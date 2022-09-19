Read full article on original website
Problems With Cross-Chain Bridging and Direct Integrations With Web2
As a refresher, blockchain bridges are a technology platform, channel, route, or medium that connects two blockchain ecosystems with the purpose of allowing the two sides to communicate information as well as transfer digital items such as data, cryptocurrencies, and other blockchain-based token assets. Exploring The Concept. Cryptocurrencies, blockchains, and...
Data Mesh - A Contrarian View
“Data Mesh” has been the buzzword du jour in the big data, data lake, and data warehouse space for the past year. This latest buzzword in the space was invented by Zhamak Dehghani. The idea is that the data creators would essentially package and publish their data for consumers to subscribe to. The rise of cloud computing, while super convenient, has created an entire ecosystem around how to keep your costs down. The data lake is in part a response to that since storage is cheaper than compute, so by leaving it out of a database, you have a lower cost.
The README file: How to Help Others Understand Your Project
Are you sharing your projects on GitHub but still think you are missing something? Would you like to make your projects look more professional? Then you should definitely include a README file!. A README file is like your project’s cover letter, and it’s also very good practice with documentation and...
The Noonification: Cryptos Vaporware Problem (9/19/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. HackerNoon Writing Contests: How Editors Vote for the Winners...
The Alternative DAO Path: Disruptive Voting Methods Can Change Power Dynamics
Decentralized Autonomous Organisations (DAOs) were created with the aim of providing a new, democratized, and (hopefully) transparent voting structure. The goal of DAO structure is to facilitate processes taking place in businesses, projects, and online/offline communities. This facilitation gives the opportunity to any member that is part of such communities to vote on organizational decisions by casting their votes on the blockchain.
How I Refactored a SPA Project
Recently I took over a SPA(Single Page Application) web project. Apps built by this project will be delivered to different enterprise users. All users’ features are mostly similar while each user has his own customized feature. In other words, the majority of codes among apps are the same while the rest exist differences. But the engineering of this project before refactoring was totally a disaster. It largely increased the development costs and slowed down the delivery efficiency. So the purpose of refactoring this project is to enhance code scalability and maintainability.
Why Self-Service Analytics Tools Are Important For Business Decisions Making
To understand this article, you don't have to be a technologist. We assume managers at all organisation levels are key business decision-makers. But when managers hear about big data and analytics, what do they think? Do they comprehend how these technologies can be applied to decision-making? To take advantage of the capabilities brought by these varied mindsets, it is crucial to comprehend the distinctions between them. The gap caused by disparities between technologists and managers needs to be minimised in an era where data-driven decision--making is emerging as the new standard.
Why Zero-Day Attacks are so Dangerous and How to Stop Them
Cybersecurity is becoming an internal and important part of a business's functioning as more and more enterprises are going online with their businesses. In recent years the cybersecurity scenario has changed completely as there is an exponential rise in cyberattacks on organizations. The pandemic has only added fuel to the fire. There is a constant battle between cybersecurity experts and malicious actors to outwit each other. Though some attacks can be thwarted or prevented some attacks are nightmares for developers and cybersecurity professionals alike. A zero-day attack falls in the latter category.
How Polygon Supernets and Ankr Help Build Modular Blockchain Apps
Ankr and Polygon are together boosting the underlying web3 infrastructure for web3 developers by allowing developers to build modular blockchain applications on Polygon Supernets. Polygon Supernets is an EVM-compatible modular blockchain stack that enables developers to have a custom decentralized modular network without maintaining the underlying blockchain infrastructure. Ankr is...
Is Cloud Computing Really More Sustainable?
Many environmentalists make a case for cloud computing as a more sustainable option. Companies no longer need to waste money or space by giving servers data centers, but some are skeptical that cloud computing is the ideal solution. Analyzing its energy use and carbon footprint, will cloud computing be the answer environmentalists crave?
B2B Software Pricing - Understanding the Drivers
In this article, we will examine the B2B software pricing for telecom customers however many of these concepts could be applicable to other verticals as well. Overall pricing for telco B2B software is primarily driven by Customer Segment (mobile/ISP/fixed line/DSP) and Customer Profile(Size, Region, Average Sales Price, Sales Cycle, Greenfield, Swap, Modernization). We consider our product pricing to be typically composed of 3 elements: Software, Services, and Hardware/Infra (3PP HW and SW). In this document, we will examine the drivers which affect the pricing of each of these elements.
Exploiting the proftpd Linux Server
Computer systems get attacked daily. Ransomware, malware, stolen credentials, video game makers’ source code gets leaked, and money drained from users’ accounts dominate our news feeds. But how do hackers gain initial access to compromise a system? Let’s take a look at how a breach could happen.
Low Code vs Custom App Development: Choosing The Best For Business
Low code app development and custom app development are two major choices for businesses to make the right decision. This blog would compare custom apps vs low code apps to give the final verdict. Low-code apps are those that do not involve major coding while creating an app. Custom apps can be personalized to a greater extent because they can fill the gap with features that aren’t there in other apps available on the App Store and Play Store. The biggest advantage of low-code app development is that an app can be created in a shorter timeframe.
Why Standard Operating Procedures are Essential
In the life of a business, benchmarking is an integral step in measuring company performance. ROI is used as a part of analytics and serves as a benchmark for shaping business strategies for the future. This enables companies to determine what marketing tactics are working and what areas can be improved. Reduction in the number of mistakes made by staff and saving time on employee training can lead to a significant increase in ROI. And this is where correctly written SOPs can help.
Let’s Understand Chrome V8 — Chapter 16: What is Runtime? Why is it important?
Welcome to other chapters of Let’s Understand Chrome V8. From the view of implementation: the builtins are implemented by Runtime, Torque (CodeStubAssembler), JavaScript, and ASM. Below is the official description of the V8:. V8’s builtins can be implemented using a number of different methods (each with different trade-offs):
Is Quick and Easy The Right Play in Business Growth?
When asked what his key to success was, CEO, Abe Kamarck, had this to say. “The ultimate key is stupidity. This is not rational. This should not work. None of this should work, so you have to be dumb enough to keep doing it. And making less money than you could if you just had a regular job and continuing to keep grinding away when things look bleakest. That grit. Being an idiot and continuing to work on it.”
Setting up a Development Workflow in the Windows Terminal
For decades, Windows users have been made fun of by the Linux community for the lack of a cool terminal (among other things). Well, it's about time we fight!. In this article, we will go through setting up a development workflow in the Windows terminal. Prerequisites. Know how to type.
How to Build a React Component Library From Scratch
A component library is one of the coolest things a web developer can make, but if you don't know how to make one, let me guide you a bit. Before we begin I would like to tell you, that I am not a pro at making component libraries, it's just from my experience developing a component library before.
How to Efficiently Manage JavaScript Monorepos With Lerna
Manage JavaScript 'monorepos' with Lerna, Build a React Icon Library & Publish to NPM. Using TypeScript, Vite, Rollup, better Git commit with Commitizen, auto-generate changelog, tag release, and semantic versioning with Lerna. Photo by Harpal Singh on Unsplash. Introduction. In this article, we will be building a React Icon Library...
