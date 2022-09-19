Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
redlakenationnews.com
White Earth Reservation Business Committee opposes railroad mergers
WHITE EARTH, MINN. – Canadian Pacific Railways and Kansas City Southern Railways are currently in the process of merging their operations. If the merger is approved, it will lead to an increase in rail traffic through White Earth Reservation. Many of these trains will be carrying crude oil and other hazardous materials.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 20, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Nicholas Carl Johnson, 28, of Fosston, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Sarah May Burthwick, 33, of Red Lake Falls, for DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 9/19/2022 – At 8:30 a.m., the CFD responded to...
redlakenationnews.com
Beltraim County Scam Alert
Bemidji MN, 09/18/2022: On September 18, 2022 a local Beltrami County Business received a call from an individual identifying themselves as a coordinator with the Federal Trade Commission. The Caller said the business was going to receive a delivery for supplies from Fedex. The Caller said the business needed to pay $3500 or they would not receive the supplies. The caller told the employee he had to pay using bitcoin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lptv.org
Farm Fire South of Park Rapids Results in Total Loss
A barn fire in Straight River Township south of Park Rapids resulted in the total loss of the building and its contents. According to the press release, on September 16th at approximately 8:15 a.m., a fire at Carter’s Red Wagon Farm started. When deputies arrived on the scene after receiving the report, they found a barn, a storage shed and straw shed fully engulfed in flames. Park Rapids firefighters reportedly took hours trying to extinguish the fire, but a large pile of hay continued to burn.
redlakenationnews.com
Sanford Bemidji offers flu vaccinations this fall
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Sanford Health in Bemidji offers both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations this fall. The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster will be available starting Thursday, Sept. 15, at Bemidji family medicine, internal medicine and children’s clinics. The new booster will also be available at other Sanford clinic locations over the coming days.
redlakenationnews.com
17-year-old killed in Cass County rollover crash
CASS COUNTY, Minn. -- A 17-year-old from northern Minnesota was killed in a rollover crash on Sunday morning. The state patrol says he was driving a Buick Century on Highway 200 around 1 a.m. The road straightened out, and the Buick struck the road approach, going airborne and landing sideways before rolling over.
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
redlakenationnews.com
White Earth Reservation tribal college plants a farm, hopes for food independence
MAHNOMEN, MINN. - Hours after a parade ends marking the White Earth Tribal and Community College's 25th anniversary, Robert Shimek is standing near some squash in a field, marveling at a bumblebee crawling into a blossom. "Oh, that's a great big one," said Shimek, an extension employee with the college....
kfgo.com
Fatal rollover crash near Walker
WALKER, Minn. (KFGO) – A fatal rollover crash was reported on Highway 200 near Walker, Minn., around 1 a.m. this morning. A 17-year-old male from Remer, Minn., was traveling westbound around a slight curve when the driver ended up going off the roadway to the right. The car struck the road approach, going airborne, landing sideways and rolling.
lptv.org
Bemidji Family Looking for Kidney Donor to Save Their Mother
A local Bemidji family is currently looking for a kidney donor to save their mother. As of Tuesday, a suitable Type O donor has not been found for Tammy Collins, leading her family to take to the streets of downtown Bemidji with signs to raise awareness. According to the family,...
lptv.org
Updated: 17-Year-Old Cass Co. Boy Dies in Alcohol-Related Crash
A 17-year-old boy died after being ejected from his vehicle in a rollover accident in Cass County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sunday, September 18th, Ronald James Day was traveling westbound on Highway 200 east of Remer. While driving, Day reportedly straightened out in a slight curve and went off the road to the right. His 2003 Buick Century struck the approaching road and went airborne. The vehicle then landed sideways and rolled. Day was reported as not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
17-year-old ejected, killed in airborne crash on Highway 200
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a single-vehicle crash in northern Minnesota early Sunday. The crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says the yet-to-be-identified teen was driving a Buick Century westbound on Hwy. 200 in Cass County at about 1 a.m. when he went off the road at a curve and went airborne off a road approach. The car landed sideways and rolled.
trfradio.com
UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
redlakenationnews.com
Rolanda Jean Iceman
November 22, 1980 ~ September 15, 2022 (age 41) Rolanda Jean "Roe" Iceman, Giniwgwanens "Little Golden Eagle Feather", age 41, of Ponemah, MN, travelled to the spirit world on Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Fargo, ND. Rolanda was born on November 22, 1980, in Red Lake, MN, to Mardel (Kindbird)...
redlakenationnews.com
Thomas Lee Ravensborg
October 1, 1968 ~ September 15, 2022 (age 53) Thomas Lee Ravensborg, Anii-mi-kii-inini "Thunderbird Man", age 53, of Redby, MN, traveled to the spirit world on Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Redby, MN. Tom was born on October 1, 1968, in Grand Forks, ND, to Frances (Rushman) and Roger Smith....
Comments / 0