ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Candelario leads Tigers against the Orioles after 4-hit outing

Detroit Tigers (56-91, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (76-71, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (2-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (10-11, 4.70 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -168, Tigers +142; over/under is 8 runs.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays blew a chance to sweep the Orioles

I really don’t want to minimize the recent success that the Blue Jays have had. They’re in the midst of clinching a playoff berth in the next couple of weeks, and they have hit their stride at the right time. However, there have been several instances this season...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Gunnar Henderson hitting third for Orioles versus Tigers

Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson will bat third in Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers. Henderson led off an MLB lineup for the first time on Tuesday and went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run. He will hit two spots lower a day later while Cedric Mullins takes over the leadoff role.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jorge Mateo moving to Orioles' sidelines Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers. Mateo started the last three games and recorded one hit in 10 at-bats. Gunnar Henderson will cover shortstop and hit third while Ramon Urias scoots over to third base and bats eighth. Terrin Vavra will replace Mateo in the lineup to play second base and bat fifth.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Blue Jays score at will in 18-11 win over Phillies

Matt Chapman and Jackie Bradley Jr. each hit a three-run home run and Raimel Tapia also drove in three runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 18-11 on Tuesday. Teoscar Hernandez contributed four hits and scored three times, and Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen each had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy