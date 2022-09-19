ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

redlakenationnews.com

White Earth Reservation Business Committee opposes railroad mergers

WHITE EARTH, MINN. – Canadian Pacific Railways and Kansas City Southern Railways are currently in the process of merging their operations. If the merger is approved, it will lead to an increase in rail traffic through White Earth Reservation. Many of these trains will be carrying crude oil and other hazardous materials.
WHITE EARTH, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 20, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Nicholas Carl Johnson, 28, of Fosston, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Sarah May Burthwick, 33, of Red Lake Falls, for DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 9/19/2022 – At 8:30 a.m., the CFD responded to...
CROOKSTON, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Beltraim County Scam Alert

Bemidji MN, 09/18/2022: On September 18, 2022 a local Beltrami County Business received a call from an individual identifying themselves as a coordinator with the Federal Trade Commission. The Caller said the business was going to receive a delivery for supplies from Fedex. The Caller said the business needed to pay $3500 or they would not receive the supplies. The caller told the employee he had to pay using bitcoin.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
Government
lptv.org

Farm Fire South of Park Rapids Results in Total Loss

A barn fire in Straight River Township south of Park Rapids resulted in the total loss of the building and its contents. According to the press release, on September 16th at approximately 8:15 a.m., a fire at Carter’s Red Wagon Farm started. When deputies arrived on the scene after receiving the report, they found a barn, a storage shed and straw shed fully engulfed in flames. Park Rapids firefighters reportedly took hours trying to extinguish the fire, but a large pile of hay continued to burn.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Sanford Bemidji offers flu vaccinations this fall

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Sanford Health in Bemidji offers both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations this fall. The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster will be available starting Thursday, Sept. 15, at Bemidji family medicine, internal medicine and children’s clinics. The new booster will also be available at other Sanford clinic locations over the coming days.
BEMIDJI, MN
redlakenationnews.com

17-year-old killed in Cass County rollover crash

CASS COUNTY, Minn. -- A 17-year-old from northern Minnesota was killed in a rollover crash on Sunday morning. The state patrol says he was driving a Buick Century on Highway 200 around 1 a.m. The road straightened out, and the Buick struck the road approach, going airborne and landing sideways before rolling over.
CASS COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Fatal rollover crash near Walker

WALKER, Minn. (KFGO) – A fatal rollover crash was reported on Highway 200 near Walker, Minn., around 1 a.m. this morning. A 17-year-old male from Remer, Minn., was traveling westbound around a slight curve when the driver ended up going off the roadway to the right. The car struck the road approach, going airborne, landing sideways and rolling.
WALKER, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Family Looking for Kidney Donor to Save Their Mother

A local Bemidji family is currently looking for a kidney donor to save their mother. As of Tuesday, a suitable Type O donor has not been found for Tammy Collins, leading her family to take to the streets of downtown Bemidji with signs to raise awareness. According to the family,...
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Updated: 17-Year-Old Cass Co. Boy Dies in Alcohol-Related Crash

A 17-year-old boy died after being ejected from his vehicle in a rollover accident in Cass County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sunday, September 18th, Ronald James Day was traveling westbound on Highway 200 east of Remer. While driving, Day reportedly straightened out in a slight curve and went off the road to the right. His 2003 Buick Century struck the approaching road and went airborne. The vehicle then landed sideways and rolled. Day was reported as not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

17-year-old ejected, killed in airborne crash on Highway 200

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash in northern Minnesota early Sunday. The crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says the yet-to-be-identified teen was driving a Buick Century westbound on Hwy. 200 in Cass County at about 1 a.m. when he went off the road at a curve and went airborne off a road approach. The car landed sideways and rolled.
CASS COUNTY, MN
trfradio.com

UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash

According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
POLK COUNTY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Rolanda Jean Iceman

November 22, 1980 ~ September 15, 2022 (age 41) Rolanda Jean "Roe" Iceman, Giniwgwanens "Little Golden Eagle Feather", age 41, of Ponemah, MN, travelled to the spirit world on Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Fargo, ND. Rolanda was born on November 22, 1980, in Red Lake, MN, to Mardel (Kindbird)...
PONEMAH, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Thomas Lee Ravensborg

October 1, 1968 ~ September 15, 2022 (age 53) Thomas Lee Ravensborg, Anii-mi-kii-inini "Thunderbird Man", age 53, of Redby, MN, traveled to the spirit world on Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Redby, MN. Tom was born on October 1, 1968, in Grand Forks, ND, to Frances (Rushman) and Roger Smith....
REDBY, MN

