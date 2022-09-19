ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mookie Betts, Dodgers make team history vs. Giants not seen in 123 years

The Los Angeles Dodgers have done something against the San Francisco Giants that their fan base hasn’t seen in 123 years. LA completed their three-game sweep of the Giants this week, sealing the deal with a 4-3 win on Sunday. Not only did it give the Dodgers their 101st victory of the season, but it also allowed them to finish the campaign with a 15-4 record against one of their biggest rivals in Major League Baseball.
numberfire.com

Angels give Matt Thaiss a break on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels first baseman / catcher Matt Thaiss is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Thaiss will head to the bench after Max Stassi was announced as Los Angeles' catcher for Patrick Sandoval. Per Baseball Savant on 28 batted balls this season, Thaiss has produced a...
numberfire.com

Julio Rodriguez (back) still out Monday afternoon for Mariners

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez (back) is out of the lineup again for Monday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels. Rodriguez was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to lower-back tightness and he will end up missing the final three games of the Mariners' series with the Angels. Dylan Moore will make another start in center field in place of Rodriguez while J.P. Crawford handles the leadoff role again.
ESPN

Athletics bring 1-0 series lead over Mariners into game 2

LINE: Mariners -212, Athletics +177; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners. Oakland has a 24-49 record in home games and a 54-94 record overall. The Athletics are 37-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents. Seattle is...
Yardbarker

Phil Nevin Viewing Success Vs. Mariners As ‘Learning Experience’

The Los Angeles Angels have defeated the Seattle Mariners in the first three outings of their four-game series. Sweeping a four-game set is a difficult task, but the Angels have the chance to do just that on Monday afternoon in Anaheim. The first three wins also guaranteed that the Angels...
