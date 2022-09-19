Arrays, which are common data structures in Javascript, look a little like this. They are a way to store data, which is commonly used throughout Javascript. If we want to delete items from an array, we can use the `splice` method that all arrays have. If you just want to use this method, you only have to use the index you want to start from, and the second is how many items you need to delete. The 'splice' method mutates your original array, so a copy of the original will not be made!

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 2 DAYS AGO