Alaska State

KOMU

Forecast: One more day of heat as a cold front approaches, plus there are rain chances!

Several days of summer heat are now coming to a close as a cold front passes through Missouri today. It will still be a quick warm-up and there will be lots of morning sunshine with temps in the lower 70s to start the morning, rising fast in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Just like yesterday, we will already reach the 90s by lunch time, but that's all the warm-up will be today as clouds will begin to develop and move in this afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy to close the day.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Missouri's newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitors

JEFFERSON CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to break in the new Bryant Creek State Park in southern Missouri starting on Friday. The park covers 2,917 acres in Douglas County near the city of Ava, including mature forest, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and 1.67 miles of frontage along Bryant Creek, the main tributary of the North Fork River.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri taxpayers could get a break on income taxes under a proposal passed by the state Senate. The GOP-led chamber on Wednesday voted 24-4 in favor of the bill. The measure now heads to the Republican-led House for consideration. The bill would cut the...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Missouri Senate committee negotiates income tax cut

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri state senators have advanced two plans to cut income taxes. The Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday voted out Republican Gov. Mike Parson's bill and an alternative proposal. Parson wants lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. Another proposal by...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Missouri Senate income tax bill set to move to a vote Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate gave a first-round approval to Senate bills 3 and 5, which would lower the income tax rate to 4.95% in 2023, during Gov. Mike Parson's special session Tuesday. If Missouri state revenues continue at a constant rate, the state income tax rate would eventually...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Missouri NAACP holds rally to action and voter registration events

JEFFERSON CITY- As part of National Voter Registration Day, the Missouri NAACP, in partnership with the National Association of Colored Women's Clubs (NACWC), hosted a rally to action and multiple voter registration events. On Tuesday, Lincoln University, Scruggs University Center and The Linc all held voter registration events, while a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

