Lara Stone cuts a stylish figure in a black sequinned dress as she joins husband David Grievson at the Christopher Kane show during LFW

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Lara Stone honoured Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by dressing in black as she attended the Christopher Kane show during London Fashion Week on Sunday.

The Dutch model, 38, looked gorgeous as she joined her husband David Grievson at the star-studded Camden Roundhouse event.

Lara's slipped into a chic dress boasted a high neck and short sleeves and was adorned with a sheer sequinned overlay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=111R7r_0i0qtDRK00
Lovebirds: Lara Stone and husband David Greivson honoured Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by dressing in black as she attended the Christopher Kane show during London Fashion Week on Sunday

The ensemble hugged every inch of her incredible figure as she completed the look with a pair of strappy black heels.

Lara, who wed the property developer in 2020, opted for a bronzed makeup palette which accentuated her natural features, while styling her golden locks straight.

Meanwhile David, 41, cut a casual figure while still honouring the late monarch on the eve of her funeral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DjUDq_0i0qtDRK00
Gorgeous: Lara's slipped into a chic dress boasted a high neck and short sleeves and was adorned with a sheer sequinned overlay
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBMmj_0i0qtDRK00

He wore a simple black t-shirt which he layered with a jacket and completed the look with dark jeans.

The couple put on a loved-up display as they rubbed shoulders at the swanky event before taking their seats in the front row.

The luxury brand was launched by it's name sake, Scottish designer Christopher, alongside his sister Tammy Kane back in 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uZBAa_0i0qtDRK00
Pose: Lara, who wed the property developer in 2020, opted for a bronzed makeup palette which accentuated her natural features, while styling her golden locks straight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wva1g_0i0qtDRK00
Famous friends: The couple put on a loved-up display as they rubbed shoulders at the swanky event before taking their seats in the front row (pictured with Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan)

His show stopping designs have been worn by the likes of First Lady Michelle Obama, the Duchess of Cambridge, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

It comes after Lara's ex-husband David Walliams has revealed why he wants to keep his son Alfred, nine, out of the spotlight.

Although David and Lara both have high-profile careers, they came to the decision they want their son to be able to grow up just like other kids.

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine, David said: 'I knew what I was getting into, this is what I signed up to. Making a television programme, being in the spotlight is unavoidable and if you're a kid, it must be quite hard.'

He was married to supermodel Lara from 2010-2015 and the pair, who now co-parent Alfred, have always been extremely private when it comes to Alfred and only post pictures with his face covered on social media.

David explained the reason behind it: 'You don't know what they going to want to do with their lives. They might choose to do something completely private, in which case, there doesn't seem to be any advantage to being in the spotlight.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Nccx_0i0qtDRK00
Ex: It comes after Lara's ex-husband David Walliams has revealed why he wants to keep his son Alfred, nine, out of the spotlight (pictured together in 2012)

David admitted he is trying to take tips from his Britain's Got Talent co-star Alesha Dixon and praised her for being a good mother.

He said: 'She's very engaged with the kids. When you see her around her children you understand why they adore her so much.

'We were recently in Australia doing 'Australia's Got Talent' and her whole family were there' her sister, her partner's brother and everything. She's a very family-oriented person and she obviously adores her kids.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z7sdT_0i0qtDRK00
Sweet: David admitted he is trying to take tips from his Britain's Got Talent co-star Alesha Dixon and praised her for being a good mother

Daily Mail

