkable 107-win season, will finish 2022 below .500. But losing three...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals His Pick for Position Player MVP
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts knows how special it is to have three players of the caliber of Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman at the top of his lineup. Betts and Freeman are former MVPs, and all three have won the World Series before coming to the Dodgers. But...
Mookie Betts, Dodgers make team history vs. Giants not seen in 123 years
The Los Angeles Dodgers have done something against the San Francisco Giants that their fan base hasn’t seen in 123 years. LA completed their three-game sweep of the Giants this week, sealing the deal with a 4-3 win on Sunday. Not only did it give the Dodgers their 101st victory of the season, but it also allowed them to finish the campaign with a 15-4 record against one of their biggest rivals in Major League Baseball.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Angels give Matt Thaiss a break on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels first baseman / catcher Matt Thaiss is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Thaiss will head to the bench after Max Stassi was announced as Los Angeles' catcher for Patrick Sandoval. Per Baseball Savant on 28 batted balls this season, Thaiss has produced a...
Mariners Announcer Barely Avoids Foul Ball in Viral Clip (Video)
Longtime Seattle radio voice Rick Rizzs was merely a few inches away from being hit in the announcers’ booth.
numberfire.com
Julio Rodriguez (back) still out Monday afternoon for Mariners
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez (back) is out of the lineup again for Monday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels. Rodriguez was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to lower-back tightness and he will end up missing the final three games of the Mariners' series with the Angels. Dylan Moore will make another start in center field in place of Rodriguez while J.P. Crawford handles the leadoff role again.
ESPN
Athletics bring 1-0 series lead over Mariners into game 2
LINE: Mariners -212, Athletics +177; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners. Oakland has a 24-49 record in home games and a 54-94 record overall. The Athletics are 37-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents. Seattle is...
RELATED PEOPLE
GAME UPDATES: How Angels Beat Rangers Tuesday
Texas starts a three-game home series with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Phil Nevin Viewing Success Vs. Mariners As ‘Learning Experience’
The Los Angeles Angels have defeated the Seattle Mariners in the first three outings of their four-game series. Sweeping a four-game set is a difficult task, but the Angels have the chance to do just that on Monday afternoon in Anaheim. The first three wins also guaranteed that the Angels...
Comments / 0