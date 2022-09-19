Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Forecast: One more day of heat as a cold front approaches, plus there are rain chances!
Several days of summer heat are now coming to a close as a cold front passes through Missouri today. It will still be a quick warm-up and there will be lots of morning sunshine with temps in the lower 70s to start the morning, rising fast in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Just like yesterday, we will already reach the 90s by lunch time, but that's all the warm-up will be today as clouds will begin to develop and move in this afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy to close the day.
KOMU
Forecast: As close to July weather you can get two days before the 1st day of Autumn
The weather has turned hot and will lead to another chance for record highs Tuesday. Monday, record highs were shattered across the region as Kansas City reached 99 degrees. Columbia reached 98 degrees, breaking the original record of 94 degrees set in 2000. St Louis did not break a temperature record, but still reached 95 degrees.
KOMU
Forecast: Cooler air is coming, but we have to wait a few more days
Monday’s heat was record breaking in mid-Missouri with highs reaching 98° beating the old record of 94° from 2000. The morning low temperature of 75° also tied the record warmest low temperature for this date back in 1978. Additional records are in jeopardy for Tuesday. TUESDAY’S...
KOMU
Missouri's newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitors
JEFFERSON CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to break in the new Bryant Creek State Park in southern Missouri starting on Friday. The park covers 2,917 acres in Douglas County near the city of Ava, including mature forest, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and 1.67 miles of frontage along Bryant Creek, the main tributary of the North Fork River.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Missouri farmer shares road safety tips ahead of harvest season
WILLIAMSBURG — Monday marks the beginning of National Farm Safety Week. Each day of the week has a theme focused on different aspects of agricultural safety. Monday's theme was road safety — which is a far-reaching topic for both farmers and the general public. "We are exposed to...
KOMU
Florida man pleads guilty to money-laundering conspiracy that targeted Ft. Leonard Wood
SPRINGFIELD - A Homosassa, Florida man pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in a $223,000 money-laundering conspiracy, after a email hacking scheme which targeted Fort Leonard Wood, as well as Tennessee and Idaho. Franklin D. Huggins, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
KOMU
Illinois man charged after kidnapping attempt at the Lake of the Ozarks
COLUMBIA − A Granite City, Illinois, man faces a felony charge after he was accused of attempting to kidnap a woman at the Lake of the Ozarks Friday. Ryan Gaddy, 46, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and fourth-degree assault. Lake Ozark police officers responded to a gas station off...
KOMU
Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri taxpayers could get a break on income taxes under a proposal passed by the state Senate. The GOP-led chamber on Wednesday voted 24-4 in favor of the bill. The measure now heads to the Republican-led House for consideration. The bill would cut the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Missouri Senate committee negotiates income tax cut
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri state senators have advanced two plans to cut income taxes. The Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday voted out Republican Gov. Mike Parson's bill and an alternative proposal. Parson wants lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. Another proposal by...
KOMU
Missouri Senate income tax bill set to move to a vote Wednesday
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate gave a first-round approval to Senate bills 3 and 5, which would lower the income tax rate to 4.95% in 2023, during Gov. Mike Parson's special session Tuesday. If Missouri state revenues continue at a constant rate, the state income tax rate would eventually...
KOMU
Missouri NAACP holds rally to action and voter registration events
JEFFERSON CITY- As part of National Voter Registration Day, the Missouri NAACP, in partnership with the National Association of Colored Women's Clubs (NACWC), hosted a rally to action and multiple voter registration events. On Tuesday, Lincoln University, Scruggs University Center and The Linc all held voter registration events, while a...
Comments / 0