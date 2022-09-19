ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Truss will tell world leaders at UN that countries need to use economic growth to curb Russia

Liz Truss will tell world leaders this week that economic growth is key to facing down Russian aggression.

In a speech to the UN General Assembly, the Prime Minister will urge allies to end their reliance on imports of energy and other products from so-called malign actors.

She will say the West must learn lessons from Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine by boosting economic security and defence.

A source told the Sunday Times: ‘She will draw a clear link between geopolitics and the domestic economy (in particular energy prices), and why reducing the free world’s dependence on malign actors has a direct impact on the cost of living and success of our economy here at home.’

In her address, she will also rally Western countries to help Ukraine in its pushback against Russian invaders.

Miss Truss is expected to fly to the summit in New York this evening, after attending the Queen’s funeral. It will be her first overseas visit and major summit since she took office. Some 150 world leaders will attend.

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres called for solutions to the world’s divisions, which he said were ‘the widest they have been since at least the Cold War’.

Miss Truss will also urge US President Joe Biden to stand firm against China’s threat to ‘freedom and democracy around the world’.

A source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Russia has demonstrated it’s an acute, active threat to Western stability and prosperity, but Liz believes China represents the most serious long-term threat to our values and way of life.’

