Several days of summer heat are now coming to a close as a cold front passes through Missouri today. It will still be a quick warm-up and there will be lots of morning sunshine with temps in the lower 70s to start the morning, rising fast in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Just like yesterday, we will already reach the 90s by lunch time, but that's all the warm-up will be today as clouds will begin to develop and move in this afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy to close the day.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO