radiokenai.com
Ingalls & McDonough Top Field At Seward XC Invitational
Runners representing eight schools competed at the Frank Dieckgraeff Invitational on Friday in Seward including host Seward, Kenai, Homer, Bethel, Valdez, ACS, Unalaska and SoHi. In the girls competition, Seward’s Hailey Ingalls topped the field with a time of 20 minutes, 34 seconds followed by Kenai’s Emilee Wilson in second...
radiokenai.com
Brown Bears Open Regular Season In Janesville
The Kenai River Brown Bears open the regular season for Junior hockey on the road at Janesville with an opening three-game series against the Janesville Jets beginning Thursday, September 22nd at the Janesville Ice Arena. Following a 2-2 split of four games at the NAHL Showcase, Kenai River’s first road...
radiokenai.com
Magic Weight Drawn And Prizes Awarded To Winners Of Kenai Silver Salmon Derby
The 6th Annual Kenai Silver Salmon Derby wrapped up on Sunday. On Monday, the winners and the magic weight was chosen for the overall tournament. The magic weight was 5.36 pounds. The adult winner was Ronald Duval, who had a fish that weighed in at 5.32 pounds, who walks away with $5,000. The youth winner was Abigail Craig whose fish weighed in at 5.36 pounds, who walks away with $1,000. Two wheels were spun, one for the pound and a second wheel spun twice for the tenth and the hundredth pound.
kbbi.org
More than 6,000 affected by power outages in Soldotna and Sterling
High winds related to the storms in Western Alaska caused a power outage in the Soldotna and Sterling areas this weekend, affecting more than 6,000 Homer Electric Association members. Tanya Lautaret, a spokesperson for HEA, said the first outage reports came in at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, from...
radiokenai.com
Anchorage Woman Arrested In Sterling On Saturday For DUI
Alaska State Troopers on Saturday afternoon took multiple Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately (REDDI) phone calls regarding a gray Hyundai Santa Fe. The driver was described as driving varying speeds and crossing center and fog lines while heading southbound on the Sterling Highway starting at approximately mile 48 in the Cooper Landing area. One of the callers observed the driver sideswipe a guard rail in the area.
radiokenai.com
Kenai Peninsula College Dedicates The Alan Boraas Anthropology Lab
Kenai Peninsula College honored the memory of former faculty member Dr. Alan “Tiqutsex” Boraas in a dedication of the Kenai River Anthropology Lab. The dedication was at 6:00 p.m., September 16 at the Kenai River Campus Ward in Soldotna. There was a brief indoor presentation and an opportunity to gather around a campfire.
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Appropriates Funds To Support Hazard Fuel Reduction
The Soldotna City Council accepted grant funds from the Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Fire Protection and appropriating $200,000 for spruce bark beetle mitigation and hazard fuel reduction. The grant funds will be used to remove hazardous trees at Centennial Park, Swiftwater Park, Soldotna Airport and the West Redoubt property, the city’s four largest landholdings.
radiokenai.com
Supporters Of Soldotna Fieldhouse Meeting Set For September 21st
The Soldotna Fieldhouse is on the ballot for October 4, 2022. All City of Soldotna resident’s will get to vote on the bond ordinance. The Supporters of the Soldotna Fieldhouse will be holding an open meeting at the Soldotna Library on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the project and to continue organizing support.
radiokenai.com
Kenaitze Tribe Monitors Progress On Sterling Highway Project
A ‘shovel test’ was conducted with crews from HDR Engineering at a Dena’ina cultural site located within the Sterling Highway Milepost 45-60 project in June as members with the Kenaitze Indian Tribe worked as cultural observers on the massive construction job. The project will upgrade the highway between the Sunrise Inn and the eastern entrance to Skilak Lake Road. In the most recent bimonthly Tribal newsletter, the Counting Cord, an archeological crew recently found a piece of agate while excavating a site near Cooper Landing.
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Agrees To Survey And Purchase Tract To Connect Homestead And E. Redoubt
The Soldotna City Council enacted an ordinance authorizing the survey, platting, and purchase of a portion of a tract of land for the purchase price of $6 per square foot. City municipal code requires acquisitions of property to be approved by ordinance. City Manager Stephanie Queen tells the City Council:
radiokenai.com
Council Awards Agreement For HVAC Controls & Boiler At Kenai Airport
The Kenai City Council adopted a resolution awarding a professional services agreement and corresponding purchase order for professional mechanical and electrical engineering services for the Kenai Municipal Airport Operations Building HVAC Controls and Boiler Replacement Project. A request for proposals was released in July to provide bid ready construction documents for the replacement of an existing boiler and associated controls at the municipal airport’s operations facility that are beyond their useful life.
radiokenai.com
Borough Removes Requirement To Publish Delinquent Sales Tax Lists
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly enacted an ordinance which amended borough code removing requirements for newspaper publication of delinquent sales tax lists and public posting of certificates of registration lists and providing instead for publication of such information on the borough’s website. The borough code that requires posting in...
alaskasnewssource.com
Homer man indicted on murder, manslaughter charges for 2021 crash
HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A grand jury in Kenai indicted a Homer man on charges from a Dec. 21, 2021, car crash that killed one and injured two others. Tyler Cordes, 20, was indicted for second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-and-third-degree assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment, according to a press release from the Department of Law.
