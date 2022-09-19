A 17-year-old boy died after being ejected from his vehicle in a rollover accident in Cass County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sunday, September 18th, Ronald James Day was traveling westbound on Highway 200 east of Remer. While driving, Day reportedly straightened out in a slight curve and went off the road to the right. His 2003 Buick Century struck the approaching road and went airborne. The vehicle then landed sideways and rolled. Day was reported as not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

