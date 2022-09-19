Read full article on original website
Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Is Now Streaming Online — Here’s Where You Can Watch It
It’s not a bad miracle that Jordan Peele’s sci-fi horror spectacle is finally available to watch at home, with Nope now on VOD rental streaming platforms with never-before-seen deleted scenes. Nope, written and directed by Peele was one of the must-see movies this summer, and marks the filmmaker’s third feature film, following his hits Get Out and Us. In addition to his previous two horror classics, Peele also co-wrote the Candyman reboot and served as producer on Lovecraft Country, The Twilight Zone reboot, and the time-travel thriller Antebellum. Buy Watch 'Nope' Online Whether you’re already fan of Peele’s work, or just looking to prep some...
