Jennifer Coolidge reveals a spray tan for her role in The White Lotus sent her to the emergency room

 3 days ago

Jennifer Coolidge, 61, revealed in an interview with Allure, via Entertainment Weekly, that the actress had to go to the emergency room after an allergic reaction to a spray tan she got for her role in The White Lotus.

The siren spoke about her preparation for the role, saying ‘I didn’t want to look like a big, white marshmallow on the beach in Hawaii, so I got a spray tan.

'I got on the plane, and I started to feel really weird. By the time I got off the flight, I had to go to the emergency room.’

Proud winner: Jennifer won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for The White Lotus - pictured at the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday

The siren’s skills as an actress have continued to impress over nearly three decades in film and television. She is primarily known for her roles as Jeanine "Stifler's Mom" Stifler in the American Pie film series and as Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle in the Legally Blonde film series.

At the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, she won the award for supporting actress in a limited series or movie for The White Lotus.

Coolidge is set to reprise her role in the second season of the critically-acclaimed show, which will premiere in October.

Allergic Reaction: Spray tan gone wrong: Jennifer Coolidge's White Lotus tan landed her in the hospital - pictured in The White Lotus

The actress will once again step into the shoes of Tanya McQuoid for the show, which follows vacationers as they lounge in paradise for a week though all is not as it seems.

Coolidge's character is a troubled woman whose mother dies before her vacation begins.

The Emmy Award winner’s involvement with the second season is impressive, given the number of other upcoming projects she will start work on soon.

Lovely in leopard: Jennifer attended the Los Angeles premiere of the new HBO Limited Series The White Lotus - pictured at Bel-Air Bay Club on July 07, 2021

In addition to reprising her role as Paulette Parcelle in the third Legally Blonde movie, she has also voiced a character in the upcoming animated film, Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk. She has two movies in post-production, which have completed filming: Shotgun Wedding and We Have A Ghost.

Coolidge is also set to play a significant role in the television series The Watcher, which centers around a married couple who move into a new home and begin to be stalked by someone calling themselves 'The Watcher.'

During her latest interview, Coolidge shared that her recent success comes after many decades of rejection which caused her to become fearless because she felt she had nothing to lose.

Busy girl: In addition to reprising her role as Paulette Parcelle in the third Legally Blonde movie, she has also voiced a character in the upcoming animated film, Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk, and has two movies in post-production which have completed filming - pictured at 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

'The saddest thing about life is that you just make decisions about yourself,' she noted.

'If I'm not getting great roles, I come to the conclusion that people think I'm incapable of that. And then I make the decision that I am incapable of that. You actually have to have a Mike White (Producer who gave her the White Lotus role) that comes in and says, 'I think you can do this.’’

She added that now she is being chased for projects, saying, ‘People that I could never get in the door - all of a sudden they're asking me to be part of their things.’

Confidence built: During her latest interview, Coolidge shared that her recent success comes after many decades of rejection which caused her to become fearless because she felt she had nothing to lose - pictured at Gotham Awards on November 29, 2021 in New York City

