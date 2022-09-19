The 6th Annual Kenai Silver Salmon Derby wrapped up on Sunday. On Monday, the winners and the magic weight was chosen for the overall tournament. The magic weight was 5.36 pounds. The adult winner was Ronald Duval, who had a fish that weighed in at 5.32 pounds, who walks away with $5,000. The youth winner was Abigail Craig whose fish weighed in at 5.36 pounds, who walks away with $1,000. Two wheels were spun, one for the pound and a second wheel spun twice for the tenth and the hundredth pound.

