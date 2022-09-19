ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships': Brad Pitt debuts first-ever sculpture collection at art gallery in Finland and says work takes 'account of those I may have hurt'

By Alesia Stanford For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Brad Pitt can now add 'sculptor' to his already impressive resume as he unveiled his artwork in an art museum in Finland on Saturday.

The film star, 58, flew to the city of Tampere for his first-ever public exhibition at the Sara Hilden Art Museum where he was joined by singer Nick Cave and artist Thomas Houseago who also had works in the exhibit.

Speaking to Finnish broadcaster Yle at the opening, Brad said: 'For Nick and I this is a new world and our first entry. It just feels right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279t2b_0i0qtAn900
Artist: Brad Pitt can now add 'sculptor' to his already impressive resumeas he unveiled his artwork in an art museum in Finland on Saturday (pictured with Nick Cave, left, and Thomas Houseago, centre)

'To me it's about self-reflection. It's about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where have I misstepped, where am I complicit.

'For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt, moments I have just gotten wrong.'

Pitt did not elaborate on who he 'may have hurt', but his most noteable past relationships were his marriages to Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston.

The actor was married to Aniston from 2000 to 2005 and then entered into a relationship with Jolie the same year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZwDlY_0i0qtAn900
Sculpture: The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star, who is largely 'self-taught', had nine entries in the exhibit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hNCVS_0i0qtAn900
Exhibit: The film star, 58, flew to the city of Tampere for his first-ever public exhibition at the Sara Hilden Art Museum where he was joined by singer Nick Cave and artist Thomas Houseago who also had works in the exhibit

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars married in 2014 and divorced in 2019 and share six children together; Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star, who is largely 'self-taught', had nine entries in the exhibit.

The original pieces included several under the umbrella title of 'Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound to the House' consisting of trapped bullets crystalized in platinum silicon.

Larger pieces included a coffin-sized bronzed box with hands, feet and faces breaking through in various angles, and a plaster wall sculpture called 'Aiming At You I Saw Me But It Was Too Late This Time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AhlA7_0i0qtAn900
Relationships: Pitt was married in 2014 and divorced in 2019 and share six children together; Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14 (pictured in 2014) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSiJz_0i0qtAn900
Past: Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 (pictured together in 2000)

One of the smaller pieces included a modest miniature house made from what appeared to be blocks of wood and tree bark.

The Oscar winner crafted several wooden 'Candle Holders For Loved Ones' which the artist described as 'made in the time of Covid.'

No word on how much the various pieces are going for or if any has been sold.

The actor is scheduled to re-team with his Ocean's 13 buddy George Clooney, 61 for the as yet Untitled George Clooney/Brad Pitt/Jon Watts project described on IMDB.com as a story of 'two lone wolf fixers who are assigned to the same job.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SIPX6_0i0qtAn900
Wall piece: The Bullet Train star created a plaster wall sculpture called 'Aiming At You I Saw Me But It Was Too Late This Time'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49w07C_0i0qtAn900
Original: The original pieces included several pieces under the umbrella title of 'Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound to the House' consisting of trapped bullets crystalized in platinum silicon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XnaHL_0i0qtAn900
Rustic: One of the smaller pieces included a rustic miniature house made from what appeared to be blocks of wood and tree bark

His friend, deBranne Treu, attended the show and posted about it enthusiastically on social media.

'Last night we celebrated our dear friend, Brad Pitt's first art show and everyone was BLOWN AWAY. To say his work is great is an understatement as he is a true artist creating out of extreme passion and drive.'

'The dedication to his craft is humbling and inspiring.'

DeBranne, who is an artist herself, used spicier language to heap compliments on the Bullet Train star's work in her Instagram stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AhyVZ_0i0qtAn900
Covid project: The Oscar winner crafted several wooden 'Candle Holders For Loved Ones' which the artist described as 'made in the time of Covid

